Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) CEO Shachar Daniel on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Shachar Daniel

Hi, thank you and welcome everyone to todays fourth quarter and year end corporate update conference call for Safe-T Group. With me are Shai Avnit, our Chief Financial Officer. The story of 2020 has been one of confirmation after our successful migration into recurring revenue model with an indirect sales model focused on partnership engagement and execution.

First off, I would like to summarize our accomplishments in 2020 and year-to-date, and then discuss our roadmap for the remainder of 2021 and beyond. We entered into 2020 with solid technology platform and the well-defined augment of education for the year.

During Q1 we and the rest of the world responded to the pandemic crisis. With the current shift to work from home, our product enabled them support of their remote work environment that organization required to successfully on securely ride through these challenging times. Combined with a reduction in our overall expenses, and the significant decrease in its debenture and associated interest, the quarter resulted in a significantly improved bottom line.

Moving in the second quarter, we continue to make successful progress towards the goals we set at the beginning of the year, including our ongoing development of innovative technology capabilities. We announced the breakthrough solution, prosecute remote access with our Perimeter Access Orchestration Fabric designed to take our leading Zero Trust Network Access, ZTNA Solution to the next level.

Safe-T also launched a new Data Center proxy network, allowing our customers to enjoy a fast, reliable and robust proxy solution upon which users can build and expand their businesses, and target reach.

Our technology continue to accelerate our growth, receiving market validation for our product, technology, superiority by receiving a prestigious order from one of the leading intelligence agencies in the world and in a number of prestigious engagements with the most professional and industry-leading distribution agency.

We expanded with our IPPN, which is RT Proxy Network into a new market with the signing of agreement with two leading companies operating in the consumer VPN sector, allowing these companies to use our unique global network and provide the end user with a faster, stable and better secured connection over the Internet to various websites.

In the second quarter, we moved fully into an indirect sales go-to-market model. After the change, more than 25 new partners joined Safe-T, a sales channel for our Remote Access solutions, expanding our reach and presence of solution in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa.

During the quarter we reduced implementation and support costs, resulting in improved gross margin, and we significantly improved our balance sheet with the retirement of all our outstanding debenture debt.

The third quarter continuous on the unit [ph] success with a strong emphasize on our market expansion and partner goals. During the quarter, we signed additional two significant partnership in Central Europe, Eastern Europe and APAC. As one of the fast growing markets in the recent years, we consider Central and Eastern Europe market as an important target within our entire go-to-market strategy.

Additionally, we launched Dynamic Residential Proxy network in Europe and Asia. The Dynamic Residential Proxy network dramatically extended our global network coverage for our customers. In the final quarter of 2020, we'll continue to execute our roadmap of technology, innovation and expansion of our indirect and sales model.

On the technology front, we introduced improved version of 4.4 ZoneZero, creating the first ever Perimeter Access Orchestration Fabric and making the unification of all access scenarios under one solution has become a reality. We enter with our IPPN, which is IP Proxy Network for the defense security market with the launch of a new Proxy-In-a-Box solution targeted in law enforcement and homeland security organizations and introduced a new free consumer VPN application to offer secured access in over 100 countries.

We achieved several big partners’ wins over the fourth quarter. We teamed up with iValue, India's premium technology aggregator with direct partnership with more then 30 OEMs and over 6000 customers through more than 600 partners worldwide. Systematika Distribution, one of the leading operating companies in the distribution of solution for the Professional Information Technology market signed an agreement for the distribution of ZoneZero in Italy and we partnered with advanced technology distributor of cybersecurity solution in Hong Kong and Macau.

We launched two new joint secure remote access managed security services with Accenture , Sociedad Limitada and Fujitsu Technology Solution in Portugal to control who can access internally cloud services and how such access is granted.

The quarter marked our first win of our M&A strategy to strengthen our capabilities and offerings with complimentary services. We acquired Chi Cooked, a profitable US-based company specialized in cloud based global IP proxy services. The transaction was immediately accretive with Chi Cooked thousands of monthly paying customer and 10 months revenues of $1.1 million. The acquisition complemented our IPPN which is IP Proxy Network business, allowing customers to choose the best fit for their needs, as well as diversity [ph] Safe-T’s revenue source generated from the combined growth of businesses.

Now before going further, I would like to turn the call over to Shai to discuss the financials for the year. Shai?

Shai Avnit

Thank you, Shachar. I will begin with a summary of our fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results, which are compared to our fourth quarter and year-end 2019 results unless otherwise stated.

Revenues for the full year of 2020 totaled $4.9 million, of which 1.3 million or 27% was earned in the fourth quarter. This compared to revenues of $3.3 million for the full year of 2019, of which $1.1 million was earned in the fourth quarter. The increase in revenues is due to the consolidation of revenues generated by the Proxy business throughout the entire year, compared to partial consolidation in 2019, which occurred only from net acquisition in mid year.

On top of it, there was also a growth in this revenue. The increase was partially offset by a reduction in sales of the Secure Data Exchange, SDE product, as part of the company's strategic plan focused on the SDP market with its Zero Trust solutions.

Gross profit for the full year of 2020 was $2.4 million, of which the fourth quarter contributed $0.5 million compared to gross profit for the full year of 2019 of $1.4 million, of which the fourth quarter contributed $0.2 million. The increase in gross profit was primarily driven by the increased revenues.

Operating expenses. Research and development expenses totaled $2.2 million, compared to $2.5 million in 2019. The decrease is due to a significant reduction in the SDE solution development and related costs, partially offset by the consolidation of NetNut’s development cost and subcontractors’ costs related to the new Zero Trust solutions.

Sales and marketing expenses totaled $4.2 million for the full year 2020, an increase from $3.8 million in 2019. The increase is primarily attributed to the consolidation of NetNut’s sales and marketing costs that were consolidated over a full year compared to partial consolidation period in 2019. This was partially offset by efficiency measures and cost reductions in overall sales, professional and marketing costs of the cyber business.

General and administrative expenses also totaled $4.2 million in 2020 and $3.8 million in 2019. The increase is mainly due to the full consolidation of NetNut’s general and administrative costs, and an increase in professional fees and salaries, partially offset by a reduction in share-based compensation.

As a result of these changes, and excluding unit [ph] expenses, like contingent consideration resulting from our acquisitions or goodwill impairments, total operating expenses for 2020 were $10.6 million, compared to $10 million in 2019.

Cash used in operating activities for the full year ended December 31st, 2020 totaled $6.6 million compared to $6.7 million in the full year ended December 31st, 2019. Net loss for the full year of 2020 was $7.8 million or $0.02 per share only, as compared to a net profit of $13 million, or $0.96 per share in 2019. Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 totalled $5 million or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $11.3 million or $0.42 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net loss for the full year of 2020 on the non-FRS basis, which reconciled the effect of some non-cash expenses or income and certain other expenses was $6.16 million as compared to a non-IFRS net loss of $7.05 million in 2019. Non-IFRS net loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $2.2 million, compared to a non-IFRS net loss of $2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Cash totalled $11 million at December 31st, 2020, as compared to $13.8 million at September 30, 2020 and $4.3 million only at December 31st, 2019. Subsequent to the close of the fourth quarter, the company announced a $9.75 million registered direct offering and we exercised certain warrants, resulting in additional costs in excess of $3 million.

And lastly, I wanted to touch base on our share count as it stands today. On an outstanding basis, we have around 1.04 billion ordinary shares, which equals to 126.1 million ADSs. On a fully diluted basis, we currently have around 1.35 billion shares outstanding, which equals to approximately 33.7 million ADSs.

With that, I turn the call back over to Shachar.

Shachar Daniel

Thank you very much, Shai. So in summary during 2020 we learned that remote access is here to stay and we have the right technology to disrupt this market. Since the close of the year we had several additional milestone, I would like to point out.

The new way we introduced version 5 of ZoneZero presenting new capabilities alongside improvement and enhancement of existing capabilities. We also launched a new residential network for the multibillion-dollar sneaker resale market. The new product is the first synergy realization of the acquisition of Chi Cooked. Looking ahead, our mission has always been to be leading provider of IP proxy, which is intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions rapidly penetrating the plus $10 billion cybersecurity market. And we plan to continue to invest in this vision.

We are focused on improving and refining our products with ongoing feedback from the Zero Trust market and our partners. We are leveraging our sales team to expand sales through our current partnerships and growing into new markets. And with the successful integration of Chi Cooked, we will continue to build our pipeline of potential M&A targets that could strengthen our capabilities and offerings and complete our strategy to become a one stop shop for all proxy-related business requirements.

With that, I would like to open up the call for any questions. Operator, please go ahead.

Brian Kinstlinger

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Remote Access Security has certainly been put in the spotlight over the last year as you highlighted, can you talk about how your Zero Trust security technology competes against some of the large cybersecurity companies that I'm sure are also focusing on security for VPN and Remote Access?

Shachar Daniel

Okay. So this is Shachar. A great question and I will answer. So 99% of current solution are coming and saying, we're going to replace your current VPN, I will provide you a better and much more secure solution. The only problem or the big challenge of this approach is the fact that this kind of transaction can take between six months to one year, VPN service for at least 20 years, legacy technologies and better deep inside the companies, deep inside the infrastructure. A lot of adjustment, a specific development developed on top of this technology on to replace it is a huge, long and exhaustive [ph] project.

We are coming with a very disruptive into our [ph] approach. We are coming today - you will get all the capabilities and all the security upside of the Zero Trust. But without replacing your current infrastructure, without replacing your current VPN, we will secure your VPN, you don't need to touch it, you don't need to replace it, you don't need to replace the UI for your employees. And we can show them the process from six months to one year to something like one or two weeks.

So from all other updates, I think this is the new job site that we are very proud. And this is why many of the big partners, distributors, resellers, and some of the customer chose us above the competition.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great. It's helpful. And then you've been clear, you're using sales partners, but who is your target customer for Zero Trust, meaning are they SMBs at first, is it Fortune 1000? And are there certain industries that right now are the big adopters of this kind of technology versus others?

Shachar Daniel

Okay, good question. So, I need to differentiate between the typical SDP solution and Zero Trust solution. That is basically…

Brian Kinstlinger

Yeah, Zero Trust, I am talking about…

Shachar Daniel

Yes, yes, I know. But in the Zero Trust we have two solutions. One is I just described, is the current of the ZoneZero VPN that we are coming and saying don't replace your VPN. So typically, the customers for this offering will be enterprises, bigger customers, not SMB, large customers. It can be Fortune 1000. It can be even smaller than Fortune 1000. But it's a legacy enterprise with a VPN embedded internally that it takes in so much time and so much energy to replace it.

So our SVP and cloud solution, we are running now with one of our partners, one of the biggest partners of the world. So it kind of MSSP [ph] solution that will be directed and targeted, especially small and medium business that we’ll run. This partner will manage the remote access by our solution. So the typical view of a class can be the truth [ph] is better for the SMB and the ZoneZero VPN we think that the legacy on bigger enterprises - which we’ll buy it [ph]

Brian Kinstlinger

Great. And then I got two more questions. The first one is, how many sales partners do you have? And what countries are they located in or they have reached to?

Shachar Daniel

Okay. So we have more than 60 sales partners that we just engaged in the last eight months after we released the first version of our Zero Trust solution. We are proudly saying that we have a global coverage. We have been starting from Australia and Africa, through the Asia Pacific, Europe, and America. The most active now, what we see at this stage is that we do [indiscernible] partners and the Asia Pacific partners.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great. And lastly, in terms of the IP Proxy business, I'm not clear, I'm not sure personally Are you still - are you using sales partners for that business as well. And while it's clear, the pandemic has led to increased awareness, in the need for remote access security, how has the IP Proxy market been impacted by COVID?

Shachar Daniel

So way, I can say that some of the segments, for example, we have the province [ph] with vertical, so, you know, province vertical has been - has dramatically in the COVID. So they use less IP Proxy, but the other verticals in twist instead. Most of our sets are you know, with the full SaaS model, we have zero attach with the customer, zero attaché with the partners. So it's basically we are not using the typical distribution partners, but different kinds of partners, like partners that are buying the technology from us. And they're using the technology in order to spread the IP Proxy or directly to its customers.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great. Thanks so much.

Shachar Daniel

You're welcome, with pleasure.

Shachar Daniel

Okay. So thanks for joining us today. We look forward to continuing to update you on our progress. Thank you very much.

