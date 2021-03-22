Photo by brightstars/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) is an early-stage gold exploration company focused on the E&D (read: Exploration and Drilling), and development of its 50%-owned DG (read: Donlin Gold) project in Alaska (remaining 50% interest is held by Barrick Gold (GOLD)). The DG project is itself a very promising one in terms of its mining dynamics. However, I believe one should think twice before initiating a significant "long" position in NG due to certain headwinds that dampen an investment case in the company, at least in the near term. These headwinds include DG's permitting status, the stock's current prices that appear to be risky from a technical analysis perspective, the uncertain gold price environment, as well as a very long timeline before the DG project actually goes into production. That said, I believe NG is a speculative play that provides good swing-trading opportunities in the prevailing volatile gold markets. So let's get into the details without further ado.

Donlin's fundamental attraction

Let's have a brief overview of the favorable aspects associated with the DG project:

The project hosts an expected ~39 Moz (read: a million ounces) of gold resource in the more certain M&I (read: Measured and Indicated) resource category (on a 100% basis).

The average resource grade for the project is ~2.24 g/t which is almost double the average gold grade (of ~1.05 g/t) for open-pit gold projects. Generally, open-pit mining is characterized as low-cost mining due to low CAPEX required to commence a mine (as opposed to underground mining that involves construction/installation of shafts etc.). However, open-pit mines usually have lower average gold grades compared with underground mines. In the case of DG, the higher average gold grade (compared with the global average) is a plus since it'd imply even lower mining costs when the project goes into production.

Being an early-stage exploration company, NG provides a good leverage against rising gold prices. This situation was evident during last week of trading, where gold prices rose sharply from ~$1,680/oz to ~$1,740/oz (~3.6% gain). Meanwhile, NG's stock price rose from $8.17 to $9.67 (~18% gain). This yields a correlation factor of ~5x between the prices of gold and NG (in a bullish gold market).

The project's NPV estimates are quite interesting. Based on the 2012 FSU2 (read: 2nd Updated Feasibility Study), the NPV estimates range from ~$8.2 BB to ~$27 BB (Figure-1) based on LoM (read: Life of Mine) average realized gold prices between $1,300 and $2,500/oz. It's easy to say that if there's a ~2x increase in LoM average gold prices from the base-case levels of ~$1,300/oz, the estimated after-tax NPV would increase by >3x. From a valuation perspective, the stock appears to be deeply discounted considering the present market cap of ~$3 BB versus the 50% stake in the project's forecasted after-tax NPV of ~$27 BB (27 X 50%= $13.5 BB). So if we apply this upside potential to the stock's current valuation, NG could tentatively reach the levels of ~$40/share [$13.5 BB (project NPV)÷ ~$3.0 BB (market cap)=4.5 X $9.67 (spot price)=$43.5 (tentative future price)]. However, this estimate uses a discount rate of 0% and could be termed as the most optimistic estimate we can have for the DG project, and as such, I believe a more realistic picture should also be taken into account (discussed later).

Figure-1 (Source: March 2021-Presentation)

The 2012 FSU2 estimates a development CAPEX of ~$172 MM which seems to be a low amount (DG will be an open-pit mine, as noted earlier) considering NG's liquidity position of $222 MM ($122 MM cash + term deposits, and $100 MM notes receivable). Further, the development cost will need to be borne by both NG and GOLD, and NG's liquidity position is strong with respect to funding DG's development CAPEX needs.

The project's mine life is ~28 years. Given the low CAPEX requirements, DG will be able to generate significant positive FCF (read: Free Cash Flows) for NovaGold. However, NG will first need to repay its ~$110 MM LTD (read: Long Term Debt) comprising of notes payable to Barrick Gold, from 85% of NG's attributable share of revenues from DG's future gold production.

The project hosts a healthy ~1.1 Moz in LoM annual gold production with an LoM average AISC (read: All-In-Sustaining-Cost) of ~$735/oz which is well below industry average of ~$1,000/oz.

Finally, DG's permitting status is well-advanced with multiple federal and state permits already in hand, whereas few key permits are left (Figure-2). However, I'd note that a decision by DG's Board to proceed with mine development will only be taken once the project is fully permitted (discussed later).

Figure-2 (Source: March 2021-Presentation)

Headwinds

Permitting status: Although DG's permitting status is well-advanced, I continue to see the remaining permitting milestones as critical, in the absence of which the share price cannot demonstrate significant upside from the current levels. For instance, the pipeline ROW (read: Right-Of-Way) lease was out for public comments in November 2020 (check Figure-9 in this article). This lease was issued back in January 2020 (check pg.5 here), and NG expects it to be re-issued by the SOA (read: State of Alaska) with enhanced record, somewhere during H1 2021 (refer to Figure-2). To add a little background, note that DG had to propose a 317-mile-long gas pipeline (that would help transport ~70 MM gallons of diesel fuel to run the 220 megawatt power plant for the DG project) after the Y-K (read: Yukon-Kuskokwim) residents have raised concerns that barging fuel up the KK (read: Kuskokwim) river will impact the habitat of the region's subsistence food source - salmon.

That's the problem with Alaska, in my view (note that Alaska ranks 5th on the list of Fraser Institute's most attractive mining jurisdictions). Despite the fact that Alaska's a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction, when it comes to a promising mining project (in Alaska), the plates are too hot to touch until that project is fully permitted. Meanwhile, the permitting process goes through a long phase of community engagement wherein (almost always) one or more native communities come out against the proposed project (for reference, check the case of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) that hosts a very promising copper-gold project in Alaska that's rigorously opposed by the regional and federal stakeholders). When it comes to permitting process for NG's Donlin Gold project, I believe it'd take some time (at least 1-2 years) for the company to obtain all the requisite permits before DG's Board decides to proceed with project development.

A "long" timeline for project development: Another aspect to consider is the project's development timeline. According to FSU2, project development schedule will span a period of seven years, and that'd be after the project is given a "go-ahead" by the respective boards of DG, NG, and GOLD. That said, I believe it'd only be fair to assume that the mine would be developed somewhere by 2029-2030 (assuming all preceding events go smoothly). Now that's a very "long" call, and especially when we consider the prevailing volatile gold price environment (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: Finviz)

Another aspect to consider is the outdated numbers used in the 2012 FSU2. An update to the 2012 FSU2 is in process, and NG expects to have it issued by the end of FY 2021. NG stated in its March 2021 presentation (emphasis added):

The project requires a gold price of $902 per ounce to break even on cash flow basis. Wood Canada Limited ("Wood" formerly AMEC Americas Limited) is currently updating all sections of the Second Updated Feasibility Study with updated costs, economic assessment, permitting information, and technical information related to permitting, generated on the Donlin Gold project since 2011, which is anticipated to be finalized and filed during 2021. Based on that cost review, Wood determined that updating the Second Updated Feasibility Study using 2020 costs and new gold price guidance results in no material change to the mineral resources or mineral reserves. The economic assessment in the updated study may be materially different than in the 2011 study.

As noted above, the revised economic assessment is likely to impact multiple assumptions used in evaluating the project. It's possible that project development timeline may be stretched beyond the seven-year period assessed initially.

NPV estimates - a realistic approach: Even though the revised economic assessment (that's planned to be issued by the end of this year) is likely to change the DG project's NPV estimates, I'd reconsider the potential upside to NG's valuation discussed earlier (the optimistic case). In a more realistic case, we'll assume the discount rate at 5%, and see how the NPV estimates change accordingly. According to the forecast NPV data in Figure-1, if LoM average gold prices remain at or above the $2,500/oz level, DG's after-tax NPV at 5% would work out to be ~$10.543 BB. At 50%, this would represent ~$5.27 BB (NG's proportionate share). However, we'd see whether these estimates are altered once NG has a revised assessment on the project, from its consultant.

Uncertain gold price environment: Also, an important factor here is the $2,500/oz long-term gold price target which seems to be a risky call given the ~$1,700+/oz prevailing gold price. Although I'm bullish on both gold and silver in the long run (Bank of America has forecasted $3,000/oz gold), I consider that rally to peak somewhere near the next 3-5 year horizon. However, I'm not sure if we could continue to see the $2,500/oz gold prices by the time DG comes online (assumed 2029-2030), provided the project advances smoothly.

Technical analysis: At the time of writing, NG last traded at $9.67 and this price is barely above the mid-point value (at $9.595) of NG's 52-week trading range between $6.35 and $12.84. At spot prices, the stock is already up 11.46% and 6.41% from its 10-day and 50-day SMA (read: Simple Moving Average) prices respectively. Meanwhile, it's close to reaching its 200-day SMA of $9.73. From a technical analysis perspective, the stock is less risky based on the above two criteria.

However, the technical price chart indicates otherwise. NG has had a straight bullish run all the way up from $8.30 to $9.67. During the past 12 months, it has found difficulty in breaching the $9.75 mark (which is also the very next resistance level). We'll need to see how gold prices perform over the coming weeks as that'd determine whether NG will breach the $9.75 mark (and eventually cross $10, the mid-term resistance level). It's equally possible that this straight upward trajectory will meet a correction window (from these levels) where NG could potentially retrace to the levels of ~$9.00 (in the near-term). Have a look at Figure-4.

Figure-4 (Source: Finviz)

Investor Takeaway

From a fundamental analysis perspective, NG's 50%-owned DG project represents a high-grade, low-cost, low-CAPEX open pit mine (in future) that's located in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction. The stock's valuation seems deeply discounted assuming a "very optimistic case" on DG's projected NPV estimates (using a 0% discount rate). However, this valuation becomes reasonable when we consider a "more realistic case" (using a 5% discount rate) on DG's projected NPV estimates. If NG (and its partner GOLD) runs the project through development phase, then Donlin Gold could become one of the largest open-pit gold mines in the world, and I believe this signifies the long-term attraction attached to this project. However, there's a long timeline associated with project development, and there are multiple challenges in the intervening period that make NG a speculative play in its current situation.

From an investor's perspective, if we factor in the recent gold volatility, the long timeline before the DG project goes into development (if it does), the uncertainty associated with gold prices prevailing at the time when DG goes into production, the project's revised economic assessment to be issued later this year, as well as NG's technically-risky price levels at this point, I consider it best to only initiate a small position in the company (that also with a long-term view).

From a trader's perspective, the stock provides good swing-trading opportunities if timed correctly. As such, I believe an appropriate entry point would be at or around $8.6, as the stock would become attractive at those prices from a near-term trading perspective.