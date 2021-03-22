Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Post-investor day, I think Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) is a promising business transformation play - management has a clear plan in place to accelerate revenue growth and improve margins, potentially driving a significant improvement to its "Rule of 40" score. Yet, the stock price embeds far too much skepticism, in my view, and I think a successful execution could unlock value. With the implied VCP multiple well below its comps (RingCentral (RNG), 8x8 (EGHT), Five9 (FIVN), Twilio (TWLO)), despite the ample growth runway and strategic optionality around the Consumer business, I see a favorable risk/reward for the stock at these levels.

Data by YCharts

API Platform to Lead Growth in the Core VCP Business

The latest go-to-market update was positive - management is focused on improvements on the API side of things, with the priority on building out the platform to ensure simplicity for developers. VG is also continuing to expand the enterprise go-to-market (GTM) motion, expanding the enterprise sales team by >30% and dedicating key managers/solutions teams to address strategic accounts. The market opportunity is vast - per management, messaging and voice represent a ~$5bn and $8B market opportunity over the coming years.

Source: Investor Presentation

Going forward, all signs point to the API platform as the key component of overall Vonage Communications Platform (VCP) growth. Not only are customers increasingly adopting multiple APIs, but dollar-based net retention has also held firm in the 120-130% range in recent years. And with only ~25m developers across the US and >1m developers currently on the Vonage platform, there is an extensive runway ahead for developer growth. Potential catalysts for developer adoption include growth in SMS and high-value APIs (e.g., programmable video, voice, and messaging), as well as customer usage expansion alongside a recovery in COVID-impacted industries.

Source: Investor Presentation

Positive UC/CC Growth Outlook

There were also positive takes from the Unified Communications and Contact Center (UC/CC) side, where the go-to-market has underwhelmed in recent years. In particular, management outlined its vision to target its key segments - micro (<$3k ARR), mid-market ($12-120k ARR), and enterprise (>$120k ARR). On the enterprise side, the company has invested in systems engineers and premium services to tap into the cross-selling potential, likely driving upside to the ~50% attach rate going forward. In the mid-market space, the company is also doubling down in the channel, while on the micro side, the focus remains on customer acquisition and implementations.

Source: Investor Presentation

With UCaaS and CCaaS already accounting for >70% of UC/CC service revenue, the targeted low-double-digit to mid-teens % growth rate also implies a higher contribution going forward. The overall UC/CC growth is set to hit low to mid-single-digits % in FY21, which is a positive, but given industry growth is in the high-teens %, there is still ample room to narrow the gap further.

Source: Investor Presentation

Unveiling Growth-Focused "30 in 30" Targets

Bringing it all together, Vonage is working toward its "March on 30 in 30" initiative, which relates to its growth trajectory towards achieving VCP Rule of 40 (VCP services revenue growth + VCP adjusted EBITDA %). Going forward, growth is targeted to hit 16-18% for FY21, mid-20s % for FY22, and >30% for FY23, implying an >1700 bps expansion from FY20 to FY23. Vonage is emphasizing revenue growth as the key contributor over the period, which should have positive implications for the sales momentum and the trading multiple. Specifically, management is willing to make a margin trade-off in pursuit of revenue-driven growth and highlighted the high predictability in its booking-to-revenue progression in driving its FY21 guidance.

Source: Investor Presentation

Outside of VCP, the consumer business, which VG previously opted not to divest, is still set to throw off >$600m in cash flow over the next five years, providing ample funding for growth investments elsewhere. Still, there are cons from the failed monetization of the consumer segment, as the reporting remains relatively complex vis a vis its peers, although I think this is more than outweighed by the additional cash generation. The enhanced financial flexibility also offers additional options such as net debt reductions and opportunistic external investments, or even buybacks.

A Compelling Relative Value Play

There remains a clear disconnect between Vonage's VCP business and its pure-play competitors despite its plans to narrow the growth gap. On a sum-of-parts basis, the VCP business (ex-consumer) is being offered at ~2.6x EV/Revenue, well below peers such as RingCentral, 8x8, Five9, Twilio. This likely implies the current valuation not only undervalues the core VCP business but also assigns little value to strategic optionality around the consumer business (which could still be sold at the right price given the guided cash generation of ~$600m over the next five years).

USD 'bn FY21E Consumer EBITDA $0.2 x Target Consumer EBITDA Multiple 2.0x = Consumer EV $0.4 Current Market Cap 3.0 - Net Debt 0.3 = Enterprise Value 3.3 - Consumer EV @ 2.0x EV/EBITDA 0.4 = Implied VCP EV 2.9 / FY21e VCP Rev $1.1 = Implied VCP Revenue Multiple 2.6x

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est