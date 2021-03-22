Photo by Tetiana Lazunova/iStock via Getty Images

It was the late Steve Jobs who said:

“I think the biggest innovations of the 21st century will be the intersection of biology and technology. A new era is beginning.”

Perhaps Mr. Jobs was correct. Today, innovation moves at a pace that is potentially faster than any point in history. We are steadily seeing sweeping advancements in healthcare, and how we treat disease. Along with that, is continued progress towards major breakthroughs in how we manipulate nature's most complex creation - genomics. Biotechnology company Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) is in early stages of combining technology and biology in a manner that offers the potential to completely reinvent entire industries. While there are risks to an investor in Twist, the long-term potential is notable despite a steep valuation.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist is a company that uses proprietary technology to commercially produce synthetic DNA. DNA synthesis is not a ground-breaking concept, but the technology and science behind the concept has matured a bit in recent years. DNA synthesis is driving innovation in many industries such as chemicals, food and agriculture, healthcare, energy and biofuels, and more. It is almost a certainty that as technology advances within DNA synthesis, that more applications and uses will emerge - increasing the total addressable market for companies such as Twist Bioscience.

DNA synthesis is a busy field (as is much of the biotech sector), but Twist brings a unique "twist" with their technology that utilizes software and silicon to bring much larger and more efficient scale to DNA synthesis than traditional methods. Think of Twist inventing the "semiconductor" of DNA synthesis. The semiconductor was transformative for electronics, and I think that a similar leap can be realized in biotechnology.

Looking At The Financials

As a young company founded in 2013 (and went public in 2018), it's reasonable to expect the financial profile of a typical growth company. That being one with a rapidly expanding revenue base, that is operating at a loss because every dollar the company brings in is pumped back into the company to continue expansion efforts. Twist is no exception:

Twist has exhibited torrid revenue growth, and that is projected to continue. Analysts are currently estimating $120 million for FY21 (33% YoY growth), and $166 million in FY22 (38% YoY growth). The company is investing in a facility to double capacity, so given the expanding use cases for the technology, I expect growth to remain quite strong for the upcoming five year period (would revisit in the future to determine longer-term period).

Twist is also nowhere near profitability, with a cash burn that exceeds its entire revenue base. Margins have expanded over time, and have been positive over the past two years. Investors will want to see continued margin expansion, but should not expect profitability to occur for a while yet. Financially, Twist is in its infancy as a company. The company has generated new funds with equity raises, its most recent offering coming in December of 2020. Given the company's cash burn, I would expect another equity raise at some point in the next few years.

Is The Valuation Worth It?

Given the company's exciting technology in an innovative space, the stock has generated excitement. Shares of Twist have risen dramatically over the past year, up a staggering 474%.

The company's revenues have not grown that quickly, so the result of the price action has been multiple expansion. At its current share price of $130 per share, the stock is well off of highs but still commanding a hefty premium EV to Sales multiple of 47X on a forward basis.

There are a couple of points to consider when looking at a company such as Twist as a potential investment. While the valuation is high, it can be a bit more forgiving if one is a long-term investor. A company such as Twist will burn off a premium multiple if revenues keep growing at 30%-45% per year. Secondly, there is the potential for a major development within the business that resets growth expectations. An innovation based investment is far less predictable than a more mature company.

Third, I believe that the overall market environment/FED remains friendly to growth stocks, despite the recent surge in bond yields. It's great to be prudent with valuation, but if one is a believer in the business, a 10%-15% difference in share price will not matter much after a 5+ year holding period. A volatile and young business such as Twist is one that investors would benefit from using a dollar-cost averaging strategy with.

Risks To Consider

While the technology behind Twist shows a lot of promise, investors need to consider a couple of primary risk factors to an investment thesis. First, DNA synthesis space is a bit crowded as I had mentioned. While Twist is offering a proprietary methodology, there are peers that are offering different technologies to solve similar problems. It's a complicated space, where a "winner" will be hard to identify as well as how much share a "winner" will take in any given scenario.

Additionally, Twist operates at substantial losses right now. For Twist to be viable for investors (and not repeatedly dilute investors over time), investors will need to see a clear path to profitability in time. Twist is not a "buy and forget" type of holding. It is best suited for the vigilant investor.

Wrapping Up

While it has its risks, Twist Bioscience is an exciting business with a technology that can make a significant difference in the world we live in. The cross section between technology and biology seems inevitable to continue progressing, and Twist appears to be among those at the front seat of this shift. The stock is expensive, but given the market environment and nature of Twist's business - investors may want to simply dollar cost average their entry, and give the company time to execute.