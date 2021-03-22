CK Hutchison: Watch Out For Business Recovery And Share Buybacks

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I upgrade my rating on CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CKHUY) [1:HK] from Neutral to Bullish.

CK Hutchison's share price has increased by +8% from HK$55.85 as of December 10, 2020 to HK$60.35 as of March 19, 2021, following my initiation article for the stock published on December 13, 2020.

CK Hutchison's net profit attributable to shareholders fell by -27% YoY in FY 2020, and this was mainly attributable to the poor performance of its Canadian energy business, Husky Energy. But the company's free cash flow improved by +29% YoY to HK$28.0 billion in FY 2020, and its ports & retail businesses have seen signs of recovery in 2H 2020. Moving forward, sell-side analysts expect CK Hutchison's bottom line to jump by +189% YoY this year, thanks to the gains associated with tower asset sales, the restructuring of its Canadian energy business, and the continued recovery of its ports & retail businesses.

CK Hutchison trades at an undemanding trailing P/B of 0.46 times, and potential share buybacks could be a re-rating catalyst for the stock.

The average daily trading value for CK Hutchison's shares listed on the OTC market with the ticker CKHUY for the past three months is decent at $2 million, but the three-month average daily trading value of the company's Hong Kong-listed shares with the ticker 1:HK is much higher at $65 million. For investors keen on trading in CK Hutchison's Hong Kong-listed shares directly can use stockbrokers which provide access to international equity markets such as Interactive Brokers.

FY 2020 Results Were In Line With Market Expectations

CK Hutchison reported the company's FY 2020 financial results on March 18, 2021, and the market's response to the company's disclosure of its financial performance last year was less than favorable. CK Hutchison's share price declined by -4% from HK$62.90 to HK$60.35 as of March 19, 2021, following the company's full-year results announcement and results briefing on the prior day.

The company's top line decreased by -8% YoY from HK$439.9 billion in FY 2019 to HK$403.8 billion in FY 2020, while its net income attributable to shareholders dropped by -27% YoY from HK$39.8 billion to HK$29.1 billion over the same period. Bloomberg highlighted that CK Hutchison's FY 2020 "profit was in line with the average (sell-side) analyst estimate of HK$29.4 billion", but also noted that this is CK Hutchison's "first annual profit decline since 2015."

CK Hutchison's larger decline in its net profit (-27% YoY) relative to its revenue (-8% YoY) in FY 2020 was mainly attributable to "the operating losses and asset impairments recognized by Husky Energy", its Canadian energy business, as per the company's FY 2020 results announcement. As a result of weak energy demand resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, Husky Energy's net loss widened significantly from -C$1.4 billion in FY 2019 to -C$10.0 billion in FY 2020, which included -C$8.6 billion in asset impairments.

On the positive side of things, there are signs of recovery for the majority of CK Hutchison's businesses in 2H 2020, and the company's underlying free cash flow increased on a YoY basis last year.

In its FY 2020 results announcement, CK Hutchison noted that the company's "overall underlying EBITDA and EBIT" grew "38% and 65% respectively" on a HoH (Half-on-Half) basis in 2H 2020, and it emphasized that "the Retail and Ports businesses" were beneficiaries of "some economic recovery in the second half" of 2020. As per the charts below, there has been a significant improvement in both the monthly throughput for CK Hutchison's port operations and the sales growth for its retail business in 2H 2020.

Monthly Throughput YoY Change For CK Hutchison's Port Operations In Various Markets

Source: CK Hutchison's FY 2020 Results Presentation Slides

Sales Growth For CK Hutchison's Retail or H&B (Health & Beauty) Business In Various Markets

Source: CK Hutchison's FY 2020 Results Presentation Slides

Although CK Hutchison's top line and bottom line were both down on a YoY basis in FY 2020, the company's underlying free cash flow, excluding one-offs such as divestments, actually increased by +29% YoY from HK$21.7 billion in FY 2019 to HK$28.0 billion in FY 2020. This is mainly the result of better-than-expected working capital and financial management, as CK Hutchison's free cash flow benefited from a positive working capital change of +HK$9.0 billion and a -HK$6.1 billion reduction in interest and tax paid last year.

A Comparison Of CK Hutchison's FY 2019 And FY 2020 Free Cash Flow

Source: CK Hutchison's FY 2020 Results Presentation Slides

Positive FY 2021 Outlook

CK Hutchison is expected to see a +189% YoY jump in its net profit attributable to shareholders to HK$84.2 billion in FY 2021 based on sell-side analysts' consensus estimates sourced from S&P Capital IQ. This is largely driven by the restructuring of the company's Canadian energy business and gains associated with the company's sale of its tower assets.

The company's FY 2020 energy segment performance is a reflection of its 40.19% equity stake in Husky Energy. CK Hutchison disclosed in its FY 2020 results announcement that the merger between Husky Energy and another Canadian energy company, Cenovus Energy was completed in January 2021, and CK Hutchison currently "holds approximately 15.71% of Cenovus Energy, together with warrants representing a further 1.08% to 16.79%." Looking ahead, CK Hutchison guided for merger synergies amounting to "CAD 1.2 billion a year", and emphasized that the merged entity has "a WTI (West Texas Intermediate crude oil price) breakeven, which is very significantly below where Husky is WTI breakeven might ever have been considered to be" at the company's FY 2020 results briefing on March 18, 2021.

Also, CK Hutchison will recognize significant gains relating to the divestment of the company's tower assets this year. CK Hutchison announced on November 12, 2020 that it is selling tower assets "comprising 25,000 sites in Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, Sweden and the United Kingdom" to Cellnex Telecom (OTC:CLNXF) (OTCPK:CLLNY) for a total consideration of EUR10 billion." Based on CK Hutchison's comments at the recent FY 2020 earnings call, the company could potentially recognize a gain of approximately HK$51 billion in FY 2021 that is linked to the sale of its tower assets located in Italy and the United Kingdom.

Separately, the outlook for CK Hutchison's key ports and retail businesses in FY 2021 remains positive. The monthly throughput for the company's ports in various markets turned positive by the second half of 2020, and the positive momentum has been sustained in early 2021. At its FY 2020 results briefing last week, CK Hutchison revealed that in "the first two months (of 2021) we are happy" with the performance of the ports business. In addition, the company shared that "in the first two months of this year, EBITDA and EBIT (for the retail business) has already returned to the 2019 level."

Looking beyond FY 2021, CK Hutchison's retail business, in particular, has significant growth potential in the medium to long term. The company emphasized at its recent FY 2020 earnings call that "the business strategy (of the retail business) for the past few years has been focusing on O+O, off-line plus online." Using its health & beauty retail business in China, Watsons China, as an example, CK Hutchison disclosed that O+O contributes 35% of Watsons China's overall revenue, but only 5% of its O+O revenue is derived from its members. In contrast, Watsons China generates 80% of its overall revenue from its members. This is an illustration of the retail business' potential for further O+O revenue growth, with the company highlighting that "an average O+O customer, i.e., a customer who buys both off-line and online, spends three times as much as they spend by customers who only shop in physical stores."

Capital Return To Shareholders Via Share Buybacks In The Spotlight

In my initiation article for CK Hutchison published on December 13, 2020, I noted that there is a possibility of the company returning excess capital to shareholders via share buybacks, following the sale of its tower assets.

At the company's FY 2020 results briefing on March 18, 2021, CK Hutchison stressed that it "said in the original announcement (with regards to the tower asset divestment) last November that we would be considering market share buyback programs, and that remains the case when these proceeds come in" and also noted that "part of the (excess) capital will be allocated to some share buyback."

On March 19, 2021, CK Hutchison repurchased 200,000 shares or 0.0052% of the company's shares outstanding at between HK$60.45 and HK$61.00 per share immediately after its full-year results announcement. This sends a strong signal to the market that CK Hutchison could possibly engage in significant share repurchases this year by utilizing the divestment proceeds associated with the tower asset sale.

Valuation And Risk Factors

The market values CK Hutchison at 0.46 times trailing P/B according to its share price of HK$60.35 as of March 19, 2021, and this is attractive compared to the stock's five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples of 0.70 times and 0.92 times, respectively.

CK Hutchison also trades at 6.7 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E (normalized earnings excluding one-offs like tower asset sales) and 6.3 times consensus forward FY 2022 P/E. The stock boasts consensus forward dividend yields of 4.6% and 4.9%, respectively.

CK Hutchison's key risk factors include a slower-than-expected recovery for the company's ports & retail businesses, weaker-than-expected energy demand and prices, and a lower-than-expected amount of excess capital allocated to share repurchases.