Photo by Sunshine Seeds/iStock via Getty Images

The global growth of electric vehicles and green energy over the next decade will be nothing short of dramatic as the combined effects of instituted timelines for total bans on the sale of new ICE vehicles and net-zero targets will catalyse a societal shift to these green technologies. Further, with sales of new plug-in electric vehicles amounting to just 2.09% in 2018, we are still in the very early stages in what is looking to be a long-term restructuring of the developed world along net-zero lines.

An easily forgotten but critical enabler for this shift is rare earth elements. These are instrumental to a number of industries from clean energy and defence to information technology and industrial applications. MP Materials (NYSE:NYSE:MP) owns and operates what is described as the only scaled rare earth mining and processing facility in the Western Hemisphere.

Mountain Pass Open-Pit Mine For Rare Earth Elements, California (Source)

The USA is currently reliant on China for about 80% of its supply of rare earth elements. The country's near global monopoly on the supply of rare earth elements is both a threat and an opportunity. On the former, it is a dependency on an economic rival that provides China with a material lever to potentially harm US manufacturing through targeted export restraints. This would heavily disrupt corporate supply chains and blunt the ability of the US to manufacture advanced military technologies like fighter jets and missiles.

Further, it creates a single point of failure for the decarbonisation of the world. As this is a risk that can only be adequately mitigated by increased production of rare earth from countries outside China, it's an opportunity that MP Materials is chasing.

US Imports Of Rare Earth Elements By Country (Source)

The importance and gravity of this opportunity cannot be overstated as the current status quo will see industries that enable trillions of dollars in global GDP, millions of high paying jobs, and are foundational to the post-carbon economy be entirely dependent on a single country. China has also historically had divergent geopolitical goals from the US. Hence, as the country increasingly seeks to exert its influence internationally, its continued control of rare earth elements would leave the US in an untenable position.

This has been the driver for the US government to step up efforts to reduce reliance. Executive Order 13817 was signed in November last year and MP Materials was awarded a $9.6 million grant. With the Mountain Pass mine now currently representing 15% of rare earth oxide ("REO") content consumed in the global market in the last twelve months, the US government is likely to maintain support to see overall domestic supply grow further.

It's important to note that MP Materials still sends its raw materials to China for processing as it's the only nation with the facilities to refine REO. This limits the extent to which dependency on China will be reduced in the medium term.

A Pick-And-Shovel Play On The Rush To EVs And Modern Technologies

MP Materials recently released earnings for its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter which saw revenues grow by 100% to $42.18 million. This was driven by an increase in REO sales volumes and realized price.

MP Materials Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation (Source)

With production costs being flat year-over-year, MP Materials was able to realize adjusted EBITDA of $18 million, a year-over-year increase of 300%. The company anticipates positive free cash flow in the near future on the back of their Stage 2 optimization plan at Mountain Pass. This will see the company begin delivering separated rare earth oxides in 2022 with a target to generate $250 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2023.

However, the company's current market capitalization of $7.17 billion versus fiscal 2020 sales of $134 million places its revenue multiple at a steep 53x. This is a significant premium to pay for what is effectively a mining company. Further, the dominance of China in the supply of rare earth elements gives them significant pricing control and could set up a point in the future where prices are suppressed to make emerging competitors uneconomical.

Faraday Future Investor Presentation (Source)

Long-term demand for rare earth elements is likely to maintain a healthy upward trend as the electrification of transport decarbonisation of energy supply is set to form stable demand drivers over the next decade. The Biden administration will likely hasten this shift through what will be a mix of EV tax incentives for and constraints on the sale of new ICE vehicles. This will support a 34% CAGR for passenger EV sales in the United States over the next decade.

MP Materials Is Set To Ride The Electrification Of The Global Economy

MP Materials stands to ride the structural shift of the developed world to electric vehicles and green energy. The company's success is critical for reducing dependency on China for a material that is foundational for a number of key industries. The critical importance of local supply chains was highlighted during the pandemic as countries sought to protect their own interests; this vaccine nationalism has somewhat exposed the weak point of globalization and their susceptibility to disruption in times of need.

In this sense, MP Materials is not just an exposure to two incredible structural shifts in human society, it is also an exposure to what is expected to be a material theme in post-pandemic international trade. MP Materials might be a great addition if there is a pullback in its shares as the current price totally discounts a number of risks.