Thrilled to present our first CEO Interview episode with Oren Shuster, CEO of IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC), the first Israeli medical cannabis company to list on the Nasdaq. IMC recently closed their deal with Trichome Financial (OTCPK:TRICF), which gives them a presence in three legal markets - Canada, Israel and Europe.

We discuss the journey of closing that deal, getting to Nasdaq, the cannabis landscape that IMC operates in and how it differs from the US.

Topics include: