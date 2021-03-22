Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News via Getty Images

When it comes to tractors, combines or any other agriculture machinery, Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is almost always one of the first companies that comes to mind.

The iconic brand is by far one of the strongest, not only in the agriculture machinery space but in the industrial manufacturing sector as a whole.

With a very long history and customer loyalty behind it, Deere & Co is also one of the most profitable companies in the space as well.

While the business model is exceptionally strong and holding DE over the long-term as part of a well-diversified portfolio makes sense, timing could make all the difference between an excellent and poor investment.

While market optimism is raging on the back of extremely loose monetary and fiscal policies, it is also increasing the dispersion between low and high growth stocks to unsustainable levels as yield-hungry investors are also taking on more risk.

As the disconnect between valuations and fundamentals on the main street is also reaching extreme levels, even traditionally slow-growth value stocks could be caught in a sudden hype of rosy future expectations.

Indeed Deere & Co's recent performance was backed by better than expected business fundamentals, and with the recent dividend increase and optimistic guidance DE's management provided a signaling that good results will most likely continue for the time being.

Source: DE Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation

Such a strong movement in the share price, however, requires a lot more than a quarter or a year of strong results. In addition, the cyclical nature of the industry significantly increases the risk for earnings and cash flow following the strong 2020/21 period.

Creating an exciting story with buzz words

Even though Deere's results were almost entirely driven by the rising crop prices and to an extent by the stay-at-home trend which resulted in more consumer spending being allocated towards home improvements (thus providing a significant tailwind for Deere's Small Ag and Turf segment), an exciting story about future growth also developed around DE.

All of a sudden the notion of smart farming grappled investors' imagination. Real-time data and analytics services are expected to offer a significant competitive advantage in aiding farmers to better plan and improve efficiency of planting and harvesting.

Naturally, the story developed similarly to the currently hyped Electric Vehicles space which attracts enormous amount of capital and sky-high valuations. After all who doesn't get excited about a self-driving, electric tractor that relies on real-time data, AI and machine learning capabilities.

Even though self-guiding systems have been in existence for decades, the opportunity to build up on legacy GPS systems and improve accuracy, reduce row overlap and provide real-time data has created the expectation of a significant industry disruption and sustained above-average returns.

Even Cathie Wood's disruptive technologies oriented ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) fund made DE its 5th largest holding.

A stark change in less than a year, when holdings of Deere & Co were far less both on a relative and absolute basis.

While emerging technologies could potentially solidify Deere's competitive advantages in the sector, it still remains to be seen whether or not the opposite will happen. For now it appears that this could be a tide that lifts all boats.

On its own this is all great news. After all, disruptive technologies should proliferate across all sectors and improve efficiency and productivity for the better.

The issue, however, arises from the fact that the key share price driver is not the exciting autonomous electric tractor, but rather the less exciting increase in crop prices. More specifically, the big question is how sustainable is this higher crop prices tailwind for Deere and whether or not the current valuation has gone up too far too quickly.

Rising commodity prices

The recent jump in commodity prices, such as soybeans, wheat, corn, cotton and sugar, is the chief culprit behind Deere's strong fundamentals over the past year.

After years of record low levels, almost all of these commodities noted a sharp increase over the past few months.

Source: Nutrien Investor Presentation

Increased pricing had a profound impact on net farm income, which also increased dramatically over the past year.

Source: ers.usda.gov

Naturally, this led to a sharp increase in equipment investments by farmers and a rarely seen increase in demand for agriculture machinery.

However, as it always happens, these investments are highly cyclical and if history is to be relied upon, they often reverse rather quickly. More importantly, as inflation expectations are building up not only due to food commodities but metals, energy and wages as well, the trend driving higher sales could quickly translate into higher costs as well.

Even if this is not the case, it appears that farm businesses could slowly decrease their plant & equipment investments as net farm income is already expected to decline 8.1% during this year.

Net farm income, a broad measure of profits, is forecast to decrease $9.8 billion (8.1 percent) to $111.4 billion in 2021. In inflation-adjusted 2021 dollars, net farm income is forecast to decrease $12 billion (9.7 percent) in 2021 after increasing $37.8 billion (44.2 percent) in 2020 to its highest level since 2013. Source: ers.usda.gov

A cyclical industry and cyclical profitability

The highly cyclical nature of the industry has a significant impact on Deere's business fundamentals. This can be seen from the company's total revenue and overall Return on Equity, which both move in unison with the business cycle.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

This is the reason why valuation multiples of DE have not increased by much during previous cycle peaks, even as total sales and profitability improved.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

But the combination of sky-high market valuations, sudden increase in commodity prices, increased home improvement spending brought by the pandemic and the hype around the new technologies, created an almost perfect storm for Deere's share price, caused valuation multiples in 2021 to break out from their historical levels in a meaningful way.

Such a breakout has never been seen before during the past 30 years, even though Deere's margins have been even higher at certain points in time.

Such a high valuation multiple could hardly be justified even in the face of the increased margin targets brought by newly emerging technologies and improved strategy.

Source: John Deere Investor Presentation

Often left unnoticed, but the company's financial arm contributed significantly to the current topline performance.

Deere’s financial-services unit again made a substantial contribution to company earnings while providing competitive financing to our global customers. As has been true for several years, more than half of the new equipment sold by our dealers in 2020 was financed by the company. Source: Deere & Company Annual Report 2020

While it does offer an important competitive advantage over the smaller competitors, record low interest rates were yet another factor that contributed to this record performance of the financial services unit.

The Cash Flow Perspective

From a cash flow point of view, the cyclical nature of the industry is even more pronounced. In spite of the occasional jumps, Deere's cash flow from operations during the 2018/19 period stood just barely above the levels achieved back in 2011/12.

Source: John Deere Investor Presentation

It's therefore prudent to value the company as a long-term value investment that 1) returns a sizeable amounts to shareholders and 2) is heavily influenced by the cyclical nature of the industry, both on the up and the downside, rather than valuing it as a very high-growth industry disruptor.

Source: John Deere Investor Presentation

But let's leave all opinions aside and analyze the assumptions currently priced in Deere's £380 share price.

To begin with, the company's free cash flow is much harder to predict and cyclical demand tends to reverse rather quickly. However, the share price seems to have been influenced by the sudden spike in FCF in FY 2020 and is currently ongoing.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

This significant increase in free cash flow, however, is unlikely to persist over the coming years as it was also driven by around $2bn of working capital tailwind and a significant reduction in Capital Expenditure relative to Depreciation expense.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Firstly, the working capital impact will likely disappear over the coming year.

To your point, we will produce above retail on small tractors, and we expect to build some inventory we’re coming off historic lows. Last year I think we ended at 55% inventory to sales. This year we ended at 20%, so we will see some recovery there. But again, we expect that market to be relatively flat but we will build some inventory there. Jahmy Hindman - Chief Technology Officer Source: Deere & Co Q4 2020 Earnings Transcript

And secondly, the amount of Capital Expenditure relative do Depreciation Expense is also likely to recover to historical levels in order to sustain future growth and technology investments.

Nevertheless, strong business momentum will likely continue to drive higher cash flow from operations well into 2021 as Deere's management guidance points to a range of $4.6bn to $5.0bn.

Source: John Deere Investor Presentation

While there is a significant risk that demand tailwinds will subside in the following years, if we want to provide a valuation anywhere near the current share price we will need to do the following:

1. Ignore everything said above regarding the cyclical nature of the industry, disregard the history and the very nature of the sector and assume that the current elevated demand, profitability and cash flow from operations will remain.

2. As a starting point of our discounted cash flow model, we will take the high end of the 2021 operating cash flow guidance of $5.0bn.

3. We will assume that the level of Capital Expenditures will stay constant and no increases relative to Depreciation Expense will be needed to fuel any future growth.

Using a cost of equity of 8.0% (based on risk-free rate of 2.5%, Equity Risk Premium of 5.5% and a beta of 1.0), we will need Deere's free cash flow per share to grow at 5.75% in perpetuity in order to justify current share price and at even higher rate to outperform the market.

Source: author's calculations

While 5.75% might not sound as much, assuming a somehow elevated perpetuity growth rate of 3% and a 5-year period of abnormally high free cash flow, we will need free cash flow per share to grow at more than 23% annually for the next 5 years from its currently elevated levels in order to justify the current share price.

Source: author's calculations

On top of the three extremely optimistic assumptions made above, such a growth rate is far too optimistic in my opinion.

Final Thoughts

Deere & Co is without a doubt a great business with an iconic brand and leading technological capabilities. As someone who has been following the company for years, I have little doubt that DE will continue to be an industry leader and in spite of cyclical up and downswings will continue to be a great business.

Having said that, however, one needs to consider the price paid for this excellent business and recognize the risks associated with the cyclical nature of the sector. With that in mind, the current price appears not only high, but extremely high in my view. While short-term fluctuations both on the upside and downside could be expected, I do not see Deere as a compelling long-term investment opportunity at this point.