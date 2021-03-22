Win When The Logic Of REITs Changes

Here lately we are seeing the markets go absolutely bananas in response to interest rate increases that are tiny by historical standards. If one extrapolates interest rate increases to infinity and assumes that nothing else changes, then indeed no investment would be worth anything.

Many of our members at High Yield Landlord have been concerned about the impact of interest rates and/or inflation on their REITs. With our current perspective, described further below, we tend to ask certain kinds of questions:

Which REITs will see income keep up with inflation? Apartment REITs and hotel REITs will have an advantage because of their short lease periods. How will rising interest rates impact REITs? Interest costs will go up, although with the long debt maturities of many REITs this will take quite a while to have much impact. Will REIT yields go up with interest rates, driving prices down? This would happen if the spread between REIT yields and treasury rates stayed the same.

You can find articles addressing all these points. My point of view has become that they all miss the most important element. To see why we need to start with the present era.

For those new to REITs, this table defines a bunch of acronyms and terms.

REIT Real Estate Investment Trust NOI Net Operating Income Cap rate Capitalization Rate: Ratio of NOI to property value NAV Net Asset Value: property value less debt less preferred stock equity FFO* Funds From Operations ~ NOI minus General & Administrative and Interest Costs AFFO** Adjusted FFO: ideally FFO minus maintenance capex and straight-line rent FAD Funds Available for Distribution: May equal AFFO or include net property sales *NAREIT FFO has other contributions usually small ** Many versions of AFFO exist. This definition gives the essential elements

REIT Profitability Since the Early 1990s

Those of us interested in REIT investing have been trained to think of them in terms of spreads. One buys a property at a certain cap rate and borrows money to do so at a certain interest rate. The spread between these two is an indication of how profitable the investment is.

This view is oversimplified. The reason is that the cap rate applies to the entire value of the property while the interest applies only to the debt. It reduces profitability only in proportion to the ratio of debt to property value.

A better view is found in the V-formula promulgated by Chris Volk, the CEO of STORE Capital (STOR). In one form it is shown here:

This formula implies that cap rate is much more important than interest rate, unless one carries far more debt than is typical of REITs today. It shows, for example, why the business model of STORE Capital is superior to that of Realty Income (O).

For modestly indebted net-lease REITs such as National Retail Properties (NNN), the benefits of leverage may balance the various costs so that FAD/NAV roughly equals the cap rate. For modestly indebted REITs with larger recurring capex, FAD/NAV will be somewhat less than the cap rate. But such comparisons are not our focus today.

Just to close the loop, here is how this connects to dividend yields, based on NAREIT data. With Price/FFO around 17 and a payout fraction of 75%, the dividend yield is 4.4%. This is about 3/4 of the average cap rate of 6%. It corresponds roughly to paying out 3/4 or more of FAD when the stock is priced at or somewhat above NAV.

Cap Rate Spreads Since the Early 1990s

We have also learned about the recent historical behavior of the spread between cap rates and treasury rates. Here we see the 10-year Treasury Rate from the Federal Reserve and cap rates as compiled by NAREIT.

With the exception of the boom years before and the bad years during the Great Recession, the spread between these rates has consistently been around 400 basis points.

It has become even larger since 2019. It may be that cap rates need not increase until interest rates have risen above where they are now.

In fact, the spread between cap rates and treasury rates was even lower throughout the 1990s than since. This plot, from this source, shows the spread.

The average spread, from just after the recession of the early 1990s to the year 2000, was around 250 basis points. During that period the 10-year treasury rate dropped from ~ 8% to ~ 5%.

The implication for the near term is that rising interest rates may not turn out to crush REIT values by pushing cap rates up. Another thing that may happen is that the spread may decrease.

The recession of the early 1990s was quite severe for commercial real estate, which from the available references mainly means office real estate. Here is a description of the history:

The bottom fell out of the commercial property investment market as the level of over development in commercial real estate that occurred during the previous decade came home to roost as the recession-induced drop off in demand for space permeated through the market.” Commercial property values fell 30% to 50% in the span of two years in most of the major property markets, the largest drop in property values in the United States since the Great Depression. The bottom was finally reached in 1992 and 1993 …

It turns out that our present view of commercial real estate based on spreads and profitability came into existence during the recovery from that recession. Quoting the same source: “It was during this period the risk premium spread over the 10-year Treasury germinated.”

The modern REIT era, since the early 1990s, has existed entirely while the above logic applies. What happened before that?

The Surprise in Historical Cap Rates

What happened with real estate before 1990? Take a look at the period after 1979 from an MIT paper— looking as far back as I managed to find:

For more than a decade before the 1990 recession cap rates were persistently below 10-year treasury rates. It is likely that this extended quite a bit further back in time.

Our modern mindset tells us that investing in real estate under those conditions is a losing proposition. But there was a lot of such investing and people made a lot of money doing it. How?

Higher Inflation and Interest Rates Before 1990

The key to how is tied into inflation and interest rates, so we start there.

The decades before the 1990s experienced high inflation and interest rates compared to recent years. Rising inflation tends to pull up interest rates, because investors desire a real return for their money.

As we have been witnessing lately, the Fed is often motivated to try to jumpstart economic activity by keeping rates low. This is especially true where we are now, in what Ray Dalio calls the “pushing on a string” phase of the debt cycle.

The outcome of this dynamic is that changes in inflation most often lead changes in interest rates. We can see this here historically, comparing the rate of change in the CPI to an offset 10-year Treasury rate.

Eventually, inflation will rise enough that the Fed will be unable to hold interest rates down. Some people think this will happen this year.

Others think it will be quite a few years before inflation, in the sense of enduring and widespread wage and price increases, really gets going. I do not know what will happen, though I tend to side with the latter group.

The precise timing is less important than the change it will bring.

Appreciation is the Secret

We today are not used to seeing property prices appreciate by 10% per year. But I am old enough to remember when they did.

At the time I bought my first house, a mortgage rate of ~10% was a good deal. And I paid it cheerfully because I knew the house would appreciate so that my equity increased much faster than that, thanks to the 80% leverage.

We can translate that experience into something more relevant to modern REITs as shown here:

REITs today, with few exceptions, hold debt that is between 33% and 70% of property value. The three cases shown span that range.

For $30M of invested capital, the line shaded yellow shows the corresponding total property value. The interest costs assume a 13% interest rate, which would have been too low for debt refinanced in 1980 proper but not unlikely in the surrounding decade overall.

Earnings correspond to the 8% cap rate shown above. Appreciation is at 10%, another not atypical number for that era. Other costs are ignored in the spirit of not getting lost in small details.

The line in turquoise shows the net increase in cash plus property value after one year. This is largest for the case with the largest leverage, as is no surprise. But the large gain was despite the fact that FFO would have been negative!

The cases with lower leverage might have managed positive FFO, depending on the magnitude of the costs we ignored. My own preference would have been to avoid losing money on a cash-flow basis. Even so, in all cases it is the appreciation of the real estate where the main money was made.

The nominal gain is impressive, being up to 30%. But it is the real gain, after inflation, that matters. It comes in between 11% and 20%.

But That is Not All, Folks!

Notably, the above is without any growth other than property appreciation.

The ability to recycle capital, retain funds, and grow FFO by development and redevelopment would still be present. So would the ability to grow revenues as leases turned over or from escalators. There might or might not be an ability to issue equity accretively.

As a result, a well-run REIT under the inflationary circumstances of the 1970s and 1980s would have been able to produce percentage gains in real value from the mid-teens to the mid-20s per annum. These are excellent returns in any era.

The Risks

There are real risks in real estate investing. The history highlights two of them.

First, although a REIT may add real value through both appreciation and its own investments, Mr. Market may take time to recognize it.

We’ve seen that since 2016 in retail-oriented REITs. The best of them, such as Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) have added significant value to their holdings since then, as yet unrecognized by a market extrapolating some well-deserved tenant failures into a permanently increasing loss of revenue.

This is in spite of performance on new leasing and of private market valuations. All one can do as a value investor is wait until Mr. Market sees things your way.

Second, real estate sectors and regions are prone to overbuilding. When and where construction is highly profitable, many people do it.

It matters a lot to exit sectors that are becoming overbuilt before they crash. Some examples:

The 1990s saw this in the office sector, on a very widespread basis, as recounted above. Overall property prices dropped by about a third.

It took 15 years for office property prices to recover to their level of 1990. After the crash, in the mid-1990s, would have been a good time to invest.

We saw the same thing in the 2000s in the industrial sector. Industrial properties are cheap and quick to build and ended up very overbuilt. After plunging by about 2/3 in 2008, it took 10 years for the price of Industrial megacap REIT Prologis (PLD) to recover. There again, investing after the crash proved to be highly profitable.

In recent years there have been a lot of indications suggesting that senior housing was becoming overbuilt. This report by CBRE argues that the overbuilding has eased, showing this plot:

Similarly, many have argued that self-storage in the US has become overbuilt. To my eyes, the evidence for that is a bit more compelling. For example, here is a figure from this report:

The decline in rent growth and increase in inventory and vacancies in recent years is notable. We have not yet seen a crash, but a cautious investor might well stay out of that sector for now. If there is a crash, buy after it.

How to Exploit the Opportunity When it Does Arrive

Mr. Market is forward-looking in some senses. But he is not very smart.

Whenever inflation does begin to take off, I would expect most REIT sectors to plummet in value. When interest rates follow, it might get worse.

Mr. Market will not grasp that the coming age of property appreciation will be very lucrative.

If you already hold REITs, for the sake of the cash flows and dividends, do not panic and sell. The cash will keep flowing.

If you hold REITs as long-term investments, do not panic and sell. They will come back more strongly than ever once the logic of steady appreciation again comes to the fore.

Even more, if you have available resources whenever that price crash comes under those circumstances, buy more REITs! You will be richly rewarded.

Just stay away from potentially overbuilt sectors.