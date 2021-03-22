Photo by vorDa/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS) is a subscription-based telehealth platform. It has the making of something impressive. What's more, right now, the stock trades substantially cheaper given the 40% haircut it has taken since last month.

Its stock now trades for 13x forward sales, which is middle of the road - not too cheap or too expensive for what's at play. The question that investors have to answer is whether its sub 40% y/y revenue guidance is enticing enough to make up for its unprofitable prospects in the years to come?

Given the recent sell-off witnessed in the market more broadly, I am inclined to believe that investors can do better in other stocks.

What's Hims & Hers And Why Should I Care?

Hims & Hers is a telehealth platform. It's a mobile-first, convenient, digital health system. It aims to connect patients with access to qualified healthcare providers and provide reliable treatments for sexual health, hair loss & dermatology drugs delivered directly to the patient’s door.

Hims & Hers is rapidly adding new verticals to its platform as it carves out market share and disrupts the current expensive in-person visits healthcare system.

Furthermore, the reason why investors have become enamored with the company is that it scratches two itches. Firstly, it's disrupting the expensive healthcare system. Secondly, that the majority of Hims & Hers' revenues are subscription-based, thereby providing investors with ample visibility down the road.

Revenue Growth Rates & Market Sentiment

Moving on, please note that Hims & Hers has 193 million shares outstanding, thus its market cap presently trades for $2.7 billion.

Source: author's calculations, **high-end company guidance

As you can see above, during 2020, HIMS was growing at a rapid clip, easily clearing 60% y/y growth rates through each of its quarters of 2020. However, its guidance into Q1 is now pointing towards a sub 40% y/y revenue growth rate, thus suddenly appearing somewhat less impressive than it may have at first seemed.

Path to Profits? Not so Fast

Below we can see HIMS' financial projections out to 2022.

Source: Investor Presentation; October 2020

The financial projections are slightly dated right now, given that it's from a presentation made back in October. Indeed, we know that 2020 saw its revenues finish at $149 million compared with the original guidance of $138 million.

Similarly, for 2021, at the high-end, Hims & Hers is now guiding towards $205 million in revenues for 2021, compared with $179 million it was previously guiding for the year ahead.

Thus, we can safely conclude that Hims & Hers is growing faster than investors previously expected. Having said that, on the bottom line, we can see that Hims & Hers was previously pointing towards negative $29 million of EBITDA, whereas right now, in the best-case scenario, its EBITDA guidance for the year ahead now points towards negative $35 million - implying that Hims & Hers isn't benefiting from positive operating leverage.

Consequently, looking even further ahead into 2022, I question whether Hims & Hers would be able to be as close to breakeven as it previously guided for. Nevertheless, even if, for the sake of our discussion, Hims & Hers came close to breakeven in 2023, this implies that investors are having to hang on and truly believe in the company's prospects for a prolonged period of time before the company starts to turn profitable.

On the other hand, you may contend that profits don't matter right now, that it's all about growing market share and getting to scale. Although, of late, I'm not convinced that the market is seeing things similarly.

Valuation - Two Sides of the Argument

On the one hand, if we largely assume that Hims & Hers reports towards the high-end of its 2021 revenue guidance, this implies the stock right now trades for approximately 13x forward sales. This is obviously a huge markdown from the 20x forward sales that HIMS traded for just a few weeks ago.

Data by YCharts

Thus, we can safely make the case that the stock is now much more attractively priced than it was last month. But taking this thinking further, just because the stock is cheap right now does not automatically imply that it can't get cheaper going ahead. Cheap can always get cheaper.

However, if we make a few heroic assumptions, it's entirely possible, that the stock is now fairly valued if HIMS can continue to grow in the high 30s%. This would imply that its multiple to sales is now roughly half its growth rate, a valuation that no longer ''feels'' particularly shocking or an outlier for the space generally.

For example, Teladoc (TDOC) is valued at approximately 15x forward sales too. Keep in mind, that Teladoc has recently completed its acquisition of Livongo so its financials are slightly skewed of late. But as we look into 2022, we can see that Teladoc is growing in the low 30s% range, while carrying an 11x multiple to forward sales.

The Bottom Line

Hims & Hers was all the rage when it went public via a SPAC. Indeed, its timing was impeccable. But fast forward today and investors are now slightly unsure of whether HIMS is attractive enough to pay up 13x forward sales.

The company has a compelling narrative and is not too expensive. However, given the number of bargains available elsewhere, I'm inclined to say that there are better risk-reward opportunities elsewhere.