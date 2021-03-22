Photo by jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

In October, I wrote an initial article on Amcor (NYSE:AMCR), the packaging giant with a focus on food, beverage and healthcare customers. The company’s share price has been resilient despite the COVID-19 pandemic as the demand for its products remained strong. Surprisingly, the share price hasn’t moved at all since the October article, and the stock didn’t participate in the vaccine rally and I dove into the half-year results to see if I should initiate a long position.

Data by YCharts

An accelerating result in the second quarter

Amcor’s financial year ends in June, which means the company just reported on the results of its first semester which ended in December. In H1 FY 2021, the company’s revenue remained stable at $6.2B, but as the COGS decreased by in excess of 2%, the gross profit increased to $1.31B, an increase of almost $150M which is more than 10%.

Source: SEC filings

As you can see in the image above, Amcor was also able to keep its other operating expenses relatively stable: the SG&A expenses in H1 decreased by more than 5% while the other expenses remained relatively stable. The total operating income jumped from $413M to $583M which resulted in a net income of $422M in the first semester. Approximately $5M of the net income was attributable to non-controlling interests which means the remaining $417M in attributable income resulted in an EPS of approximately $0.267/share. That’s approximately 60% higher than in the first half of the previous financial year.

We also see an acceleration of the revenue (and net income) in the second quarter but we also see the COGS creeping back up again as the lower COGS in H1 were predominantly caused by a strong September quarter wherein the COGS decreased by almost 5%. This likely isn’t sustainable as we already saw the COGS increase by approximately 1% in the December quarter.

With a H1 EPS of $0.267 and a FY2020 EPS of $0.387, Amcor doesn’t appear to be cheap as the company is trading at about 20 times its earnings. There are however two good reasons to consider Amcor anyway: first of all the Bemis acquisition is still being integrated, and Amcor is still working towards unlocking all of the synergy benefits it expected to generate post completion. Secondly, the free cash flow tends to outpace the reported earnings as the sustaining capex is lower than the depreciation expenses.

H1 FY2021 wasn’t any different. Amcor reported an operating cash flow of $442M but this included a $253M investment in the working capital position where we saw a $90M increase in prepaid expenses and a $65M increase in receivables as main changes. We also need to deduct the $2M in lease payments from the equation and this results in an adjusted operating cash flow of $693M in the first half of FY2021.

Source: annual report

The total capex in H1 FY2021 was just $218M, which is indeed almost $70M lower than the depreciation expenses and this means the free cash flow result in the first half of the current financial year was approximately $475M. Divided over 1.56B shares, this results in a free cash flow of just over $0.30 per share. Clearly better than the reported net income.

What did Amcor do with the cash flow?

Originally I was expecting the company to use its incoming cash flow to repay debt, but that doesn’t seem to be the case as the net debt position slightly increased. Nothing to be alarmed about, as some cash has been tied up in the working capital investments as well.

As you can see below, the shareholder rewards were quite an important cash drain in the first semester: Amcor paid $374M in dividends and spent $75M on buying back stock.

Source: annual report

Looking at the balance sheet, the net debt of $5.73B sounds like a lot, but considering the H1 EBITDA of $870M (an adjusted EBITDA of $948M) and an anticipated full-year adjusted EBITDA of $2B, the debt ratio isn’t unreasonable. We will likely see more share repurchases as the company has announced a $350M share buyback program to be executed in FY 2021. Considering only $75M has been spent on stock buybacks in the first six months of the year, we can reasonably expect Amcor to spend an additional $275M on share buybacks in the current semester. At the current share price, this will likely reduce the share count by at least an additional 20M shares, to 1.54B shares.

Amcor also confirmed its guidance for a full-year adjusted free cash flow of $1-1.1B, and the midpoint of this guidance ($1.05B) divided over the 1.54B shares outstanding by the end of the current financial year results in an anticipated free cash flow result of approximately 68 cents per share.

Investment thesis

While I agree the H1 EPS wasn’t exactly impressive, the forecasted free cash flow result means the company is now trading at a free cash flow yield of around 6%, which more than covers the almost 4.2% dividend yield. This makes Amcor an attractive investment right now as the company is still working towards realizing the full synergy benefits related to the Bemis acquisition.

Source: company presentation

This will further boost the EBITDA and this, in combination with spending some cash on reducing the net debt, will likely reduce the debt ratio to less than 2.5 before the end of calendar year 2022. I currently still don’t have a position in Amcor but will try to write some out of the money put options in the next few days. I’ll be eyeing the P9s and P10s at various expiry dates in an attempt to establish a long position sometime later this year.