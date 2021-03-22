Investment Conclusion

Overall, we were highly satisfied with The Wendy’s Company’s (NASDAQ:WEN) 4Q2020 performance. Financially, the firm recorded a strong quarter, with results beating those of the prior period on an annualized and sequential basis, on almost all elements. Underpinning the out-performance was the best same-store sales growth in fifteen years that led to WEN’s capturing the 2nd spot among U.S. Hamburger Quick Service Restaurant Chains. The solid same-store sales growth drove robust year-over-year revenue growth which led to a 330 bps increase in restaurant operating margins to ~18% for F4Q2020. WEN’s three primary growth drivers continued to deliver with breakfast accounting for ~7% of total sales, digital ~6% of total sales, and 14 net new units were launched over the quarter. In addition, the loyalty program witnessed a 25% increase in active users and delivery orders as a fraction of digital orders expanded materially.

Over the next few quarters, we expect the momentum in retail sales growth to continue, driven by increased mobility (due to easing in pandemic conditions), breakfast, menu innovation, the loyalty program, the digital platform, and delivery orders. In addition, in our opinion, despite the planned increases in spending on marketing and technology, organic profit margins, including operating margins, are likely to expand due to revenue leverage created by higher retail sales and cost savings (on Covid-19 expenses), over the near-term. In addition, proceeds from the anticipated sale of New York restaurants represent a tailwind which will reflect in higher Earnings Per Share. Moreover, led by the excellent unit economics offered by WEN, we expect the enthusiasm (demonstrated by a group of them banding together to purchase some of NPC’s Wendy’s stores) among the firm’s franchisees to drive strong U.S. unit growth.

On a secular basis, we expect the short-term retail sales growth drivers to continue to deliver, and supported by strong U.S. and in particular international unit development, to reflect in sharp advance in revenues. In addition, we anticipate the potential revenue leverage from the dramatic uptrend in retail sales, and lower spending, including contraction in general and administrative expenses, to lead to uptrend in margins. Further, supported by revenue leverage and margin expansion, we expect share buybacks to drive higher Earnings Per Share over the long-term.

Considering that F4Q2020 results have only reinforced our long-term outlook on WEN, we remain constructive on the company. WEN appears well positioned to meet the estimates for growth in revenues and operating cash flows factored into our 5-year Discounted Cash Flow model. Therefore, we’re maintaining our 1-year Price Target of $31.55/share. Reiterate Buy Rating. (Please go through our initiation report “The Wendy’s Company: On Path To Strong Long-Term Growth – Buy On Valuation” and related notes for our long term opinion on the stock).

Key Takeaways From The Quarter

F4Q2020 Results Summary

For the quarter, retail sales came in at ~$3.12 billion (+13.2% compared to F4Q2019), revenues of ~$474 million (+11% on a year-over-year basis) missed consensus estimates of ~$477 million, and earnings per share of $0.17 (+54.5% compared to F4Q2019), was below analyst projections of $0.18. In addition, on a year-over-year basis, same store sales advanced by 4.7% comprising U.S. same store sales increase of 5.5% and international same store sales decline of 2.3%, over the fourth quarter. Net income for the period was ~$38.7 million, reflecting an increase of 46% over the previous year. Restaurant margin for the period was ~18%, a 330 basis point improvement from F4Q2019. At the end of F4Q2020, operating cash flows and free cash flows were ~$284 million and ~$163 million.

In FY2020, WEN generated $11.3 billion in retail sales reflecting a growth rate of 3.7% compared to FY2019, same store sales growth of 1.2% over the prior year, $1.74 billion in revenues representing year-over-year growth of 1.5%, and $0.52 in Earnings Per Share, 10.3% below the previous year’s levels.

Breakfast Continued To Deliver On Long-Term Growth Driver Promise

WEN’s breakfast segment which was launched in March 2020 accounted for ~7% of total retail sales for F4Q2020. The firm expects the offering to grow to 10% of consolidated retail sales by YE2020. Driven by: a dramatic increase in mobility as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted completely, a $15 million plus marketing budget to promote the segment, increase in customer awareness about the product, and the loyalty program, we expect the breakfast segment to handily meet and beat management guidance.

Our conviction is supported by the offering’s runaway success during the height of the pandemic, when other Quick Service Restaurant chains were exiting the breakfast segment, as restaurant breakfast as part of consumer’s daily morning routine disappeared due to Covid-19 associated lockdowns (or alternate pandemic related mobility restrictions). Our opinion is further bolstered by the fact that the offering is accretive to the bottom line, and that almost all franchisees want to retain the breakfast service over the long haul.

Digital Sales Solid, Still In Early Growth Stage

Retail sales associated with WEN’s digital order and payment system (which supports the firm’s delivery transactions and mobile order and pay for its grab-and-go and curbside delivery transactions) accounted for ~6% of total retail sales in F4Q2020, and digital traffic share growth was in double digits, significantly ahead of the competition. Cognizant of the substantial potential of digital in removing customer friction points and encouraging customer demand, WEN, given its enthusiasm to spend on technology, appears committed to further enhancing its digital capabilities.

We couldn’t be more enthused by the company’s decision on additional development of its digital platform, as we believe that delivery transactions that require the mobile order and pay feature of the digital platform, could drive significant long-term growth for WEN. Although delivery orders generate relatively lower margins, they’re invaluable as customers that order delivery, place orders more frequently and of higher value. WEN’s loyalty program which promotes product based on customer preferences, is likely to support delivery orders in our assessment.

New Unit Development Engine Revved Up To Support Growth

Driven by early investments to reimage stores, incentive programs to reduce new restaurant development costs, innovative new unit designs to suit non-traditional trade areas, and investments in technology, WEN has been generous in efforts to encourage franchisee interest in its business. The company has expanded new franchisee recruiting resources, including adding capital and financing relationships, as well as a conversion task force (to facilitate transforming locations into Wendy’s restaurants). In regards to innovative new unit designs, WEN has created prototypes of smaller stores, drive-through limited stores, and dark kitchens. The firm has guided to the launch of 250 new restaurants in 2021, and expects to have a footprint of 7,000 restaurants by YE2021. In addition, WEN expects the global restaurant count to grow by ~3% annually to arrive at a 8,000 strong global store count by YE2025.

Internationally, in FY2021, based on new unit development in India, the Philippines, Canada, and the United Kingdom, the firm expects its footprint to expand by 10% on a year-over-year basis to 1,000 restaurants. Over the period, WEN has guided to plans for launching five company owned and operated stores in the United Kingdom and the largest number of new stores in a decade in Canada. In India and the Philippines, the company anticipates significant advance in related footprints based on large agreements signed over the previous couple of years.

Increasing net unit store count is an excellent strategy to expand business. In case of WEN, because new development is for the most part, franchisee funded, the initiative is additionally powerful. We’re encouraged by the firm’s expansion plans and glad the development does not require the firm to further lever up.

FY2021 Guidance Appears Reasonable

WEN anticipates global retail sales growth of between 6% to 8%, adjusted EBITDA growth in high single digits, improvement in restaurant margins, increase in general and administrative expenses, and Earnings Per Share in the range of $0.67 to $0.69. In addition, the firm has guided to substantial gains in operating cash flows and free cash flows over the period.

We expect the company to beat earning guidance based on our higher than company guidance global retail sales growth estimate. Key drivers that support our projection include: strong uptake of the breakfast segment (>30% annualized growth), pent up customer demand as the economy opens up, particularly in international geographies, the loyalty program, uptrend in delivery and carry-out orders, and increase in menu innovation. Considering that FY2020 Earnings Per Share came in at $0.52, our estimate for FY2021 represents a substantial improvement on a year-over-year basis.

Balance Sheet Remains Strong

At the end of F4Q2020, WEN had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$307 million and long- term debt of ~$2.22 billion on its balance sheet. With respect to maintaining liquidity, after paying down variable rate notes over FY2020, the firm now has along with its cash and equivalents balance, the capacity to draw an additional $277.5 million from various variable note facilities. Given these factors, we believe that WEN is unlikely to renege on its debt related commitments over the final portion of the pandemic. The company declared a dividend of $.09/share reflecting an increase of $0.02/share from the prior quarter.

Bottom Line

We view WEN’s as an American version of the European Bistro culture. It’s less commercialized than McDonald’s (MCD), provides arguably better food, at reasonable prices, in a relaxed atmosphere. It’s the Dunkin' Donuts (DNKN) of the Starbucks (SBUX) versus DNKN war that used to be, before DNKN was taken private by Inspire Brands. As WEN, DNKN was highly leveraged, but similar to WEN, highly nimble in operations and menu innovation, a gradual growth player that had eked out its dedicated consumer base. Like DNKN, we believe WEN will be bought out in a private equity transaction, in a few years. Over the near term, WEN will surprise Wall Street (with its sluggish attitude towards the firm), in our opinion.