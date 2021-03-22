Photo by guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

We hypothesized that the stay-at-home trends produced by COVID-19 would be a strong benefit to online shopping and by extension companies that ship packages. Now, this is pretty much an accepted fact. As we are now in a period with vaccinations being rolled out to hundreds of millions of people, there is a question whether volumes will remain high. Make no mistake, we believe in person shopping will be picking up, but we think that the online trend, which was already firing on all cylinders ahead of the pandemic, is set to continue post-pandemic. One of the stocks we have long held is FedEx (NYSE:FDX). Shares got a nice boost following the COVID-19 selloff a year ago, but fell off in the winter. That said, the future looks bright. We think this is a strong long-term play and that shares are a buy any time they are around the $250 level in the near-term, which means they would be trading at about 15X FWD earnings, a discount to the market, with pricing power and volumes on their side.

The just reported quarter showed solid holiday strength, though there were some winter weather related hits to revenues. The winter weather did stall some operations at several of the company's largest facilities, so this weighed. But the volumes were impressive and the company reported a solid set of results. The consensus expectations were beaten with authority. We believe this is bullish and despite a post-pandemic world in sight, shippers should continue to do well as we move through 2021.

Sales impress on holiday volume despite weather impacts

It was expected that sales would be about up low double digits thanks to pandemic related increases in shopping at home, along with pending stimulus that could drive some additional sales. It was also expected to be a strong holiday, and the results did not disappoint. Revenue was $21.5 billion, rising a solid 23% year-over-year and beating estimates by $1.56 billion. These revenues were a nice improvement from the $17.5 billion a year ago.

Performance was positively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic which pushed increases in online shopping. While commercial volumes were decent, there were notable increases in residential deliveries around the holiday shopping season that really drove this better-than-expected number. However, as noted in the release:

Severe winter weather during February reduced the quarter's operating income by an estimated $350 million. The weather significantly impaired operations at several of the company's largest facilities, including the primary FedEx Express hub in Memphis and FedEx Express hubs in Indianapolis and North Texas.

Prediction of the weather impacts ahead of time is obviously impossible, but the impressive story here is that performance was still so strong despite this massive hit from some central hubs being shuttered for a time.

Solid revenues and improving margins drive earnings

Reported earnings on an unadjusted basis were $3.30 per diluted share for the fiscal third quarter compared to a gain of $1.20 per diluted share last year, so that is an eye-popping improvement, though it was largely expected. Making adjustments when comparing year-over-year, adjusted operating income was positive, coming in at $1.06 billion, and this was more than a double from the $483 million last year. This result saw a benefit from operating margins that improved markedly to of 4.9% from 2.8% last year. Adjusted earnings were $3.47 per share, surpassing expectations by $0.23.

We want to remind you that a source of ongoing costs has been the TNT Express integration. This has been and will be a multi-year process. We think that you can continue to expect that FedEx will have a lot of expenses for the next few quarters as the company continues the integration of TNT Express. It is expensive. Many of the adjusted metrics reported adjust for the significant TNT Express integration expenses. Some things that are adjusted are professional and legal fees, as well as salaries and employee benefits. They also adjust for travel and advertising expenses. It is expected that the company will continue to see some pressure on GAAP results thanks to these costs, but they are coming down. In Q3, there was $0.14 of integration expenses per share, as well as $0.03 of general business realignment expense.

Forward view

The COVID-19 disruption was first a headwind but has translated to be a tailwind. While the post-pandemic world is in view, we believe the stay-at-home trend will continue for a large part of 2021, and although people will be out shopping more, the online sales trends are likely to continue to be strong. The company has worked to integrate TNT, though expenses will continue. One possible headwind may be rising fuel costs, but management did not seem concerned on the conference call, but noted they see an ongoing rebound in commerce and industrial activity as likely. This bodes well for the commercial side of the business, but we still see the trend in residential deliveries remaining strong.

In terms of valuation, the stock is a great buy if it dips back to $250 again. It is a decent buy at present levels, but if you can get a better price, that is where you should buy. This is not a trade, this is an investment. We believe fiscal 2021 revenues will come in between $83-84 billion, and adjusted EPS should be in the $18-18.30 range. This puts the stock in the 15.2X forward EPS range right now, and if it falls to $250, less than 14X FWD 2021 EPS, which is a great price in our opinion. If you are on the sidelines, wait for a good price, then go long.