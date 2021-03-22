In my last article, I wrote about how from time to time we can get caught up in the here and now that we fail to see the big picture. This leads to knee-jerk overreactions, which can from culminate into overblown spikes/crashes in share prices where underlying value may not have moved much if any at all. These bouts of volatility create opportunities for investors with an anchor point tied to valuation, and patience to take long view. At times it can be quite profitable to stand on the other side of panicky traders/investors who fail to consider a more sensible time horizon than the next 30-90 days and thus rush to get out of the way of yesterday's news. This article is intended to focus on my anchor point of Carter's (NYSE:CRI) and layout my estimation of Carter's value. So what could Carter's be worth from an intrinsic value perspective?

Carter's is the market leader in the children's apparel space with ~2x the market share of their nearest competitors and has significant wholesale relationships with Target, Walmart, and Amazon. Carter's also operates their own retail channel with both owned physical stores and lease commitments not to mention a fast growing online direct to consumer business. Carter's has a long-standing record of profitable revenue growth - despite ebbs and flows in birth rates over time. CRI also benefits from international tourism which has taken a pause to say the least but will likely phase back in over time. Like many retailers with a significant brick and mortar position, Carter's is actively leaning into the challenging times opportunistically and optimizing their portfolio of physical stores by shutting down the weakest performing stores while investing in their online business/logistics supply chain - a combination which should ultimately lead to higher margins as an omni-channel marketer of children's apparel.

In an attempt to embody the above into my valuation of CRI, I utilized the following underwriting assumptions:

Using the input assumptions above, and a conservative asset/balance sheet approach to estimating terminal value, I used a semi-probabilistic approach to valuing CRI based on simulating revenue growth and EBITDA margins against my baseline assumptions. In order to acknowledge the reality that I have no idea how the world will evolve over the course of a 10 year time horizon I assume the standard deviation of possibilities for revenue growth and EBITDA margins could expand well beyond CRI's historical experience over the past 10 year period. You can see the distribution of valuation estimates below:

The median estimate of intrinsic value based on my set of assumptions is ~$115 per share. The 30th percentile of my valuation estimate is ~$105/share. Prevailing market prices at the time of writing were around $90/share or 20-25% below my median estimate of the company's intrinsic value so naturally, I tend to argue CRI a compelling opportunity for investment.

Pause for a case study on crazy knee-jerk reactions and how they present opportunities for investors with an anchor on valuation: a.k.a. why scaling into an investment can make a ton of sense.

The market presented a terrific entry point in Carter's a few weeks ago. The company released their 4th quarter results and the market whacked the shares from a closing price of ~$94.68 the day prior to releasing the earnings update to a low price of $80.62 during the day of the earnings release, a pretty hefty knock on market cap due to missing analyst forecast by $70M on revenue and some $30M or something on earnings. In my view this was a pretty exaggerated knee-jerk reaction similar to what I described in my opening.

At the daily low, CRI was literally pricing at a 40% discount to my idea of intrinsic value. Once emotions abated, shares recovered over the subsequent couple of weeks and at the time of this writing are back above $90/share. Not necessarily a terrible point to start a position but admittedly not quite as appetizing as it was on the earnings day. This is the type of emotional panic that creates a really compelling entry point for investment into a company and for the more daring (or crazy/less risk averse) an opportunity to layer into a position by selling some cash covered puts at even lower strikes and with attractive premiums in order to further build into a position with a significant margin of safety relative to its intrinsic value. I have no doubt there will be future bouts of market volatility similar to what occurred above which should/could be used to add/build into a long term position in CRI - assuming there is not some sort of structural destruction in the company's fundamental position that will impair its long term value proposition. End case study.

In terms of risks in the case for Carter's, outside of the pandemic, there are two identifiable issues I believe are putting an overhang on the share price: birth rates and brick and mortar retail sector sentiment. First, birth rates in the U.S. have gone through a 10-13 year downward cycle, leading many market watchers and investors with a short term focus to have a tepid view on CRI as the next 6-18 months could be just a continuation of the recent birth rate trend. This was the primary focus of my last article and I think one of the primary drivers creating an opportunity to buy CRI at a much lower relative value compared to the market and even relative to my intrinsic value estimates. Secondly, Carter's, Inc., is still largely a brick and mortar retailer and let's face it, brick and mortar retailers are dead, right? Personally, I believe both of these issues are a bit short sighted and perhaps at $80-90 per share a bit overplayed as well but, I have to acknowledge I could be wrong. Maybe the birth rate will move even lower. Maybe the boomer generation won't spend money on grandchildren. Maybe millennials won't form life-partnerships/relationships thus never move out and the U.S. population just goes into structural decline (and the tourists never come back and immigration stops). And worse yet, Amazon, currently a top 3 wholesale customer of Carter's, could become a rogue partner and decide to go after CRI, despite CRI being a mid-single digit grower with mid-teen EBITDA margins on a normalized basis (a far cry from AWS) just because they can. And moreover, despite literally decades and decades of Carter's earning their position as the market leader in this space, perhaps Amazon will somehow manage to displace CRI making my valuation assumptions complete bunk. While nothing is impossible, I do tend to believe this scenario, or worse yet combination thereof is not the most plausible outcome, and with my money I am betting like it is certainly not the most probable outcome either.

In my view, CRI is an interesting opportunity at current prices and moreover during bouts of exaggerated downside volatility in the stock price, plan to lean in and view those situations as market gifts, adding additional margin of safety.

Thanks for reading.