We're nearing the end of the Q4 Earnings Season for the Silver Miners Index (SIL) and one of the most recent names to report its results is Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN). From an operational standpoint, the company had its best quarter in over six years Q4 with over ~550,000 silver equivalent ounces [SEOs] produced. Still, from a financial standpoint, costs continue to remain well above the industry average. While costs should improve in FY2021 with improvements to the operation, all-in sustaining costs are likely to remain above $20.00/oz, with Platosa needing to add reserves at its flagship mine. Given the company's slim AISC margins, which doesn't bake in much margin of safety if silver (SLV) prices weaken, I see several better ways to play the sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Excellon Resources released its Q4 and FY2020 results last week and reported quarterly production of ~556,300 SEOs, an 18% increase from the year-ago period. This was the best quarter for the Platosa mine in over six years but was still not enough to offset the lost production in Q2 due to the government-mandated shutdown in Mexico related to COVID-19. The good news for Excellon is that it's clear the operation is turning around with lower costs and improved productivity, helped further by a boost in silver prices. The bad news is that even after these improvements, Excellon is still one of the highest-cost silver miners in the sector, with Q4 2020 all-in sustaining costs of $21.19/oz. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, most of Excellon's output was back-end weighted in FY2020. This is because a government-mandated shutdown forcing many Mexican silver producers to move their mines into care & maintenance. This unfortunate development led to a sharp decrease in Q2 production for Excellon, but the company managed to recover strong, with ~1.08 million SEOs produced in the back half of FY2020 alone. This solid performance helped to push FY2020 production to ~1.64 million SEOs, but this still translated to an 18% decrease year-over-year. Lower production in the period was driven by higher silver and lead grades, offset by lower throughput of ~66,500 tonnes due to the shutdown. Given that FY2020 was an unusual year, the year-over-year results are less relevant, so we'll dig into the Q4 results a little closer:

(Source: Company Website)

During Q4, Platosa had an exceptional quarter with ~556,300 SEOs produced, driven by higher grades and higher throughput in the period. This result was based on ~22,600 tonnes processed at an average silver grade of 536 grams per tonne, a significant improvement from ~19,800 tonnes in Q4 2019 at 435 grams per tonne silver. This higher production rate combined with the transition to a lower-cost energy provider helped pull down costs to more respectable levels, with Q4 AISC coming in at $21.19/oz, a 21% improvement from the $26.76/oz in the year-ago period.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Based on Excellon's average realized silver price of $24.46/oz, this provided some room for gross profit, but the company still reported a net loss on a company-wide basis. So, while investors might be excited that Excellon finally has some room for AISC margins given the higher silver price, it's important to note that after including exploration expenses and G&A, the company is still unable to generate any meaningful free cash flow, even with operations improving considerably and the best quarter for the company in over six years. Given that Platosa needs to replace resources and the company continues to drill multiple properties, I would not expect any significant free cash flow generation in FY2021 either, with exploration expenses likely to remain high.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at Excellon's financial results above, we can see that the company generated ~$9.03 million in revenue in Q4, a more than 41% increase year-over-year. However, net income still remains in negative territory, given that Excellon is focused on two other exploration properties, and its production profile is nowhere near large enough to cover off these expenses with a single ~1.6 million SEO per year operation. The company has noted that it should be able to mitigate treatment and refining charges going forward, which weighed on costs in FY2020 through ore blending and improved lead-concentrate terms this year. However, as long as silver remains below $27.00/oz, I would be shocked if Excellon was able to generate any meaningful free cash flow.

So, why is this an issue?

Many investors argue that the real investment case for Excellon is the Kilgore Property in Idaho and the strong drill results coming out of Silver City in Germany and Evolucion in Zacatecas. While it's true that results have been decent, the best performing investments in the mining space are those stories where production growth can be financed by free cash flow and minimal debt or share issuance. Given that Excellon is still unable to generate free cash flow, even after a 40% rise in the silver price last year, shareholders will likely see further share dilution in the next 24 months and significant share dilution if Excellon chooses to bring a new mine online. So, while production growth out of one of its exploration assets would be a positive for the investment thesis, it will be offset by a higher share count.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Meanwhile, if silver prices weaken, Excellon will have to raise capital through debt or share dilution, given that it has slim margins even with current silver prices. This is not the case with 90% of other silver producers like Hecla Mining (HL), Coeur Mining (CDE), and Pan American Silver (PAAS), because they are generating significant free cash flow even at $20.00/oz silver, and do not have to worry about their ability to generate free cash flow during a volatile month for silver. In summary, I see no reason to place any real value on Excellon's exploration projects, given that they are early-stage and will require significant share dilution to bring online. The only way to finance these projects through free cash flow would be a much higher silver price, while other silver miners in the sector can finance their current expansions and growth plans even at $20.00/oz silver prices.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The final issue for Excellon is its resources, which investors will have to watch closely in the coming weeks. The last time Excellon delivered an update to its resources at Platosa was 2018, and the indicated mineral resource stood at ~16.46 million SEOs. Since then, we've seen mining depletion of more than ~5.5 million SEOs based on my estimates (Q2 2018 through Q1 2021), which would place the current indicated resource at less than 11 million SEOs. Hopefully, the company has replaced a chunk of these resources net of mining depletion, but with very modest exploration expenses the past two years, I would be shocked if resources increased from the Q1 2018 report. Most silver producers have a 10-year mine life based on reserves, but Excellon Resources have to rely solely on resources, which adds risks to the investment thesis.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Excellon had a solid Q4 and has begun to turn things around, but its focus on several properties at once has left no room to generate positive free cash flow. If Platosa had ample reserves, a 10-year mine life, and the company was sitting on lots of cash and no debt, the inability to generate free cash flow wouldn't be a huge issue. However, Excellon must rely solely on Platosa to generate revenue, it's got a very short mine life relative to peers, and the company has less than $10 million in working capital. This suggests that any growth will likely have to be funded through share dilution, and this is not the way that one outperforms in this sector since a higher share count offsets any growth in revenue and earnings. Therefore, I continue to see Excellon Resources as an Avoid, and I believe there are several better ways to play the sector.