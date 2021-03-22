Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Ellsworth Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Photo by Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Umicore (OTCPK:UMICF) posted record earnings in 2020, but the stock did not move accordingly as investors worry about future growth of earnings. We believe recent European policy is supporting the core business and expect earnings per share to rise to from €0.54 to €1.31 in 2021.

Company overview

Umicore specializes in materials technology and recycling. With €3.3B annual revenues in 2020 it is one of the bigger players in its segment. The company is Belgium based and as such trades on the Brussels Stock Exchange.

The company is divided into three business units, namely:

Catalysis

Energy and surface technologies (E&ST)

Recycling

The Catalysis unit focuses on catalysts and precious metals chemistry, therefore it strongly depends on the automotive industry. With increasing demand for clean transportation solutions this unit delivers solid performance while simultaneously preparing itself for the future by moving towards fuel cell technology.

The E&ST unit encompasses four different disciplines of which the most attention goes out to "Rechargeable Battery Materials." This segment of the company produces cathode materials which are used in lithium-ion batteries. This type of batteries is widely used in portable electronics, powertools and electric vehicles.

The Recycling unit focuses on the recycling of complex waste streams. This unit of Umicore specializes in the extraction of precious metals from electronic waste such as cellphones or laptops.

Sustainable results

In 2020 the group achieved 'record earnings in unprecedented conditions' according to the investor update. Though it is safe to say literally everyone has been operating in unprecedented conditions, this can't be said of posting record earnings. The EBIT at group level came in at €536 million (2019: €506 million). Table 1 gives an overview of the earnings per business unit. It should be noted the combined EBIT of the three business units is more than €536 million as the (overhead) costs on corporate level are not included in this overview.

Catalysis E&ST Recycling 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Turnover 5,917 4,539 2,811 2,938 13,904 11,320 Revenue 1,364 1,460 1,045 1,225 836 681 EBIT 154 185 75 183 362 188 EBIT margin 11.3% 12.7% 6.7% 14.5% 43.3% 27.6% ROCE 9.6% 13.6% 3.4% 9.1% 72.0% 39.3%

Table 1 - Results per business unit (in million €)

It is evident the Recycling business unit has been the top performer in 2020 compared to the other units. Already in 2019 this unit was the best performer, but 2020 saw even better returns. This performance has been boosted by increasing metal prices. The investor update indicates the price of rhodium showed a steep increase due to tighter supply and stricter requirements for emissions from gasoline fueled vehicles.

Scarcity of rare earth metals and reduction of emissions are trends that have been accelerating and will likely continue to do so. As a result, the European Commission presented a policy update on "Critical Raw Materials." This is a list with materials the EU considers critical but can't produce, i.e. it depends on other continents. Amongst others this list contains cobalt, germanium and tungsten, all materials deemed critical and which Umicore knows how to recycle.

Moreover the European Commission is now making a push with the European Green Deal. One of the target areas in this policy directive is the introduction of the Circular Economy Industrial Policy. The goal of the circular economy is to eliminate waste and re-use or recycle materials. Umicore's business of recycling rare metals is therefore basically covered in European Policy. As a result it is expected the Recycling business unit will remain a strong performer for the coming years.

Catalysis is the second established business unit of this company. The strong position in China and Europe makes this unit has grown revenues at an annual rate of nearly 8% between 2016 and 2019, prior the pandemic hit results. Still, as shown in table 1, revenue dropped only 6.6% and the EBIT showed less decline than one would expect given many car manufacturers scaled back production in 2020. As stated before, more stringent emission norms will continue the need for catalysts and drive the bottom line for this business unit. Over the longer term when combustion engines phase out it will be key to increase revenue from fuel cell catalysts to maintain financial performance.

The least performance in terms of EBIT was posted by the E&ST unit. This unit banks heavily on the transition from conventional combustion engines to electrical vehicles. It is not without reason the investor update on the E&ST unit specifically focuses on the development of global electrical vehicle, or EV, demand for light duty vehicles (LDVs); see figure 2. In spite of this focus, the unit posted the biggest decline in earnings relative to the year prior. The question is, will this unit be able to increase the bottom line in 2021 and beyond?

Figure 2 - EV battery demand evolution

Core business politicized

Global EV LDV battery demand has been showing a declining growth rate since 2018. In spite of this recent decline it is likely the growth rate will show an uptrend in 2021. Umicore states the demand started to recover in China, but we believe the real growth will be driven by Europe and the US. Since the main production facilities of Umicore are based in Europe, the focus will be on this continent.

In January Europe announced a state-aid package to promote a 'pan-European research and innovation project along the entire battery value chain', see figure 3.

Figure 3 - Participants in the state-aid package 'European Battery Innovation'

Notable names such as Tesla (TSLA) and Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCPK:BMWYY) are partaking in this project, but the push for battery production does not limit itself to these companies as explained in a recent article by The Verge. Northvolt, a Swedish battery manufacturer run by former Tesla employees, received a €14B order from Volkswagen in March 2021. On top of this, Volkswagen announced the intention to have built 6 gigafactories for batteries by 2030. In the words of Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) CEO Herbert Diess: "Our transformation will be fast, it will be unprecedented. The transformation will be bigger than anything the industry has seen in the last century." With Tesla building a gigafactory in Germany, Northvolt building one in Sweden and Volkswagen rolling out this strategy, we expect other manufacturers to follow suit.

In this environment Umicore made a jump start as it began constructing the first European cathode materials plant in Poland. Cathode materials form the basis of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and also determine their performance. The materials from this plant will be sold to battery cell manufacturers who produce EV batteries. Currently the plant is expected to be operational around mid-2021, well in time to accommodate the needs of many factories to be built over the coming decade.

Risks

Obviously it is not all upside. We see two main risks that could jeopardize our thesis:

Umicore is betting on the wrong technology. European policy will not be executed.

For EVs, Umicore currently focuses on NMC and NCA technology. These are types of lithium-ion batteries that contain cobalt. Although these batteries have superior performance relative to LFP batteries (used by Tesla and Volkswagen for example) they are also more expensive. As EV cars are still relatively expensive, the question is whether consumers will choose performance over price. Price may pose the biggest risk as the average person simply can't afford an electric vehicle at current prices.

Would the use of NMC/NCA batteries stall, the growth for the E&ST unit will be limited. Other applications for this type of batteries are e.g. cell phones and power tools, but these small electronics simply do not require the large battery volumes of electric cars.

On the flip-side, the choice to focus on these high performance batteries is not coincidental since Umicore is in the business of recycling cobalt. And again, the company is aligning with EU policy; "The Commission will consider legal requirements to boost the market of secondary raw materials with mandatory recycled content (for instance for packaging, vehicles, construction materials and batteries)." As long as Europe aims to cut imports and reduce reliance on China, Umicore may play a bigger role than anticipated by many.

The risk here is Europe will not come full circle on its own policy. Although a big push for green is taking place, Europe is essentially a collection of several nations with their own interests. This means it may be hard to execute policy if consensus lacks. Although we do expect the recycling of raw materials will be high on the agenda, the push for an European Battery Chain may falter. In this case, the push would need to come solely from car manufacturers such as Volkswagen and Tesla. If this does not materialize either, the existing status quo will remain and Asian companies continue to be the battery suppliers of choice. Nevertheless we remain confident as 2020 has served as a wake up call for Europe; the continent needs to be more self sufficient.

Also within Europe competition may be fierce. Clearly visible from figure 3 is that Umicore is not the only player in the market of raw materials and recycling. On the other hand, Umicore has economies of scale and a technological advantage it remains committed to. Spending on R&D was increased to €223 million in 2020 (2019: €211 million) in spite of the challenging conditions.

Shareholder returns

The focus on materials technology and recycling combined with a solid long term vision have resulted in a continued growth of EBIT, even for the year 2020 (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - EBIT development since 2016

With EBIT growth the 'adjusted EPS' increased to €1.34 (2019: €1.30) as can be seen in figure 5. The net results however dropped due to:

restructuring charges (€128 million)

asset impairments (€45 million)

a green zone provision for the Hoboken plant (€56 million)

Combined with a positive tax result and other minor items, the total adjustment amounted to €192 million. With a share count of 240 million, this adjustment affected the EPS by nearly 80 cents and the net earnings per share dropped to €0.54 (2019: €1.19), increasing the P/E ratio substantially.

Figure 5 - P&L statement

For 2021 we expect the adjustments may not come down to 2019 levels as the economic environment remains uncertain. That said, it seems reasonable the one-off restructuring related adjustment (€128 million) will not recur and neither will the environmental provisions (€56 million). If we eliminate these costs from the net result, the number increases from €130.5 to €314.5 million. This estimated result translates into an EPS of €1.31, conservatively assuming the impairments will remain at an elevated level during 2021 and the Catalysis and E&ST unit will continue to show similar (depressed) results as in 2020.

In March the stock price showed a decline coming from a level of €49 per share to approximately €41. With an estimated EPS of €1.31 the forward P/E ratio is 31.3. The current price level around €41 is attractive as the average P/E ratio over the past 5 years was 40. That said, the stock price has shown rather volatile behavior since 2018, trading in a range between €26 and €53.

Umicore is also a dividend payer. In spite of the dividend policy to pay a stable or gradually increasing dividend, the dividend was significantly reduced in 2020. Investors received a dividend of €0.375 per share over the full year 2019, whereas the gross dividend was €0.75 per share in 2018. For 2020 the dividend has been raised again to €0.75, in line with the target of the company to pay stable dividends. For US based investors it is important to mention the dividend is subject to a 30% Belgian withholding tax. It is advised to consult the tax treaty between the US and Belgium for the avoidance of double taxation to determine if this withholding tax can be reclaimed.

Next to the dividends, the company has a share repurchase program. Annual share repurchases over the past 5 years stood at an average of 0.53% of the outstanding shares. This process continued in 2020 and for 2021 already 0.481% of outstanding shares have been purchased. Although the current dividend yield will not woo the dividend growth investor, the continuation of dividend and share buy-backs does indicate management is shareholder oriented. With the distribution to shareholders and the expected growth of the E&ST business unit, this share can offer compelling returns for the years to come.

Conclusion

With the world accelerating electrification of transport we believe Umicore is well positioned to take advantage of this trend. We expect increased performance in the E&ST and Catalysis unit, while the Recycling unit will maintain performance. Using a conservative estimate, EPS is projected to move towards €1.31 per share. The average P/E ratio was 40 over the last 5 years, making this stock relatively cheap at a forward P/E ratio of 31.

Given the volatility the stock has shown since 2018 and the recent climb in stock markets, we recommend investors to keep an eye on this stock and start building a position below €40 on the next leg down.