As a dividend growth investor, I'm consistently searching for stocks that deliver strong dividend increases in both favorable and unfavorable operating environments.

One stock that I believe fits this profile to a tee is General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).

As I'll discuss below for the first time since I covered the stock last June, I believe that General Dynamics' dividend growth potential in combination with the sustainability of its dividend, resiliency of its businesses, and attractive current valuation for the long-term, is positioned to be a solid long-term investment at this juncture.

General Dynamics' Dividend Remains Safe

Image Source: General Dynamics' Seeking Alpha Dividend Scorecard

As illustrated above by Seeking Alpha's Dividend Scorecard for General Dynamics, the stock scores favorably, at B's for its dividend safety and growth relative to its sector, and scores the highest mark possible of an A+ for its dividend consistency, which stems from the fact that General Dynamics is a Dividend Aristocrat.

Delving deeper into General Dynamics' diluted EPS and FCF payout ratios, I firmly agree with SA's assessment of General Dynamics' dividend safety going forward.

General Dynamics generated $11.00 in diluted EPS during 2020 against $4.32 in dividends/share paid out during that time, for a diluted EPS payout ratio of 39.3%.

While this is an uptick in General Dynamics' diluted EPS payout ratio from 2019's 33.3% diluted EPS payout ratio (per data sourced from Exhibit B of General Dynamics' Q4 2020 earnings press release and dividend page), it's worth noting that I anticipate that General Dynamics' diluted EPS payout ratio will hover around the sustainable upper-30% to low-40% range in the years ahead as the Aerospace segment's revenues and operating margins gradually recover.

Moving to FCF, General Dynamics generated $3.858 billion in operating cash flow against $967 million in capital expenditures for FCF of $2.891 billion in 2020 (according to Exhibit G of General Dynamics' Q4 2020 earnings press release).

When measured against the $1.24 billion in dividends paid during this time, General Dynamics' FCF payout ratio works out to 42.9%.

This represents a significant improvement over General Dynamics' 2019 FCF payout ratio of 57.8% (also sourced from Exhibit G of General Dynamics' Q4 2020 earnings press release).

When I take into consideration that General Dynamics' payout ratios leave a bit of room for expansion over the long-term and that Yahoo Finance is forecasting 4.8% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years (which would be a material drop-off from the previous 5 years of 6.8%), I remain confident that my annual dividend growth rate of 7.5% over the long-term remains reasonable.

I argue that my dividend growth expectations are realistic because of General Dynamics' 5 year DGR of just under 10% as illustrated above, as well as the fact that General Dynamics' recent dividend growth is only minimally declining, with its most recent dividend increase at 8.2%.

Despite A Difficult 2020, General Dynamics Is Poised For Recovery

Image Source: General Dynamics Fourth-Quarter 2020 Earnings and 2021 Outlook Presentation

In light of the challenges that 2020 presented to General Dynamics, I consider the company's operating results to be decent for the year given the circumstances.

General Dynamics generated $37.925 billion in revenues during 2020, which represents a 3.6% YoY decline from the $39.350 billion that was reported in 2019 (as indicated by Exhibit D of General Dynamics' Q4 2020 earnings press release).

While General Dynamics' Marine Systems and Combat Systems generated respective 8.7% and 3.1% YoY revenue growth in 2020, this was more than offset by the weakness in General Dynamics' Aerospace and Technologies segments.

The Aerospace segment delivered 127 Gulfstream aircraft in 2020, which represents a 20 aircraft decline from 2019's 147 deliveries (as per Exhibit K of General Dynamics' Q4 2020 earnings press release).

As a result of the significant decline in Gulfstream deliveries due to COVID-19's impact in reducing demand for the product, General Dynamics' Aerospace segment revenue plunged 17.6% from $9.801 billion in 2019 to $8.075 billion in 2020 (according to data sourced from Exhibit D of General Dynamics' Q4 2020 earnings press release).

What's more, General Dynamics' Technologies segment revenue contracted by 5.3% from $13.359 billion in 2019 to $12.648 billion in 2020 as a result of operational challenges that were imposed by COVID (as indicated by data sourced from Exhibit D of General Dynamics' Q4 2020 earnings press release).

From an operating margin standpoint, General Dynamics performed as one would expect with the less pandemic prone Marine Systems and Combat Systems segments posting 10 basis point and 20 basis point growth (per data sourced from Exhibit D of General Dynamics' Q4 2020 earnings press release), respectively.

The operating margin expansion in the aforementioned two segments was entirely offset by respective 220 basis point and 20 basis point declines in the Aerospace and Technologies segments (according to data sourced from Exhibit D of General Dynamics' Q4 2020 earnings press release).

This led to a 70 basis point decline in General Dynamics' overall operating margin, from 11.6% in 2019 to 10.9% in 2020, which resulted in an 8.2% YoY decline in General Dynamics' diluted EPS from $11.98 in 2019 to $11.00 in 2020 (as indicated by data sourced from Exhibits B and D of General Dynamics' Q4 2020 earnings press release).

While General Dynamics endured a difficult 2020, one of the encouraging takeaways during the year was undoubtedly the strong FCF generation by the company.

As CFO Jason Aiken indicated in his opening remarks during General Dynamics' Q4 2020 earnings call, the company's ~$3.9 billion in operating cash flows during 2020 was a mere $20 million short of its record operating cash flow figure despite COVID headwinds.

This allowed General Dynamics to easily exceed its 80-85% of net income guidance of FCF (just under $2.9 billion in 2020) for the year, coming in at 91% of net income, which demonstrates the operating efficiency of the company during a challenging year. The ~$2.9 billion in FCF reported in 2020 represents a 45.0% YoY increase over the ~$2.0 billion of FCF generated in 2019 (as per data sourced from Exhibit G of General Dynamics' Q4 2020 earnings press release).

Additionally, General Dynamics' interest coverage ratio held up fairly well at ~7.8, which suggests that the company faces no issues whatsoever in covering its interest expenses with earnings.

And yet another piece of encouraging news for General Dynamics was that despite the challenges faced in 2020, General Dynamics ended the year with a record-high $89.5 billion in backlog, which was driven by Aerospace book to bill returning to ~1 in Q4 2020, and Marine Systems' book to bill of over 4 as a result of the $9.5 billion option for the construction of Columbia class subs being exercised recently (as per CFO Jason Aiken's opening remarks in General Dynamics' Q4 2020 earnings call).

Image Source: General Dynamics Fourth-Quarter 2020 Earnings and 2021 Outlook Presentation

While General Dynamics is forecasting roughly 3% growth in revenues from $37.9 billion in 2020 to $39.0 billion in 2021 and essentially flat diluted EPS at a range of $11.00-$11.05, the real upside begins in 2022.

I believe the real upside begins in 2022 because aside from a recovery in Technologies segment revenues due to COVID headwinds dissipating by that point and the steady nature of the Marine Systems and Combat Systems segments, the Aerospace segment is positioned to benefit from improvements in the economy, as well as the Gulfstream G700's entry into service near the end of 2022.

As a result of the above, Yahoo Finance's analysts are forecasting that after a relatively flat 2021, General Dynamics will revert to 10% earnings growth in 2022, generating roughly $12.22 in diluted EPS by that point.

When I take into consideration General Dynamics' resilient 2020 operating results, record backlog heading into 2021, the inevitable recovery in the Aerospace segment as the economy recovers and the G700 line is launched, and decent interest coverage ratio, I believe that General Dynamics is capable of being a great long-term investment if shares are acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider

While General Dynamics is a Dividend Aristocrat that has helped to mint many equity millionaires over the past several decades, the company still faces its share of risks that investors will need to periodically monitor going forward to make sure that the investment thesis remains intact, which is why I will be discussing several key risks from General Dynamics' recent 10-K.

The first risk to General Dynamics is one that I have covered on a couple occasions in the past, which is the fact that as a defense contractor, roughly 70% of General Dynamics' 2020 revenues were from the United States government (page 19 of General Dynamics' recent 10-K).

While the upcoming October 2021-September 2022 federal budget will be a battle between progressives who want massive cuts to defense spending and hawks who seek 3-5% annual growth in defense spending, I believe it is likely that both sides will walk away somewhat disappointed at the end result, which will be a $704-$708 billion Pentagon budget that is in line with the previous year's $705 billion budget.

Depending upon how long and drawn out the budget battle becomes (i.e. if it drags out beyond the end of this fiscal year at the end of September), General Dynamics could face a temporary partial government shutdown, which would impact funding for new programs and the timing of new awards.

This could adversely impact General Dynamics' liquidity, as well as its operating and financial results in the near-term.

Another risk to General Dynamics, is that as a defense contractor, the company is frequently the target of attempts to breach its IT infrastructure with the goal of gaining access to General Dynamics' proprietary and classified information (page 22 of General Dynamics' recent 10-K).

While General Dynamics takes this threat very seriously and accordingly dedicates significant resources to addressing this threat, there is no guarantee that the company will be able to prevent a breach to its IT infrastructure indefinitely.

If General Dynamics is the victim of a cyber breach, it's worth noting that this could have materially adverse implications for the business in a number of ways, including from an operational standpoint and a reputational standpoint. General Dynamics could have a difficult time securing future work on classified or sensitive systems for government customers, and the company's insurance coverage could prove to be inadequate depending on the scope of a breach, which could result in potential liquidity issues as well.

The final risk to General Dynamics is that although the U.S. overall is positioned to achieve herd immunity some time by mid-summer (as per a recent report from consulting firm, Oliver Wyman), there will be significant variations from one state to another, and it will also be crucial to see how the impact of new COVID variants play out as the year progresses.

If another COVID variant develops in the months ahead that fares better against the line of vaccines that are on the market at this time, General Dynamics' recovery in 2021 and beyond, especially in its Aerospace and Technologies segments could be stalled before it really makes significant headway, which could impact mid-term earnings and dividend growth in the process.

Although I covered a few key risks facing General Dynamics, the above shouldn't be interpreted as an exhaustive discussion of General Dynamics' risk profile. For a more complete discussion of the risks associated with an investment in General Dynamics, I would refer interested readers to pages 18-23 of the stock's recent 10-K, as well as my previous articles on the stock.

General Dynamics Is An Attractively Valued Dividend Aristocrat

While I believe that General Dynamics is a quality business with solid dividend growth prospects, it's still important for investors to avoid overpaying for the stock to reduce the risks that go along with a lower starting yield, valuation multiple contraction, and lower annual total return potential.

Therefore, I will be using two valuation models to determine the fair value of General Dynamics' shares.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first valuation model that I will utilize to assign a fair value to General Dynamics' shares is the dividend discount model or DDM, which consists of the following three inputs.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another term for the annualized dividend/share. In the case of General Dynamics, that amount is currently $4.76.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the annual total return rate that an investor requires from their investments. Although this often varies from one investor to another, I require a 10% rate of return on my investments because I believe that appropriately rewards me for the time and effort that I spend researching investment opportunities and occasionally monitoring my investments.

The final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

While the first two inputs into the DDM merely require data retrieval to find the annualized dividend/share and subjectivity to set a required annual total return rate, accurately forecasting the long-term DGR requires an investor to weigh numerous factors, such as a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to remain the same, expand, or contract over the long-term), annual earnings growth potential, industry fundamentals, and the strength of a stock's balance sheet.

When I factor in that General Dynamics' payout ratios are primed for slight expansion over the long-term and that annual earnings growth is positioned to be 6-7%, I believe a 7.5% annual dividend growth rate is a reasonable assumption over the long-term.

Upon plugging the above inputs into the DDM, I arrive at a fair value of $190.40 a share, which indicates that shares of General Dynamics are trading at a 6.7% discount to fair value and offer 7.2% upside from the current price of $177.62 a share (as of March 21, 2021).

Image Source: Money Chimp

The second valuation model that I'll use to estimate the fair value of General Dynamics' shares is the discounted cash flows model or DCF model, which is also comprised of 3 inputs.

The first input into the DCF model is the TTM earnings of a stock, which is $11.00 in diluted EPS in the case of General Dynamics.

The second input into the DCF model is growth assumptions, which can materially skew the fair value of a stock if a user is too optimistic in their assumptions, especially over the long-term.

I believe that an annual earnings growth rate of 5% over the next 5 years and 3.5% thereafter builds in a large enough margin of safety given General Dynamics' past growth and the likelihood of 6-7% annual earnings growth going forward.

The third and final input into the DCF model is the discount rate, which is the annual total return rate that an investor requires on their investments. As I discussed above, I require a 10% annual total return rate on my investments.

When inputting the above assumptions into the DCF model, I am left with a fair value of $186.74 a share, which implies that shares of General Dynamics are priced at a 4.9% discount to fair value and offer 5.1% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Averaging the two above fair values together, I compute a fair value of $188.57 a share, which suggests that shares of General Dynamics are trading at a 5.8% discount to fair value and offer 6.2% upside from the current share price.

Summary: General Dynamics Is A Dividend Growth Investor's Dream Stock

When I take into consideration General Dynamics' high-30% to low-40% diluted EPS and FCF payout ratios (and that there is some room for expansion in those payout ratios over the long-term) and the most recent 8.2% dividend increase, I believe it's fair to assume that General Dynamics is a Dividend Aristocrat that has many years of robust dividend growth remaining in its future.

Despite a 2020 that saw General Dynamics' revenues and diluted EPS minimally decline, it's worth noting that this was despite a significant downturn in the company's Aerospace segment.

Since the recovery in Aerospace is likely to continue from Q4 2020 into 2021 and beyond with the introduction of G700 aircraft into service near the end of 2022/improvement in operating margins, and the Technologies segment is positioned to benefit from a reversion to normal business activities as a result of the mass distribution of COVID vaccines, I believe that General Dynamics is entering 2021 and beyond in a great position.

Additionally, the market hasn't fully priced in this potential as General Dynamics is trading at a 6% discount to fair value based on my inputs into the discounted cash flows model and dividend discount model.

Between its 2.7% yield, 6.0-7.0% annual earnings growth, and 0.6% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of General Dynamics are positioned to meet my 10% annual total return requirement over the next decade.

It's with the foregoing points in mind that I am reiterating my buy rating on shares of General Dynamics at this time.