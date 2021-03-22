(Please note all values are in $CAD unless explicitly stated otherwise)

Introduction

Greetings everyone!

Time sure flies but it was just 3 months ago that I published on Cardinal Energy (symbol: OTCPK:CRLFF) which you can find here. The oil markets have roared past everyone's expectations (including mine) and Cardinal has had a fantastic run so far.

In my update, I'm going to touch on a couple of issues that are topical and then dive into my price target updates.

Oil

Back in November and December, I bemoaned the lack of interest in oil and energy stocks. Year-to-date, energy has been the best performing sector in the US and Canada. You might ask, have we already seen the best out of the energy sector?

For instance, in the US, here is how XLE (Energy Select Sector ETF) has down versus some of the other big sectors, financials (XLF), technology (XLK), and healthcare (XLV):

Source: Author, TradingView

Looking a further bit back, the energy sector is still woefully behind and reasonable to conclude that there is still a lot of upside left as long as oil prices co-operate:

Source: Author, TradingView

And so far, oil has really been co-operating. I wasn't expecting WTI to get back to USD$65/bbl until 2022, and boy was I wrong:

Source: Author, TradingView

I've seen many already calling for USD$100/bbl but I think that's a bit premature. I am bullish on oil long term and I now have WTI hitting USD$75/bbl by year-end.

The benefit of investing in Cardinal (along with much of the Canadian oilpatch) is that they are already extremely profitable at these price levels, so any further increase is just a bonus. They just need these prices for ~12-18 months and the WCS discount to hold (more on that later) to completely revamp their balance sheets.

Q4 Summary and Q1 Look-through

Overall, the annual report was largely in-line with analyst expectations and didn't really surprise investors. The Financial Statements can be found here, while the MD&A can be found here.

The cliff notes highlights are:

Cash flow from operations (CFO) of 12.8mm and adjusted funds flow (AFFO) of $13.6mm which went almost entirely to debt-reduction. Quarter over quarter, bank debt was reduced by 13.2mm.

GAAP net income of ~120mm in Q4 was due to reversing 122mm of the impairment charge (which was about 1/3 of the impairment charge in Q1). I expect the remainder of the impairment charge, $244 million, to be reversed over the next couple of quarters.

Q4 production of 18,625 boe/d; and will likely be a near-term high. Management is budgeting and guiding that production will slowly declining, at least for H1 2020, while the budget for exploration & development remains close to zero.

After quarter-end, the company announced the redemption/conversion of the convertible bonds that were recently extended. As the stock price was significantly higher than the strike price ($1.25), virtually all of the convertible bonds were exchanged for shares (22,410,000 shares to be precise).

When you add it all up, total shares outstanding stood 113,657,247 at the end of 2019 and are now at the present count of around 151,880,705 (I'm including the warrants issued in the private placement as they are now deep in the money with a strike price is 55 cents).

Here are a couple of things to keep in mind for the next ~6 months.

Hedging Headwinds

Cardinal significantly increased their oil hedges at year-end. I'm guessing this was part of the requirement from the bank syndicate to renew the bank debt (but just a guess). With the rise in oil prices, it means that the company will probably lose between 14-15mm in Q1 on their hedges, and I'm estimating that they will lose approximately the same amount in Q2. Fortunately, the ends roll-off for H2 2021 (7.3mm hit in Q3 & 5.4mm hit in Q4).

Source: Cardinal March 2021 Investor Presentation

When all is said and done, I do hope CJ management has a look at their hedging program and takes some time to reflect. Last year, 2020, they lost approximately 7mm on their hedges (realized & unrealized). Even though you'd think it would have been an ideal environment for hedges and should have materially contributed to adding value.

Dividend Re-Initiation?

I've seen some chatter/hope from investors that Cardinal will re-initiate the dividend. However, I'm here to tell you that it's not going to happen until at least the Fall, but more likely in 2022.

I've confirmed with management and it is why their 2021 budget (slide included below) only includes debt repayment. The revised credit facility, which now includes the EDC (Export Development Canada), explicitly prohibits returning capital to shareholders.

Therefore, the only way to re-initiate the dividend or restart the NCIB is to pay down the debt and then re-negotiate the RBL. Fortunately, with oil now in the 60s, this shouldn't take too long; but capital return is likely to be a 2022 story.

Finally, it's important to keep in mind that this version of Cardinal may be very different than the pre-Covid version of Cardinal. Even though Murray Edwards hasn't (yet) sought a seat on the board of directors for himself or a proxy, he will likely be calling the shots. I have no idea what Mr. Edwards wants in the form of capital return but it will be his call at the end of the day, and that might mean less focus on dividends going forward.

Source: Cardinal March 2021 Investor Presentation

Pipelines - Sunlight at the end of the tunnel

The pipeline saga that has scarred energy executives and investors is (hopefully) coming to an end. The WCS discount to WTI has remained relatively stable since blowing out in late 2018:

That's not to say were are completely out of the woods yet. Michigan's Governor continues to push for the immediate closure of Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline, even though there are no readily available alternatives. The shutdown of the pipeline, which she has demanded to be closed by the end of May, would likely cause the WCS discount to again blow-out and cause complete chaos across central Canada and the US mid-west.

I honestly have no idea how this plays out but I lean towards it becoming a nothing-burger (famous last words). The economic carnage would be immense, and just as the economy starts to regain its footing from Covid. This would be politically unpalatable to the general public which is why I lean towards saying it doesn't happen.

At the same time, it's interesting to note that Biden's administration has quietly allowed the fracking moratorium to expire (didn't take much of a rise in oil prices to get a policy u-turn).

Slightly longer-term, the pipeline that shall-not-be-named (Transmountain Expansion), is still on track to be completed by year-end. This will further help keep the WCS differentials tight but more importantly, be a real confidence booster for investors.

Updating Price Target

Alright, I've gone on far too long. Back in December, my target price was CAD $2.10/share. I've updated my model and I think long-term the shares could be worth around CAD$5.75/share. More important than just the target, here are the fundamental changes that I made that increased the target price so dramatically:

With bankruptcy off the table, I reduced the beta from 3x to 2x. This had the effect of reducing the discount rate from 24% to 16%. If this year goes to plan, Cardinal will be able to pay-down 40%-50% of their debt outstanding And I could see the beta declining further to 1.25x-1.5x.

As I mentioned above, I wasn't expecting oil to reach USD$65/bbl until 2022 and was I was hoping that oil would reach USD$60/bbl by the end of 2021. Needless to say, I was way off on both predictions. I've updated my oil forecasts and expect WTI to get to USD$75/bbl by the end of this year before declining back towards 60/bbl by the end of 2023 (due to renewed energy investment). From 2021 to 2025, I have oil averaging USD$65/bbl and use a terminal value of USD$55/bbl.

Meanwhile, the $CAD stays around 80c (or 1.25 for the FX cross) and the WCS differential stays at USD$10/bbl.

For this year, I have the company generating about CAD$145mm in FCF, even with a ~42mm hit from hedging losses. Assuming no dividends or share buybacks, they will be debt-free by Q3 2022.

Here is the sensitivity table and if you have any questions just let me know.

Source: Author

Thanks for reading!