A follower asked my opinion on Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) last week. I really had no opinion as I had not thought about this name in many years. The company gets some buzz from time to time. Unfortunately for its long-time shareholders, the equity is trading almost precisely where it was 15 years ago. However, we will peak back in on it today anyway to see what is happening at the firm. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview

Ziopharm Oncology is a Boston-based oncology concern focused on developing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The stock currently trades right at $4.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $830 million.

The company has developed non-viral cell therapy platform that it believes has the potential to produce T-cell therapies that are scalable and can do so at a fraction of the cost and time of currently approved therapies. With this platform 'Sleeping Beauty', Ziopharm can manufacture genetically modified chimeric antigen receptors (or CARs) and T-cell receptors (or TCRs) targeting specific tumor-derived antigens. This process does not require the ex vivo T-cell expansion necessary for virus-based CAR-T technologies. And in this way, management believes it will produce these therapies in a fraction of the time and cost compared to what’s currently available.

The company's other platform is its Controlled IL-12 platform. Its target is so called cold tumors - ones that exhibit little or no immune system activity. Ziopharm is looking to turn them 'hot' by calling in an immune response. It does so by turning on an expression of IL-12 on demand. IL-12 acts as a warning beacon to attract immune cells, signaling for T cells to attack and destroy cancerous tissue The firm is currently looking at IL-12 as a monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors to treat brain cancer and also exploring its therapeutic potential in other solid tumors. The company currently has open early stage studies evaluating Ad-RTS-hIl-12 plus veledimex as a monotherapy to treat patients with recurrent glioblastoma and in combination with an anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitor to treat patients with recurrent glioblastoma.

As you can see above, Ziopharm had several efforts ongoing with both platforms and most are partnered or sponsored with larger drug companies or oncology institutions. It should be noted, that the company is currently seeking a partner to continue development of its IL-12 program.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

Overall, the analyst community is not that sanguine about the company's prospects here in 2021. So far this year, both H.C. Wainwright as well as Jefferies have downgraded ZIOP to a Hold while Raymond James maintained its Buy rating. All of this analyst commentary has happened in March. Insiders also don't seem all that enthusiastic about the shares given the last insider purchase of this equity was back in late 2017.

The company ended 2020 with just over $115 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after posting a net loss of $22.8 million in the fourth quarter. Management stated on the press release that accompanied fourth quarter results that it could currently fund all planned operational activities into the second quarter of 2022. My guess, based on its current cash burn rate, is the company does a significant capital raise sometime before we are through 2021.

Verdict

The company has some milestones on the horizon over the next year. I also like what the company is trying to accomplish, which is why I had a small watch item position in this name many years ago. The problem with Ziopharm is it just always seems to be running in place.

With an interim CEO and still being years and at least one significant capital raise away from any potential commercialization, it's hard to get very excited about the stock's near and medium-term prospects given its history. Therefore, I have the same current view as most of the analyst community and am passing on making any investment recommendation around the equity at this time.

