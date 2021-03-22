Danaos (NYSE:DAC) operates a fleet of 65 containerships. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece. Management owns 40%-plus of shares. Shipping broadly, beyond just containers, is one of the few really good opportunities I see. Although not every type of shipping is on the cusp of delivering attractive profits, in every major subsegment I think it's a matter of when and not if.

The container market is currently very strong and I like most companies within it. Having said that, I'm betting my favorites. I've included a table below with Seeking Alpha's valuation data for a number of container companies that I've been specifically looking at recently like - Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI), Atlas Corp (ATCO), Global Ship Lease (GSL) and MPC Containerships (OTCPK:MPZZF).

Source: author's google sheet/green is good.

I usually pay most attention to price/book ratios in shipping but like to look at a lot of other metrics as well. There are often big adjustments to be made that can completely change the story. Danaos isn't particularly cheap on the face of it (I don't think I ever buy shipping at book value) and it doesn't look great on EV/EBITDA either. That's not a great shipping metric but it's the first hint that Danaos is aggressively levered up. Price to cash flow is really sweet but of course container earnings aren't exactly in the through of the cycle.

Reviewing the earnings call, Danaos management is constructive on the container market but a bit more reserved than that of GSL for example:

Now everyone is focused on whether the current market strength is sustainable and for how long. Fortunately, incremental vessel supply will remain low for the time being. Although there have been new orders placed, the current order book is at historically low levels. Since there is a two-year lead time for new orders to hit the water, supply growth should be moderate for the next couple of years. What will happen next depends a lot on the environmental initiatives, regulations, and of course demand. Chris, for the time being, the market is still strengthening. The only thing I can tell you that even today every new fixture that we are doing is at higher levels than the previous one. Practically, the whole industry has kind of slowed down. There is demand but there are no vessels to match. I cannot really tell you what will happen in, let’s say, a year's time, but definitely for this year, it looks like the market is going to continue to be strong because now we are entering also what's supposed to be also the strong period spring onwards, and I’m personally very optimistic.

The company covered 91% of 2021's operating days, and a significant portion of its 2022 capacity has been booked. DAC gave at least some guidance expecting revenue in 2021 to exceed 2020 revenue by at least $100 million.

Interestingly, DAC holds bonds and shares of ZIM Integrated shipping services (ZIM) and HMM Co (Korea's largest container shipping company). Together these holdings are worth almost $300 million (with ZIM at $25). DAC also has a 49% stake in a shipping JV (mega containers), which it values at 42.1 million. DAC says including all of the above. Its net asset value is $51.60 per share. As I'm editing this for a broader release, it's trading just north of that around $53 per share.

DAC has a contract backlog of 1.2 billion, and contract revenues for 2021 alone are already 81 million above revenue for 2020. The company has 9% of its operating days open for 2021.

Danaos says it will beef up its balance sheet and just hoard cash because it doesn't like buying ships in a heady market environment.

A few choice comments highly relevant to its outstanding 8.5% yielding bonds:

I think that with our performance in the bond markets, we will be able to lower significantly our borrowing costs going forward. And this will give us really the strength and the competitive advantage to do kind of large deals and not to depend on the banking market, which – of course, it will always be there as we all wish for in part of our capital structure, but But I don't think it can really be the only one. We expect with our performance, which most of it, as I said before, is contracted, we will be upgraded. And this will sort of gradually get us to a better place, and there will always be a mix between secured and unsecured, because secured debt is very competitively priced. But again, all these decisions will be made on the basis of optimizing costs and profile of debt, because how your debt is profiled is also important, because it relates to what free cash flow you have available to deploy and pursue growth opportunities. As we know, apart from the free cash flow that we are going to generate through this with new facilities and at the same time with all the assets that we have in our books, like the shares and bonds, we could very well be sitting in let’s say kind of liquid assets in excess of 400 million by year end. So, we prefer to sit back and see what is happening. We are doing a lot of work and research on the environmental issues and where we are going to head. So yes, for sure, we're not just going to keep on buying vessels through the market cycle.

The path they're laying out seems very bullish for the bonds if it can get executed. On the other hand, it's probably going to institute a dividend which is bad from the bondholder's perspective.

DAC also touts the limited order book and the age of the fleet that's out there.

Presentation

Order book dynamics (future supply side of shipping miles) are the key to the shipping super-cycle idea. Nick First wrote a super-cycle article focused on containers which I think is actually valid for shipping more broadly. Admittedly, in some cases, it seems far off with negative tanker rates being an example.

I'm guessing DAC is going to make $400-$500 mil in EBITDA for 2020. That's fantastic! Then they have this valuable stake in $ZIM that's worth $225 mil (at $25) and potentially double that (see J Mintzmyer's note here). It looks like a good buy to me. I'm thinking about DAC as being valued at 3.5x to 4.5x forward EV/EBITDA. Just as a rough yardstick to compare it to other options. That's well below the TTM EV/EBITDA of any of the container competitors I've highlighted in the table at the top.

Yet, and maybe I'm crazy, I think there are better options in containers. A subject that falls outside of the scope of this write-up are DAC's bonds. Given the cash flow profile, the forward earnings, market outlook, the length of contracts that are being signed and how management is thinking about allocating capital - I could easily see a 28' ~8% annualized yield-to-maturity being a very interesting pick-up. I may pick up some of those if they remain attractive.