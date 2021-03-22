Photo by sdecoret/iStock via Getty Images

I invest in quite a few REITs, and I've also sold quite a few REITs over the past few years. The ones that remain are those I view as the best conservative investments out there in the REIT space. I bought all of them at undervaluation, and they're poised to outperform the market for the next few years based on my investment price and on current expectations.

However, that list doesn't include Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), which is really a shame. I didn't invest when the company was cheap, which would have been an excellent growth investment.

(Source: Digital Realty)

Digital Realty Trust - What does the company do?

Digital Realty is one of the best Data Center REITs out there. The company has 291 data centers with more than 4000 global customers, an enterprise value of $54B and is the 6th-largest publicly-traded US REIT. It's BBB rated, and unlike many REITs, has the global market as its target audience.

(Source: Digital Realty Trust)

Data Center REITs solve a very crucial problem for corporations. They house network and server equipment, providing highly reliable and redundant environments with cooling, power, and network connections. They're essentially shells with electrical systems, cooling, batteries, HVAC systems, and a few offices and meet-me areas.

(Source: Digital Realty Trust)

Customers for these services are both smaller and larger corporations. Most companies out there work with a so-called hybrid cloud solution, which mixes a dedicated private cloud solution with public solutions, such as AWS, Azure, Office 365, and so forth.

The typical avenue is for companies to use exclusively public cloud infrastructure in the beginning of their life to minimize expenses and begins integrating some private cloud solutions at certain steps once a pure-public approach becomes expensive in comparison with a mixed Public/Private approach. The typical approach for companies is a hybrid approach, using both private solutions and public solutions.

The company's customers include the largest businesses in the entire world.

(Source: Digital Realty Trust)

The company's customer retention rate is historically around 80, which has barely changed due to COVID-19. If anything, the company's customer retention went up during the pandemic.

One difference to other types of REITs and how they operate, for instance, net lease REITs or mall REITs, is the company's average lease terms. Some operators in other REIT spaces have average lease terms of 10-11 years. Digital Realty has less than 5 years, with an expiration weighted heavily on 2021-2025.

(Source: Digital Realty Trust)

However, other fundamentals for the company are superb. Aside from investment-grade credit rating, the company has grown its dividend at a 10% CAGR since 2005 and has actually lowered its legacy payout ratio from 93-95% to 77% at current numbers. This is of course excellent. The company's records in terms of earnings stability, dividends, and historical growth prospects have been excellent.

The company has been acquiring competitors through a series of M&A for the past 8 years.

(Source: Digital Realty Trust)

These have been done without really putting the company's finances in danger. Digital Realty can be thought of and considered as an extremely conservative REIT in this matter, and currently carries a net debt/EBITDA of 5.86X. While this puts the current LTM interest coverage below 2X, though higher on an adjusted basis, the company's customers and contracts, as well as historical numbers, indicate that there won't be any issues here. The company isn't best-in-class in any debt- or fundamental metric here, but it finds itself in qualitative company overall.

(Source: Digital Realty Trust)

The company's debt maturity schedule is very well-laddered at an extremely low interest rate of around 2.3%, with an average maturity of 6.9, most debt being in 2024 and beyond, with no debt coming due in 2021.

The challenge for the company becomes attracting new interest and new customers, which thanks to the company's expansion hasn't been hard. The European operations are expanding with the company now present in 17 metro areas, including Athens, Zurich, Vienna, and Copenhagen, with an already-existing presence in most of Western and Northern Europe.

So, Digital Realty Trust is a company that makes money as a REIT by providing, managing, and expanding a global network of Data Centers. The basic case for such an investment and the need for such infrastructure is a very simple one. As the world is digitizing more rapidly, the need for data storage, data management, and data security becomes more and more increasing as files increasingly move to the digital world.

Recent results are equally impressive. The company managed some excellent booking growth, attracted over 100 new customers in multiple appealing sectors, such as finance/fintech, gaming, telecommunications, travel, and cloud. There is an impressive amount of backlog for the company...

(Source: Digital Realty Trust)

The company has already re-signed and signed many 2020 leases, with a decent amount of rental range change, amounting to a 1.0% rental rate change in terms of cash, or renewals amounting to $156M in annualized GAAP rental revenues. The company also expects for 2021 results to be a stair-step in the right direction based on NOI growth...

(Source: Digital Realty Trust)

...and as I mentioned, neither debt nor any of the other fundamentals give any real cause for concern or worry here.

Historically, Digital Realty Trust has been one of the best investments possible in the space as they have ridden this trend from the get-go.

However, my argument is that you run into problems quickly when you look beyond historicals and into the future.

Let me show you the other side of the coin.

Digital Realty Trust - What is the valuation?

Like any REIT, when we look at growth, we look at FFO per share or OCF. While this has historically been excellent, the company has averaged an FFO growth rate of about 4-5% including 2019 and including current FFO forecasts for 2021. While the company has been a superb investment since 2015, generating an annual RoR of 16% if investing at $66.68/share, this investment outperformance is only partially mirrored in the underlying numbers.

Since that particular time, DLR has moved from a below-fair value 15X P/FFO multiple of around 12.95X, to an extremely premium of nearly 21.5X. At one point in 2020, it traded at nearly 25.5X to FFO.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Let's be clear. The market is asking nearly twice the multiple it was for the company 5 years ago, without any real significant earnings growth rate change during that time. 4-6% FFO growth per year is acceptable, but it's nothing really superb, and on a compounded annual basis, that FFO growth is actually not all that impressive compared to some companies. In fact, and during 2019 and 2020 respectively, that FFO was between 1% growth and negative 6% growth. Even at the expected 4% 2021 growth rate, the company is still some distance from its 2019 numbers.

So, what's happening here, considering the company's growth? Is it a matter of revenue?

No, that's not the case.

A quick glance at the company financials will show you that total revenues from 2015 have more than doubled to over $3.8B TTM. If it's not a matter of revenues, it becomes a matter of how those revenues are converted into earnings.

In addition to this is that DLR has actually significantly managed to lower the cost of its overall debt in terms of interest rates. While the company paid $201.4M in interest expense in 2015, up to around $333M in current TTM, the actual debt number for that interest, looking at the balance sheet, is again more than double the $5.9B in LT debt of 2015. The company has also been massively issuing equity in the form of shares.

So, we have a doubling of company revenues, and overall lowering of interest costs when looking at it as a matter of long-term debt, yet a company that's failed to give us more than low-to-mid range single digit FFO growth in that time, while the company has also increased the number of shares outstanding. In fact, since 2011, they have more than doubled.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends, Digital Realty Trust)

Don't get me wrong. This issuing of shares has come at very appealing price points - the company is doing well for its shareholders. However, for those of us outside in the cold looking in, we need to ask ourselves what we're investing in.

A company that can't turn a doubling in revenues and lowering of interest costs into more than a rather small FFO increase?

Let's look at forward scenarios.

I realize many REIT investors are unfailingly bullish on this stock, so my approach might come across as excessively bearish to some. Bear with me.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Consider for a moment that this company is set to continue growing at moderate single-digit FFO numbers for the next few years. I believe they will. The visibility here is extremely good, and the company has a spotless track record of hitting analyst targets again, again, and again...

However, at the same time, the company is currently demanding a 20X+ FFO multiple, which I don't see all that acceptable for what the company offers in terms of growth. I consider the 15-year average multiple of around 15.8, make it 16X a fairer long-term estimate for the company. We can even be generous, give the company the benefit of the doubt and make it 17.5X.

Well, that scenario brings you annualized rates of return of below 4%, with a total of 15.5% 4-year average returns.

Again, remember that I fully expect the company to hit its targets. The only argument I make is what investors should pay for those cash flows, and what they've historically paid for them. Because let's make one thing clear, the current level lacks historical support beyond a 1-2 year average valuation.

Yes, the company could average an 8-10% average annual RoR if they kept valuations of around 20X. But in doing so, you'd be buying the company at premium assumptions, fully aware of the fact that there are companies on the market that will not only beat those expectations, they're also at similar fundamentals and they come with the very real potential of multiple reversion, potentially turning that 8-9% annual RoR to 15-20%.

There's also the very real matter of comparisons here. Digital Realty is currently in a very appealing environment. There are plenty of tailwinds in the form of the internet for its products and services as things turn more digitized, and the company has access to extremely cheap debt.

What happens when and if these tailwinds change?

Look, it's impossible to argue with the historical returns of DLR. You did very well if you invested 15 years ago, and I certainly missed out on some growth here by not investing.

However, as things currently stand, I would only be interested in DLR if the company dropped to a 16-18X P/FFO multiple, and even then, I would be investing with a great deal of care.

Conversely, my price target for DLR is around $110/share, and that's when I would start accumulating this great business.

Analyst targets for this business are extremely lofty, and even the lowest ones are pricing in incredible amounts of future growth, or perhaps accepting lower growth rates in return for the high safeties you're getting.

(Source: Google Sheets, S&P Global)

You could of course accept lower RoR in exchange for such safety, but I view this as either crippling your RoR or relying on above-average valuation outperformance on part of the company - neither of which I want. Take a long look at this graph and where it currently puts the company.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Again, in terms of valuation, this isn't a pretty picture, and it's not one I would be wanting to invest in. In my experience, lofty valuations have a way of coming down eventually, so there'll be plenty of time to invest in this business at a better valuation.

How to Invest in Digital Realty Trust

Option 1 - Long-Term Investment

As mentioned above, I don't consider the long-term investment option to be an appealing way to go about it here. Given the company's potential 3-5 year average return expectations, I would say that the risk is that you're putting your money into low-growth investment here with less than 7-8% annual RoR.

Because of this, the core valuation of the business, my answer for the long-term investment potential is "No".

Option 2 - Selling cash-secured puts

Selling cash-covered put options is another good way to make money off a company while waiting for it to drop further and making money until then. Because of the company's position, and a lower price being even more appealing, this could make it perfect for a nice put.

As of writing this article, I was able to find the following put.

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets, Option data from IBKR/Yahoo Finance)

I thought that we could make some appealing returns perhaps by selling appealingly-priced put options. This turned out to be not the case, however, as any options with a discounted strike really put us at below 5% annualized. Given the amount of capital exposure you're risking here or the money you're locking in, it's not something I would want to get into. Any options with a higher strike come at a valuation risk in my view, and any lower-strike price options give even fewer returns, with some under 1% annualized.

Put options are a no-go for me here.

Option 3 - Selling covered calls

As of writing this article, I was able to write the following call.

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets, Option data from IBKR/Yahoo Finance)

If you're looking to sell your DLR stocks, then this could perhaps best for you. You're adding a 1.62% return annualized, enhancing the company's existing dividends, and are willing to sell the company's stock at a 33% overvaluation. While the overall annualized RoR for the call is poor, for someone wanting to get out of the investment at excessive overvaluation, this is something you could do, while still collecting dividends at anything below a truly excessive multiple.

I don't have 100 stocks of DLR - so this is a no-go for me, but If I did, I might have considered such an option for the sake of potentially rotating profit at excessive prices, while still holding the stock I bought.

Thesis

Digital Realty Trust is a superb business, but it suffers from a few key factors that to me, make the company uninvestable at this particular price point. The combination of historical and current tailwinds to the company's revenue growth and lower interest cost, where the company has managed only rather meager increases in cash flow/FFO means that future increases in revenue will likely either come at the same type of cost, or with the same poor return rates.

Paying excessive, 20X+ FFO multiples for such a business is out of the question for me, no matter how defense it is or how excellently managed it is. There's no question that the services DLR offer are excellent and needed. I also believe the need for them will grow.

However, DLR has proven over the past few years at least that it is incapable of growing cash flows or earnings at any sort of revenue increases that I would consider acceptable. The most that you'll be getting out of DLR here, looking at any sort of reasonable future expectation, is a below- or close-to-market annual RoR. While this might be enough for some investors, and I might have been interested in this once, I'm not interested in this now.

History has proven that this company goes from under- to overvaluation with some regularity. It's currently excessively overvalued, if not as high as during June/July of 2020. To invest in the company now would be to risk years of sub-par rates of return based on any conservative forecast.

Because of that, I view this superb company as a "HOLD", not a "BUY" here.