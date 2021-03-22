Dividend Champions: 3 To Consider For March 2021

Photo by marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Dividend Champions

Dividend champions are companies which have increased their dividend for 25 or more consecutive years. They are typically mature companies with an incredible track record of raising their dividends and creative value for shareholders. The following dividend champion companies have a higher return year to date than the S&P 500. These companies are undervalued based on a comparison of their current yield to their 5 year historical average.

Data by YCharts

Company Name Dividend Years 3/19/21 Closing Price Current Dividend Yield 5 Year Dividend Yield Average Estimated Fair Value Percent Undervalued General Dynamics 29 177.62 2.70% 2.16% 221.00 25% 3M Company 63 188.71 3.20% 2.79% 218.00 15% Aflac Inc. 39 51.16 2.55% 2.24% 59.00 13%

General Dynamics

General Dynamics (GD) is one of the largest Defense Contractors in the world. While it is known mostly for being a Defense company it is also the leading maker of private business jets too. There are four separate segments within the company; Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems and Technologies. The Aerospace segment made up 21% of the company's 2020 revenue and its primary work is around assembling Gulfstream jets. GD's Marine division accounted for 26% of revenue in 2020 and along with Huntington Ingalls (HII) is one of only two main military shipbuilders for the Pentagon.

The Combat Systems segment was 19% of 2020 revenues and its purpose is the making and maintaining of heavy war vehicles as well as advanced weapon systems. The final portion of the company is the Technologies area which accounted for 34% of 2020 revenues. As expected this area revolves around the creating and maintaining of IT solutions for its customers, mainly the Department of Defense.

General Dynamics has paid a dividend every year for the past 29 years. Earlier this month the company announced a dividend increase of 8.2%. GD's currently five-year dividend growth rate is 9.67%; so this increase was below average but still a healthy increase nonetheless. The increase raised their quarterly payout from $1.10 per share to $1.19, equating to annual dividend of $4.76 per share.

As of market close on 3/19/21 the company offered an attractive 2.68% yield, approximately 25% higher than its five-year average of just 2.16%. This difference may indicate the company is currently undervalued and that now is an excellent buying opportunity. Finally, the company's current payout ratio sits at about 43%. This is low enough to allow for continued dividend growth for the foreseeable future while still remaining manageable.

3M Company

3M Company (MMM) is a diversified global manufacturer with a large number of business units including healthcare, industrial and consumer products. Similar to General Dynamics the company is classified into four segments. The first segment is Safety & Industrial which accounted for 34% of revenue in 2020. This segment creates and markets safety equipment, adhesives, masking systems, aftermarket automotive products and roofing goods.

Mostly notably regarding this segment is the creation and distribution of N95 respirators which have been used to help mitigate the spread of Covid 19. The transportation and electronics portion of the business accounted for 26% of 2020 revenue and provides components and products which are used to assemble, repair and maintain vehicles in the area of automotive, marine and aircraft vehicles.

The third segment is their Health Care markets which includes medical and surgical systems, including pharmaceutical, dental and health systems and was 25% of revenue for the 2020 fiscal year. The final segment is the Consumer segment, which for 2020 was 16% of their revenue. The Consumer area was just 16% percent of their revenue and focuses on retail, office retail and structure maintenance.

3M company has paid a dividend for the past 63 years and just last month raised its dividend 0.7%. This was lackluster compared to the five prior years of dividend growth which averages out to almost 7.5%. The Covid 19 situation has put some companies on high alert and 3M company is no different. Realizing vaccines are becoming more and more available I potentially see another increase this year if the pandemic situation continues to improve on a global scale.

3M company is offering a dividend nearly 40 basis points higher than its five-year average, 3.14% compared to 2.79%. This difference is significant and should be viewed as a great buying opportunity for this dividend champion. The payout ratio is higher than I'd prefer to see it at just over sixty percent but given the world's situation, one can see the company is being cautious regarding their dividend, yet clearly wants to increase it, even if their most recent increase was relatively insignificant.

Aflac Incorporated

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is an insurance provider with the majority of their business being conducted in the United States. Its U.S. plan is focused on designing and marketing insurance products to provide additional coverage for individuals who have medical and primary insurance. These products include accident, cancer, disability, group term life insurance and vision insurance. The main focus for Aflac now though is the company's Japanese segment which in 2020, accounted for more than 72% of the company's operating profits. The fluctuations in foreign currency exchanges have impacted profits as the yen/dollar exchange rate increased the company's EPS by 0.04 versus a 0.02 increase in 2019.

Aflac has paid a dividend for nearly consecutive forty years and while its dividend growth isn't great it is generally consistent. Over the past ten years the company's dividend increase has averaged just over 7%, with the most significant increase occurring in the 2018 fiscal year and was nearly 20%. The 2.55% dividend yield offered is greater than the company's five-year average by about 30 basis points, and may indicate the stock is undervalued. Aflac has a very modest payout ratio of just over 25% percent, which may lead to potentially high dividend growth in the future and this is the lowest payout ratio of the three companies.

Final Thoughts

As mentioned, Dividend Champions are well known and well-run companies worth considering regardless of current market conditions. They are some of the most trustworthy companies and should not be overlooked even in times of market uncertainty. The Covid 19 situation appears to be getting better in the majority of the United States and while these companies may potentially face issues on a global level; the current prices being offered by the market are simply too good to pass up.

There is uncertainty in the world but these companies have proven for more than 25 years they can get through even the toughest market environments and persevere. These companies are offering above-average yields and may be undervalued based historical prices. Should investors weather the Covid-19 storm have patience you should see returns above and beyond the S&P 500 for the foreseeable future with these companies.

The above-mentioned information should not be construed as investment advice. Every investor's situation is different and you should only invest in a company after doing your own due diligence.