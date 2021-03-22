With highway traffic still down meaningfully in the first quarter and oil/gas production activity likewise well off prior norms, it's not exactly business as usual for Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP), but the arrow is definitely pointing up.

As lockdown restrictions ease across the world and economic activity gets back to normal, I expect to see meaningful rebounds in the Fuel Specialties and Oilfield Chemicals businesses of Innospec. Meanwhile, the Performance Chemicals business never saw the same volume pressure, which makes sense given its leverage to personal care products like shampoos and laundry detergent.

Given Innospec's strong balance sheet, I fully expect management's attention to turn toward M&A in 2021, and I believe agriculture and mining may be areas of particular focus. The possibility of such M&A does create some modeling challenges, but with the rebound in the shares since my last update, I believe these shares are priced more as an attractive hold than a materially undervalued opportunity.

Ladies And Gentlemen, Start Your Engines

The Department of Transportation's Traffic Volume Trends reports are always lagging, but with what other companies have reported about the first quarter to date, I don't think we're going to see remarkably stronger numbers for February or March after the 11% decline in January, as the COVID-19 resurgence has had an impact. Moreover, with stricter lockdowns in Europe and much of Latin America, it's not just a U.S. phenomenon.

What that means for Innospec's Fuel Specialties business is that first quarter volumes are still likely to be at least somewhat depressed. U.S. refinery capacity had improved into the low 80%'s before the Texas ice storm and are recovering again, but it likely won't be until the second half of the year that we see high 80%'s to low 90%'s utilization again.

As far as more lingering changes to the business go, I'm not too concerned. While it is certainly possible that there will be more work-from-home for longer, the business has historically been much more skewed toward commercial fuel (over two-thirds), and trucking companies are definitely reporting stronger demand across their businesses. Marine, too, offers recovery growth prospects, particularly as the switch to low-sulfur diesel is still in its early stages.

Moreover, even if passenger vehicle demand remains below prior levels for a longer period, the growing mix of gasoline direct injection (or GDI) engines creates more demand for the company's additives.

Longer term, I believe electrification is a manageable headwind. I don't believe we'll see electrified powertrains make up half or more of cars sold in North America, Europe, and China before 2030, and even then you're talking about a decade or more of cars burning gasoline, to say nothing of commercial vehicles. With that, I expect a gradual transition towards more of what the Octane Additives business became - a relatively high-margin declining business that lingered for quite a while.

M&A To Support Growth

There are some attractive parts of the Performance Chemicals business, including Innospec's portfolio of sulfate and 1,4-dioxane-free surfactants. Still, even with above-average growth potential in surfactants, this is an "is what it is" business with mid-20%s gross margins and volume growth potential not too much out of line with underlying personal and home care goods demand growth. Moreover, it's a competitive business where there's likely to always be some price pressure.

This is an area where I expect to see more M&A investment. Management has talked before of wanting to have a bigger presence in the agriculture and mining chemical spaces, and both seem like credible M&A targets.

The ag chemical argument is pretty straightforward - feeding more people requires more intensive farming, and that includes more chemical use. While the ag chemical business is dominated by some truly enormous companies like BASF (OTCQX:BFFAF), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), and Corteva (CTVA), there is plenty of room for smaller companies with more niche products (particularly outside the high-profile row crops), and the large players often sell of smaller product lines. I believe Innospec would need to pursue a "land and expand" strategy here (make some modest initial M&A moves and back it up with R&D), but it's an attractive area.

Mining chemicals are an arguably more underappreciated opportunity. Ore grades (the amount of the metal you want per ton of rock and other material you don't want) continue to fall, making extracting all of the target metal available even more important. On top of the need for more effective extraction, separation, and concentration chemicals, national governments are getting much more attentive to the pollution created by mining and the amount of water it requires. If Innospec can identify companies with products that help mining companies address their need for more environmentally-sustainable and more economically-efficient extraction, it would be a promising area to enter.

The Outlook

I do expect to see recoveries in both Fuel Specialties and Oilfield in 2021; while Oilfield is still facing a stressed and strained upstream capex environment, which hurts demand for fracking and stimulation chemicals, today's energy prices still encourage production activity (where Innospec also sells chemicals). Beyond that, the company's portfolio of drag reducing agents for pipelines is still relatively new and should see improved demand on increased refinery throughput.

All told, I'm expecting double-digit growth in 2021 and 2022 largely on recoveries/normalization in Fuel Specialties and Oilfield. I also expect gross margins to move back above 30%, though I think it may take three years to get back to double-digit operating margin despite good cost-containment efforts by management (and double-digit operating margins later in 2022 are certainly not unthinkable).

Long term, absent M&A, I expect low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth, but I do expect M&A to ultimately boost that figure. I do also expect benefits of improved operating scale and asset efficiency over time, driving mid-single-digit FCF growth (5% to 6%), with upside from M&A possible here as well.

The Bottom Line

I don't think Innospec is unfairly undervalued as I did before. Instead, I think today's price sets up a prospective long-term return in the high single-digits, which isn't bad and could well be boosted by prudent M&A activity, as I believe the company could spend around $450M without much strain (depending, of course, on the financials of what they buy). I would call these shares a strong hold, if not a borderline buy, and definitely a name to watch if the shares should slip a bit further from their recent high.