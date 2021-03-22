Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio - Q4 2020 Update

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Management 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Tiger Global’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 2/16/2021. Please visit our Tracking Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves in Q3 2020.

Chase Coleman’s 13F portfolio value increased ~10% this quarter from $35.53B to $39.03B. Recent 13F reports have shown around 75 positions. 41 of those are significantly large (more than 0.5% of the portfolio each) and they are the focus of this article. The largest five stakes are JD.com (JD), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Pinduoduo (PDD), Amazon.com, and Sea Ltd. Together, they add up to ~35% of the entire 13F portfolio.

Prior to founding Tiger Global Management in 2001, Chase Coleman was the technology analyst at Tiger Management from 1997 to 2000, making him a bona fide “tiger cub”. To know more about Julian Robertson and his legendary Tiger Management, check out Julian Robertson: A Tiger in the Land of Bulls and Bears.

New Stakes:

DoorDash (DASH) and Coupa Software (COUP): DASH is a very small 0.58% of the portfolio stake. They had an IPO in December. Shares started trading at ~$190 and currently go for ~$135. The 0.58% of the portfolio COUP position was purchased at prices between ~$247 and ~$367 and it is now near the low end of that range at ~$249.

Stake Disposals:

None.

Stake Increases:

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): MSFT is a top three position at 6.78% of the portfolio. It was established in Q4 2016 at prices between $57 and $63 and increased by ~400% in Q2 2017 at prices between $65 and $72. Q1 2018 also saw a ~38% stake increase at prices between $85 and $97. There was a ~15% further increase in Q2 2019. Q4 2019 saw a ~30% selling at prices between $135 and $159. The stock is now at ~$230. Last two quarters have seen minor increases.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): AMZN is currently a large (top five) 13F stake at 5.12% of the portfolio. The position was established in Q2 and Q3 2015 at prices between $370 and $540. Q1 2016 had seen a two-thirds reduction at prices between $482 and $676. The following quarter saw a ~40% increase at prices between $586 and $728. There was a ~38% selling in Q4 2018 at prices between $1344 and $2013. Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 had seen another ~22% reduction at prices between ~$1700 and ~$2170. The stock is now at ~$3075. Last three quarters have seen minor increases.

Note: AMZN has seen a previous round-trip in the portfolio. A 1M share stake purchased in 2010 in the low-100s price range was disposed in Q1 2014 in the high-300s realizing huge gains.

Sea Limited (SE): The 4.71% position in SEA had seen consistent buying since Q2 2018 when around 6M shares were purchased at prices between $10.25 and $16.50. Q4 2019 saw a ~40% selling at prices between $26.70 and $40.25. There was a ~10% increase this quarter. The stock is now at ~$215.

Note: Tiger Global’s ownership stake in Sea Limited is ~5% of the business.

Uber Technologies (UBER): The 3.62% of the portfolio UBER stake goes back to funding rounds in 2015. UBER started trading at $41.50 and is currently at ~$57. Q4 2019 saw a ~225% stake increase at prices between $26 and $33.75. There was a ~55% selling next quarter at prices between ~$15 and ~$41 while last quarter saw a similar increase at prices between $29.50 and $38. There was a ~80% further increase this quarter at prices between ~$33.50 and ~$55.

Peloton Interactive (PTON): PTON is a ~3% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2020 at prices between $19.50 and $33.50. Q2 2020 saw a ~28% stake increase at prices between $26.75 and $58.50. There was another ~45% stake increase last quarter at prices between ~$59 and ~$101. That was followed with a marginal increase this quarter. It currently trades at ~$108.

Workday Inc. (WDAY): WDAY is a 2.53% of the portfolio stake built last year at prices between ~$114 and ~$258 and the stock currently trades at ~$251.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW): NOW is a 2.32% of the portfolio position that saw a stake doubling last quarter at prices between ~$402 and ~$500. The stock currently trades at ~$471. There was a ~10% increase this quarter.

DocuSign (DOCU), 8x8 Inc. (EGHT), Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), and Shopify (SHOP): These four positions were substantially increased this quarter. The ~1% DOCU stake was built this quarter at prices between ~$200 and ~$252 and the stock currently trades near the low end of that range at ~$206. EGHT is a ~0.8% of the portfolio position that saw a ~80% stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$15.50 and ~$35. The stock is now at $33.28. The 1.26% SNOW stake saw a ~40% increase this quarter at prices between ~$227 and ~$390 and it currently goes for ~$221. The 0.56% SHOP position saw a ~125% stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$886 and ~$1277 and it is now at ~$1121.

Note: They have a ~8.5% ownership stake in 8x8 Inc.

Stake Decreases:

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD): PDD is a 6.40% position that saw a ~175% stake increase in Q4 2019 at prices between $31.25 and $43.50. Last quarter saw another ~135% stake increase at prices between ~$74 and ~$97. The stock is now at ~$142. There was minor trimming this quarter.

Facebook Inc. (FB): The large 4.43% FB stake was established in Q4 2016 at prices between $115 and $132. The buying continued thru Q2 2019 at prices up to ~$200. Q4 2019 saw a ~25% selling at prices between $175 and $208. This quarter saw another similar selling at prices between ~$261 and ~$295. The stock currently trades at ~$290.

Note: Facebook has seen a previous round-trip in the portfolio. A pre-IPO investment of ~54M shares was sold out by Q4 2012. The trade generated over $1B in profits.

Spotify Technology (SPOT): Spotify is a venture capital investment that became part of their 13F portfolio following its IPO in Q2 2018. SPOT started trading at ~$150 and currently goes for ~$272. Q1 2019 saw a ~36% selling at prices between $109 and $151 and that was followed with another ~50% selling next quarter at prices between $122 and $150. The three quarters through Q1 2020 had seen another one-third reduction at prices between ~$110 and ~$160. Q2 2020 saw a ~16% stake increase at prices between ~$122 and ~$268. The stake is now at 2.57% of the portfolio. This quarter saw marginal trimming.

Atlassian Corp plc (TEAM): TEAM is a 1.48% portfolio stake that saw a ~150% stake increase in Q4 2019 at prices between $108 and $133. There was a ~85% stake increase last quarter at prices between ~$161 and ~$197. The stock currently trades at ~$219. This quarter saw a ~10% trimming.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX): NFLX is a frequently traded stock in Tiger Global’s portfolio. It has seen multiple round-trips since 2011. The bulk of the current 1.46% position was purchased in Q3 2017 at prices between $146 and $189. The stake has wavered. Q4 2019 saw a ~30% selling at prices between $267 and $337. This quarter saw another one-third selling at prices between ~$471 and ~$554. The stock currently trades at ~$512.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN): The 1.44% of the portfolio RUN stake had seen consistent buying since Q2 2018 when around 8M shares were purchased at prices between $8.50 and $14. Q2 2019 saw a ~18% stake increase at prices between $14 and $20. That was followed with a roughly one-third increase next quarter at around ~$17 per share average cost. The position was reduced by ~70% this quarter in the high-70s price range. The stock is currently at $55.58.

Note: They still have a ~4% ownership stake in Sunrun Inc.

Zoom Video (ZM): The 1.25% ZM stake had seen a ~50% stake increase over the last two quarters at prices between ~$114 and ~$501. This quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between ~$337 and ~$568. It is now at ~$326.

GDS Holdings (GDS): The ~1% GDS position was established in Q2 2019 at prices between $31.25 and $41. The stock has doubled and is now at $85.36. This quarter saw a ~25% reduction at prices between ~$81 and ~$99.

New Oriental Education (EDU): EDU is a small 0.88% portfolio position purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between ~$4.20 and ~$5.20 and increased by ~55% the following quarter at prices between ~$4.20 and ~$6. There was a ~40% reduction in Q4 2019 at prices between ~$10.80 and ~$12.80 while the following quarter saw a similar increase at prices between ~$10.40 and ~$14.20. The stock is now at $16.47. This quarter saw a ~14% trimming.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the 10-for-1 stock-split earlier this month.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL): The 0.54% of the portfolio PYPL stake was purchased in Q4 2019 at prices between $96 and $110 and the stock currently trades well above that range at ~$241. There was a ~60% selling this quarter at prices between ~$180 and ~$244.

FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT): FLT is a small 0.54% of the portfolio stake first purchased in Q4 2012 at prices between $45 and $53. The position has wavered. Recent activity is as follows: There was a ~25% selling in Q2 2020 at prices between ~$171 and ~$329. That was followed by a ~50% reduction this quarter at prices between ~$219 and ~$282. The stock is now at ~$281.

Anaplan (PLAN): The PLAN stake was reduced by ~80% to a minutely small 0.24% stake this quarter at prices between $54.50 and $73.75. The stock is now at $53.22.

MongoDB (MDB): A 1.25% portfolio stake in MDB was established in 2019 at prices between $115 and $150. This quarter saw the stake reduced to a minutely small 0.08% stake at prices between ~$224 and ~$396. The stock currently trades at ~$303.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO): A 1.32% TWLO stake was established in 2019 at prices between $81 and $136. This quarter saw the position reduced to a minutely small 0.06% stake at prices between ~$247 and ~$371. It is now at ~$356.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR): The small SMAR stake was almost eliminated this quarter.

Kept Steady:

JD.com (JD) & Calls: JD was a ~5M share position first purchased in Q4 2014 at prices between $23.50 and $27. The next two quarters saw the position built up to a huge ~70M share position (~25% of the 13F portfolio at the time) at prices between $24 and $38. H2 2018 had also seen a ~42% increase at prices between $19.25 and $39.50. It is their largest 13F position at ~12% of the portfolio (~52M shares). The stock is now at ~$85.

Apollo Global Management (APO): APO is a large 4.26% portfolio position first purchased in Q1 2017 at prices between $19.50 and $24.50 and increased by ~40% the following quarter at prices between $24 and $28.50. Q4 2018 also saw a ~9% stake increase. The stock is now at $47.29. Q1 2020 saw a ~10% reduction at ~$49.

Note: Tiger Global’s ownership stake is at ~15%.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD): CRWD is a ~4% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2020 at prices between ~$55 and ~$105 and the stock currently trades well above that range at ~$195. Last quarter saw a ~50% stake increase at prices between ~$97 and ~$144.

Carvana Inc. (CVNA): CVNA is a 3.69% portfolio position purchased in Q1 2019 at prices between $30 and $60 and increased by ~38% next quarter at prices between $58 and $75. Q3 2019 saw another ~75% stake increase at prices between $58 and $85. Q1 2020 also saw a ~22% stake increase. The stock is now at ~$269.

Note: Tiger Global has a ~9% ownership stake in Carvana.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG): RNG is a 3.23% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2019 at prices between $78.50 and $112 and increased by ~120% next quarter at prices between $103 and $125. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at ~$317.

TransDigm Group (TDG): TDG is a 2.79% of the portfolio position. It was first purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $245 and $289. H1 2017 saw the position built up to a large ~9% portfolio stake (4M shares) at prices between $210 and $272. The position has wavered. Recent activity is as follows: The two quarters through Q3 2018 had seen a ~35% selling at prices between $301 and $373 while next quarter saw a ~12% stake increase. There was a ~15% trimming in Q1 2020. The stock is now at ~$602.

Note: TDG has seen a previous round-trip in the portfolio.

Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA): BABA is a 2.67% portfolio stake established in Q3 2016 at prices between $78.50 and $109. The position had since wavered. Q3 2019 saw a ~80% stake increase at prices between $154 and $183 while next quarter there was a ~55% selling at prices between $162 and $216. There was a ~28% stake increase in Q1 2020 at prices between ~$175 and ~$230. The stock currently trades at ~$240. Last quarter saw marginal trimming.

Elastic NV (ESTC): The 1.51% ESTC stake was primarily purchased in Q4 2019 at prices between $61 and $87 and the stock is currently at ~$112.

Salesforce.com (CRM): CRM is a 1.30% position. It was purchased in Q4 2017 at prices between $93 and $109 and increased by just over 200% next quarter at prices between $104 and $128. Q4 2019 saw the stake reduced by ~70% at prices between $142 and $165 while next quarter there was a ~50% stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$124 and ~$193. That was followed with a stake doubling in Q2 2020 at prices between ~$134 and ~$192. It now goes for ~$212. Last quarter saw a minor ~2% trimming.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG): DDOG is a 1.20% position built in H1 2020 at prices between ~$29 and ~$90 and it is now at ~$84.

TAL Education (TAL): The ~1% TAL stake was purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $11.25 and $13.75 and increased by ~40% the following quarter at prices between $11.50 and $18. Recent activity is as follows. Q4 2019 saw a ~40% reduction at prices between $33.70 and $48.50. The stock is now at $65.75.

Note: TAL Education has seen a previous round-trip in the portfolio. Tiger Global had a majority ownership stake in TAL Education prior to its IPO. The position was disposed by Q1 2014.

Mastercard Inc. (MA) and GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX): These two small stakes (less than ~0.75% of the portfolio each) were kept steady this quarter.

The 13F portfolio also include the following minutely small (less than 0.5% of the portfolio each) positions: 17 Education & Technology Group (YQ), 1Life Healthcare (ONEM), Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO), Adobe Inc. (ADBE), Agora Inc. (API), Airbnb (ABNB), Ajax 1 (AJAX) Units, Altimeter Growth (AGC), American Well Corp (AMWL), Asana Inc. (ASAN), Avalara (AVLR), BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC), C3.ai (AI), Chindata Group (CD), Cloudflare Inc. (NET), Dada Nexus (DADA), Datto Holding (MSP), Despegar Corp (DESP), DouYu Intl. (DOYU), Dropbox (DBX), Duck Creek Technologies (DCT), Dynatrace Inc. (DT), Farmland Partners (FPI), Goodrx Holdings (GDRX), Health Catalyst (HCAT), HUYA Inc. (HUYA), Intuit (INTU), Jamf Holding (JAMF), JFrog Ltd. (FROG), KE Holdings (BEKE), Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC), Li Auto (LI), Linx SA (LINX), Medallia Inc. (MDLA), nCino Inc. (NCNO), Oak Street Health (OSH), OneSmart Intl. (ONE), Outset Medical (OM), Ozon Holdings (OZON), PagerDuty Inc. (PD), Phoenix Tree Holdings (DNK), Redfin Corp (RDFN), Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP), SolarWinds Corp (SWI), Square Inc. (SQ), StoneCo Ltd. (STNE), Sumo Logic (SUMO), SVMK Inc. (SVMK), Twilio Inc. (TWLO), Vertex Inc. (VERX), Visa Inc. (V), XP Inc. (XP), XPeng Inc. (XPEV), Yalla Group (YALA), Yatsen Holding (YSG), Zendesk Inc. (ZEN), and ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI).

Note 1: Although the relative size of the stakes are very small, it is significant that they own substantial ownership stakes in the following businesses: 5.7% of 1Life Healthcare (ONEM), 23% of Phoenix Tree Holdings (DNK), 5.3% of Sumo Logic (SUMO), and 6.6% of Yatsen Holding (YSG).

Note 2: In July 2018, it was reported that Tiger Global has taken a ~$1B stake in Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY). The stock was at ~$20 (split-adjusted) at the time and currently trades at $45.20.

Below is a spreadsheet that shows the changes to Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Holdings 13F portfolio holdings as of Q4 2020:

Source: John Vincent. Data constructed from Tiger Global's 13F filings for Q3 and Q4 2020.