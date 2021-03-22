The Canadian Pacific And Kansas Southern Acquisition Makes Berkshire Hathaway Undervalued
Summary
- Canadian Pacific's acquisition of Kansas Southern highlights the high valuation that railroad companies are currently trading at.
- At that price, BNSF is incredibly undervalued as highlighted by Berkshire Hathaway's valuation.
- Going forward, Berkshire Hathaway can take advantage of this by spinning off undervalued businesses or a variety of other tactics.
Canadian Pacific (CP), a $50 billion market cap railroad, recently announced its plan to acquire Kansas City Southern (KSU) for $29 billion counting assumption of debt. Counting Canadian Pacific's roughly $7 billion in debt and the combined company, it has an enterprise value of more than $85 billion.
Transaction Overview
The transaction builds an interesting and diversified company.
Source: Transaction Merger - CP Investor Presentation
The transaction creates the first U.S.-Mexico-Canada rail network at ~20 thousand miles and an equal number of employees. The acquisition comes with $8.7 billion of combined revenues, or an almost 10x total value to combined revenue valuation. That massive acquisition will support $780 million in synergies helping drive EPS.
The two companies do have significant long-term growth, with some of the highest 3-Year revenue CAGR. This transaction will help provide additional EPS going forward.
Financial Setup and Valuation
The financial setup and valuation are worth paying close attention to here, at nearly 10x revenue. It highlights the valuation in the railroad industry, which is worth paying close attention to. The industry is an oligopoly with fairly stable profits, however, revenue does fluctuate (up to 33% in market collapses).
Still, in a low interest rate environment, investors have been willing to push these company's valuations towards a 30+ P/E ratio. That valuation is worth paying close attention to.
The Opportunity
The opportunity here is in other railroad companies that don't trade on the public markets. For example, BNSF, acquired by Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE: NYSE:BRK.B) for $44 billion enterprise value for a 77.4% stake in 2009. That values the entirety of the business at almost $57 billion valuation 11 years ago.
Since then, as we can see from the acquisition, railroad values have increased significantly. Berkshire Hathaway's annual revenue is almost $23 billion. Slapping the same valuation multiple onto BNSF implies a ~$225 billion valuation, a massive valuation. Berkshire Hathaway has a ~$580 billion valuation.
According to CNBC, Berkshire Hathaway's public equity portfolio is worth almost $285 billion. Putting these two valuations together would imply a $515 billion valuation. Berkshire Hathaway has almost $140 billion in cash and short-term equivalents, putting these three simple components together at $655 billion.
This ignores the remainder of Berkshire Hathaway's businesses and highlights the relative undervalued nature of Berkshire Hathaway. Berkshire Hathaway can take advantage of this by IPO-ing BNSF to raise capital for some percentage of the business. This opportunity not being reflected in the market is worth paying close attention to.
We recommend using this as a reason to invest in Berkshire Hathaway.
Railroad Industry Risk
The risk in investing in Berkshire Hathaway based on this valuation is that overall valuations in the railroad industry have been trending up.
Source: Canadian Pacific Railroad Industry Risk - Macro Trends
Outside of a 2012-2024 downturn in the markets, P/E ratios have been steadily trending up towards 30. A big part of this is the decline in interest rates along with the overall valuation of the markets. At current valuations, BNSF is being significantly undervalued by the markets, however, there's no guarantee that this'll continue.
This is a risk worth paying close attention to.
Conclusion
The acquisition of Kansas Southern by Canadian Pacific highlights the need for increased consolidation in the industry. However, it also highlights the range at which the industry is trading at, with the acquisition price at a nearly double-digit revenue multiple and a P/E ratio of ~30x. Translating the same valuation to BNSF implies a ~$225 billion valuation.
That valuation is significant and it highlights how Berkshire Hathaway is significantly undervalued. At that valuation, we recommend investing in Berkshire Hathaway to take advantage of railroad industry valuation. There is some risk here based on railroad industry valuations, however, Berkshire Hathaway is significantly undervalued at this time.
Disclosure: I am/we are long CP, BRK.B, BRK.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.