Global Legal Cannabis - Interview With IM Cannabis Corporation CEO Oren Shuster (Video)
Summary
- Oren Shuster is CEO of IM Cannabis, a Nasdaq-listed company focused on legal global markets.
- Recently closed deal with Trichome Financial; Israeli, European and Canadian cannabis markets different from the US.
- You have to learn all parts of the business if you want to be a successful CEO. Importance of compliance as a multi country operator.
Thrilled to present our first CEO Interview episode with Oren Shuster, CEO of IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC), the first Israeli medical cannabis company to list on the Nasdaq. IMC recently closed their deal with Trichome Financial (OTCPK:TRICF), which gives them a presence in three legal markets - Canada, Israel and Europe.
We discuss the journey of closing that deal, getting to Nasdaq, the cannabis landscape that IMC operates in and how it differs from the US.
Topics include:
- Oren's background is in software and healthcare technology, got into cannabis in 2010.
- Discovering cannabis as a medicine. Evolution of our understanding around the cannabis plant. Dealing with resistance from banks and capital lending institutions. Oren has been reinvesting back into the company for years and is the biggest shareholder.
- Regulations determine the cannabis industry and any company must be stringent about complying with all regulations. Fusion of medical and adult-use.
- The unique Israeli market - the illicit market is way more expensive than the medical market. Medical cannabis starting to open up more. Huge potential of the market.
- Recently closed deal with Trichome Financial (OTCPK:TRICF) - provides IMC with indoor grown cannabis, which data shows that Israel loves as the biggest importer of medical cannabis in 2020 (most came from Canada and most came from cannabis grown indoors).
- Coming together with Trichome - similar approaches and beliefs - with different strengths - allowed financial part to be successfully worked out. Plans for further acquisitions.
- Legalization developing in the US but until it's fully legal, it's not for IMC - they're operating in the three biggest legal markets in the world - Canada (adult-use/medical), Germany (medical) and Israel (medical). Working in highly regulated markets and plans for expansion.
- Trading on Nasdaq, benefits of being on a major exchange. Cresco (OTCQX:CRLBF) a shareholder. The advantages of starting as a medically focused company.
- Forward looking guidance in the cannabis space.
- What it takes to be a good CEO.
