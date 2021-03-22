Photo by marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) is a great insurance business. I've been writing about the company for a little over a year soon, and I've been investing in the stock on and off for a while at this point. Since my last article, this has happened to the company.

The company has outperformed the S&P 500 since that time, more than doubling the overall development.

One of the things we'll look at in this piece is where the company goes from here and what we can expect not only from the past and until now but specifically for the next 1-4 years.

Aflac - How Has The Company Been Doing?

For the past months, Aflac's operations have been characterized by COVID-19 response/s.

The company has performed according to expectations. COVID-19 hasn't had any material impact on the company's overall earnings. In fact, the company delivered earnings growth of 11% YoY for 2020.

If you recall, Aflac has a large Japanese exposure. The company's Japanese segment underperformed in terms of overall sales and net premiums but delivered near-identical pretax adjusted earnings to 2019 thanks to some savings and adjustments.

For the US segment, the results were similar. The company's sales were down quite significantly, but both premiums and pretax adjusted earnings were in line with 2019 levels.

The reason the company, therefore, reported higher net earnings - which they did, by nearly $2.2 more per share on a diluted share basis - was investment losses, some non-recurring items, boosted by tax benefits recognized in 3Q20 related to foreign tax credits. Without adjusting for these items, we're seeing a 50% EPS growth for the year - but on an adjusted basis, we're seeing 11.7% EPS growth for the year, where we take out taxes and net investment losses, tax gains, and so forth.

Aflac remains extremely well-capitalized with superb capital ratios...

... as well as some impressive trends and forecasts for shareholder returns despite the pandemic.

As a strong company, Aflac took advantage of the pandemic to buy back shares at cheap valuations, while also increasing its dividend. The plan is for repurchases to make up another few billions for the next few years while continuing to pay out generous dividends. The company expects to deploy around $2.9-$3.4 billion in 2021 alone for dividends and repurchases.

For a company with the market position of Aflac, these results are impressive. Aflac has excellent market shares in both Japan and the US, and is one of the most recognizable brands out there. Its operations are convincing, and the results more so.

Fundamentals? Aflac has very little leverage, and focuses on a 20-25% leverage range in terms of adjusted debt to adjusted capitalization, with a current 24% leverage according to this metric. Debt maturities are extremely well-laddered, and nothing is due until 2023 at the earliest.

Any worries or variables we need to be aware of or worried about here, looking at Aflac? Given the company's operational strength despite the drop in sales, I would initially argue that "No", not really. Aflac really managed to leverage digital technologies to increase earnings even adjusting for one-offs and tax benefits.

There's no doubt that the company's sales have been impacted by COVID-19 and the reduction in face-to-face meetings. However, this is the reality for any business like this, and isn't something the company can control or affect. What they can affect, they've improved - and results show it. Profit margins, premium persistency, and other ratios all point in the right direction. Reduced office access and not being able to meet people do take chunks out of the company's results - however, it's equally important to point to the sequential improvement the company is seeing as things are slowly opening back up.

The combination of these improvements and the fact that profits haven't really taken a hit, thanks to good margins, really means that our amount of worry for the company here can be fairly low. The fundamentals add to this, and the combination of buybacks and dividends is of course an excellent sign. The company also expects the coming few years to be relatively stable and continue to generate earnings on par with or above historical levels.

I think we will be operating in a fairly stable environment. We obviously are running at fairly high capital levels and that is putting some pressure on ROE as we go forward. So it makes it somewhat challenging to continue to sort of operating in the strong ROE levels that we have been in the mid-teens. Like for example this year, we came in slightly above 15% for the full year. That being said, I do think that long-term, one way to sort of think about our business is, it's a fairly capital light products that we sell, both in Japan and in the U.S. And over time I would expect that we should sort of run into sort of 600 basis points above our cost of capital is a reasonable way to sort of think about where our ROE should be over time. Because we don't have a whole lot of interest rate sensitivity, but it does play a factor in terms of what sort of driving the ROE as well. (Source: Aflac, 4Q20 Earnings Call)

So as to the question of performance during 4Q20 and FY20, the company performed admirably given the overall environment. While sales revenues were firmly down, Aflac was able to leverage new technologies and integrate them in a way that will benefit the company in the long haul. There were no great disappointments here, as I see it.

Aflac - What Is The Valuation?

Last I wrote about the company, Aflac traded at an appealing upside which justified significant investments into the company. Today, there's some change to this part of the thesis.

I give a fair bit of relevance to a company's 10-year average valuation. In this case, that's around 10.5X, which comes into where around peers trade on an international basis - between 8-12X P/E. What this means, however, even for an A-rated company like Aflac, is that the upside starts to look somewhat limited.

At a 10.7X forward P/E, you're looking at EPS growth-based returns of around 21.90% on a 3-year basis, and around 7.36% per year inclusive of the company's relatively generous dividend of 2.55%. This is essentially at "market levels", but below where I would want to be investing in a company, which is around 10-11% annual CAGR, or 30-33% 3-year conservative forecasted returns.

You could certainly forecast valuation expansion here. The company has, at times, traded at levels of around 11-13X P/E, which in turn would indicate returns closer to where I would want them to be - around 14.20% annually or 45% 3-year expected returns at a 12.89X 2023 P/E.

This is entirely possible, but in my view, the likelihood for this development given a relatively modest EPS growth of 3.81% forecast on a 3-year basis (annual) is far lower than the company trading at right about, slightly below, or slightly above 10.7X.

The scenario, therefore, for an above-average return is in my view a little too positively constructed.

I always want to compare my investment theses not only to the overall market, but more importantly to potential other investments I can make. It's not only the risk-free rate I compare to, but the rates of return I can generate at far more conservative forecast scenarios.

It is here, unfortunately, that Aflac fails as an investment at this time. Not because there isn't upside in the company - but because there's significantly better and more conservative upside in other investments.

Because of this, Aflac has to be a "No" for me at what I view as around "fair value". It fails the 30% 3-year conservative rate of return, whereas other companies in more conservative scenarios provide us with far higher upsides.

I view Aflac as a "HOLD", although barely.

How to Invest in Aflac

Option 1 - Long-Term Investment

As mentioned above, I don't consider the long-term investment option to be a particularly appealing way to go about it here. Given the company's potential 3-5 year average return expectations, I would argue that there are better investments to be made here giving you better "bang for your buck."

Because of this, my answer for the current long-term investment potential is "No", in the context of other potential investments.

Option 2 - Selling Cash-Secured Puts

Selling cash-covered put options is another good way to make money off a company while waiting for it to drop further and making money until then. Because of the company's position, and a lower price being even more appealing, this could make it perfect for a nice put.

As of writing this article, I was able to find the following put.

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets, Option data from IBKR/Yahoo Finance)

I expected that we might be able to net perhaps 7-9% annualized from a good put option - but this was a disappointment. The only real attractive price for the company at essentially 20% undervaluation @ strike comes at a yield of 3.6%. Even at limited capital exposure of below $4000, this isn't a good enough return to interest me at 64 days. Perhaps the risk of a drop is low, given where the market seems to be going, but we must always consider the worst-case scenario. This option return just isn't what I'm looking for when I write options.

Perhaps you consider it appealing, however.

Option 3 - Selling Covered Calls

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets, Option data from IBKR/Yahoo Finance)

I expected to find better returns here as well - but this is also not really interesting to me. I wouldn't want to sell a holding at less than 20% overvaluation, and 2.28% for an 11% overvalued strike price isn't something I'm all that interested in. There's also the real (in my opinion) potential of assignment here, given the company's development in the last 2-3 months.

I say "No" here as well.

Thesis

Aflac is a great business - there's no doubt about that. There's even a respectable upside to the company to a degree where I could see someone investing here.

However, I'm about the best bang for my buck - the highest, conservative return for my dollar. Based on this requirement, I can't in good conscience stick with a bullish recommendation on Aflac when the company no longer significantly outperforms the overall market average, and when there are investment alternatives with far higher conservative potentials.

I realize this may be somewhat odd. Most contributors focus on a company to the exclusion of other investment options, focusing on that company perhaps in relation to a few peers. Me, I compare my investment options not only to peers but any conservative investment option I can currently make based on my QO-system and watch list, which involves around 400 companies.

It is here where Aflac no longer meets the requirements or makes for a logical investment. There are a few ways this could change.

First, the company could come out with higher forecast estimates, or I could realistically see a reason why it could be possible to expect more from Aflac going forward. Given sales trends, 2020 revenues, and management's own expectations, I don't see this.

Second, the company could become better valued - i.e., drop in price. If this were to happen, I would revisit Aflac.

Third, the entire market - i.e., all my other investment alternatives, could become worse and worse as this "bubble" or these valuations continue to inflate somewhat. It could happen, but we're not there yet.

Outside of any of these three options, I see Aflac as a "HOLD" here, essentially trading at fair value with a limited upside of 20-21% on a 3-year basis.

Thank you for reading - let me know any comments or questions you may have!