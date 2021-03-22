US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) has been quite a laggard over the past few years which is somewhat of a surprise given that the company operates in steady and growing end markets, as with exception to a modest bounce in interest rates in recent times, we have still enjoyed a continued lower interest rate regime.

In the summer of 2019, US Ecology acquired NRC Group as a review of that billion deal led me to conclude that as the deal looked reasonable I lacked conviction to initiate a position, yet, nonetheless, the company deserved a place on my watch list.

Back To 2019

In June 2019 US Ecology announced that it reached a deal with NRC Group to combine their operations. US Ecology is of course strong in environmental services for commercial and governmental entities, including complex waste management needs, up to radioactive waste. The $966 million deal for NRC gave it exposure to environmental, compliance and waste management systems in a range of other sectors as well.

The pro-forma combination generated $955 million in sales and $216 million in EBITDA (that is before synergies). Based on the deal projections and implications at the time, I pegged earnings potential at around $2.75 per share with leverage ratios seen around 3 times, as more upside could be revealed from realization of those anticipated synergies.

With shares down 8% in response to the deal, having fallen to levels around the $60 mark, I did not consider shares a screaming buy. After all, shares traded at a low twenty times earnings multiple based on pro-forma earnings while leverage was reasonable. That was a reasonable multiple back in the day given the stability of the business and low interest rate environment, yet, fortunately, I did not initiate a position at the time for these same reasons.

Events Taking Place

The deal with NRC closed in November 2019 as the company reported its 2019 results in February 2020, just weeks ahead of the real outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, at least on the financial markets. The 2019 results were not that meaningful as focus was on the outlook for 2020, with EBITDA seen at a midpoint of $240 million. This number looks comforting given the pro-forma EBITDA number (excluding synergies) reported at $216 million in 2019.

While this was comforting, the earnings estimates of $1.65-$2.12 per share was not just a wide range, but more importantly it was much lower than my estimates at $2.75 per share as well. A $728 million net debt load was exactly equal to 3 times the anticipated EBITDA number seen for the year. Based on this outlook shares fell to $40 as this more or less coincided with the arrival of Covid-19.

Shares fell to $30 as the market feared the impact of the pandemic on the operations. While first quarter sales rose 84% to $240 million, this was driven by the deal. Organic sales growth of 18% of the core operations looked compelling yet adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share were down ten pennies compared to the year before.

Revenues were impacted by the pandemic as sales fell 37% and the company posted an adjusted loss of $0.08 per share for the second quarter. This was made up for in the third quarter, with sales up 42%, albeit that there were still declines on an organic basis. Adjusted earnings of $0.25 per share were down two-thirds on an annual basis as a full year outlook was reinstated again.

EBITDA was seen at a range between $168-$175 million, with adjusted earnings seen at $0.36-$0.50 per share, as shares continued to be stagnant around the $30 mark. Shocking is the extent to which margins took a beating, with earnings down more than $2 dollar from the pro-forma number envision at the time of the deal announcement.

An Eye Towards The Future

It is very clear that US Ecology has not lived up to its expectations compared to the time of the deal announcement, now almost two years ago. The trouble is that it is hard to disentangle the impact of the acquisition not living up to its expectations with the impact of the pandemic, as it feels that the deal would have been somewhat of a disappointment even without the arrival of the pandemic.

In February 2021, the company reported its 2020 results. The company reported full year sales at $934 million, adjusted EBITDA of $170 million and adjusted earnings at $0.61 per share. It is strange to see the EBITDA in line with the most recent guidance while earnings are better, suggesting that management has little insight in the actual financials if you ask me, yet the same observation applies to all the quarterly results for 2020.

The company does expect modest improvements in 2021, yet the extent of the improvement seems rather limited, if you ask me. Full year sales are seen at a midpoint of $965 million, up 3-4% on the year before. Adjusted EBITDA is seen at a midpoint of $180 million, with adjusted earnings seen at $0.65-$0.68 per share. Note that the adjusted earnings number does not adjust for amortization charges, as adjusted or that the reported cash earnings came in at $1.48 per share in 2020, as these earnings are expected to improve by around ten cents this year.

With net debt still standing at $710 million, leverage ratios come in around 4 times based on the anticipated EBITDA performance in 2021. This is a rather full leverage ratio as based on the cash earnings seen this year, the company trades around a 30 times earnings multiple with shares having risen to $43 per share at this point in time.

Concluding Thoughts

Truth be told, US Ecology has been underperforming in terms of its share price, and this is mostly the result of narrowing operating margins. After all, this was just a $150 million business a decade ago when the company reported operating margins at around 20-25% of sales. These margins have fallen significantly, to less than 10% in recent times. Assuming 10% margin on nearly a billion in sales and assuming a $30 million interest charge and 20% tax rate, I peg earnings potential in that case at $56 million, or $1.80 per share.

Every percentage point in terms of margins has the potential to add approximately $0.25 per share to earnings as this reveals the upside to the investment case. Thus, if the company could return to 20% margins earnings might top the $4 per share mark comfortably, as this could reveal a massive upside to the share price, but that is a big if.

Amidst the rather inconsistent track record, which the company has seen a few times since the 1980s, I lack conviction to buy some shares here. Besides the uncertainty on the margin profile, there is the concern about the long term ESG potential, or lack thereof. All of this makes me very cautious at these levels amidst uncertain margins and the leverage employed by the business as management has some to prove here.