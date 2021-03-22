Photo by garymilner/iStock via Getty Images

The Q4 Earnings Season for the Silver Miners Index (SIL) is nearing its end, and several companies are now busy reporting their year-end mineral reserve estimates. Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was one of the silver miners that reported its results last month. Despite a more challenging year for exploration, Coeur managed to report a substantial increase in mineral reserves. The only negative development was a lack of reserve additions at Kensington, where the mine life is now below three years. While the FY2020 reserve update was positive relative to year-over-year declines for many other miners, I still don't see enough safety margin to start new positions at current levels.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Coeur Mining released its updated Reserves & Resources estimate for FY2020 and reported a sharp increase in gold and silver mineral reserves. As of year-end, gold reserves stood at ~3.12 million ounces, up 22% year-over-year. Meanwhile, silver reserves increased to ~260 million ounces, up 42% year-over-year. Considering that many producers saw sharp declines in reserves vs. FY2019, this was a solid outcome that has provided more visibility into future production. Let's take a closer look at the report below:

(Source: Company News Release)

As shown in the chart below, Coeur Mining has seen a positive reserve replacement trend since FY2018, with silver reserves up 52% from ~171 million ounces to ~260 million ounces. This has been achieved despite the company maintaining a silver price assumption of $17.00/oz, and after accounting for the depletion of more than ~21 million ounces from mining. This is quite impressive, with most reserve replacement last year attributed to its massive Palmarejo Mine in Mexico and its Rochester Mine in Nevada.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

(Source: Company News Release)

If we compare the two tables above, we can see that Palmarejo's silver reserve jumped from ~50.5 million ounces to ~59.4 million ounces, though grades did slide from 4.33 ounces per tonne to 3.87 ounces per tonne. This shows that the upgraded exploration program with ~68,000 meters drilled in FY2020 paid off, with this program quite a bit larger than the ~61,000-meter program completed in FY2019. The goal in FY2021 is to expand the Hidalgo Zone northwest towards the plant and haul road and test extensions of the north Independencia Zone.

(Source: Company Presentation)

In terms of gold reserves, Palmarejo's reserve base increased to 849,000 ounces, up 22% from FY2019 levels (693,000 ounces). If we compare the current Palmarejo reserve base to FY2021 guidance, this translates to an 8.3-year mine life based on silver reserves and an ~8-year mine life based on gold reserves. This is based on a guidance mid-point of 7.13 million ounces of silver and 105,000 ounces of gold in FY2021.

Given that Palmarejo is a massive contributor to Coeur's free cash flow, this is a very positive development. However, it's important to note that Coeur Mining used a higher gold price for its reserve assumptions than many of its peers, increasing its gold price assumption from $1,350/oz to $1,400/oz. While this isn't unreasonable, the key will be to see reserve additions next year based on strictly exploration and not a higher reserve price assumption.

(Source: Company Website)

Moving over to the company's Rochester Mine, we saw a significant increase in gold and silver reserves, with reserves up 65% and 57%, respectively. In total, silver reserves increased to ~186 million ounces at year-end, with gold reserves up to ~1.22 million ounces. Like Palmarejo, we saw a minor decrease in grades, with Rochester's silver reserve grade down to 0.40 ounces per tonne from 0.45 ounces per tonne in FY2019. While some of the increase in gold reserves is likely tied to the higher gold price assumption ($1,400/oz vs. $1,350/oz), the added silver reserves is a very positive development. Currently, Coeur is estimating reserves at $17.00/oz, which provides a decent buffer between reserve prices and spot prices ($26.00/oz).

(Source: Company News Release)

Based on the Rochester Expansion Study guidance of 80,000 ounces of gold, this translates to a mine life of more than 15 years. In terms of silver production, the mine life is also significant, with over 20 years of mine life even at the much higher 8 million-ounce per year run rate. This massive expansion at Rochester should transform Coeur into one of the largest metals producers in the silver category, with gold production expected to nearly triple and silver production set to double by FY2023.

So, was there any bad news?

While three of Coeur's assets (Palmarejo, Wharf, Rochester) have visibility into at least 8 years of production based on mineral reserves, Kensington was unable to increase reserves year-over-year. In fact, reserves at the Alaska mine fell from ~370,000 ounces to ~330,000 ounces, translating to a sub-3-year mine life based on FY2021 output guidance of ~123,000 ounces. Investors can take comfort in the fact that Kensington has ~670,000 ounces of measured, indicated, and inferred ounces in the resource categories. Still, it's important to note that these are calculated at a $1,600/oz gold price assumption. Therefore, if the gold price continues to weaken, there's no guarantee that Kensington will stay in production past FY2025.

Overall, the FY2020 reserve estimate was positive, but investors will want to see an increase in reserves in the FY2021 update for Kensington. However, even if Kensington were to reduce production levels to provide time to find new reserves and right-size the asset assuming no exploration success, Rochester should pick up most of the slack, with gold production set to increase by ~50,000 ounces per year by FY2023.

So, is Coeur a Buy at current levels?

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown above, Coeur Mining has one of the best earnings trends among its precious metals peers, with FY2021 annual earnings per share [EPS] set to more than double year-over-year. This is substantially better than most of the earnings trends in the gold sector, where the average annual EPS growth estimate is below 20%. However, while a triple-digit earnings growth rate is quite impressive, the current valuation suggests that Coeur Mining has priced in some of this upside already. This is because the stock is trading at above $10.00 per share, which translates to more than 19x FY2021 earnings estimates.

Typically, it's not a good idea to pay more than 15x earnings for cyclical companies, even if they have healthy growth profiles. Even if we assume that Coeur Mining manages to beat its annual EPS estimates and report annual EPS of $0.55 in FY2021 thanks to a strong silver price, this still leaves the stock at more than 18x forward earnings. This does not mean that the stock can't go higher as a rising silver price should lift most boats, but I don't see enough safety margin to enter new positions in Coeur Mining above $10.00 per share.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Coeur Mining reported a substantial increase in reserves year-over-year and has kept its silver price assumption at relatively conservative levels, more than 30% below spot prices. However, its gold price assumption has crept up quite a bit and is now sitting well above the average reserve price used for gold producers of $1,275/oz. This is not a huge deal, but I would be alarmed if the company increased its gold price used to calculate reserves further again next year. While Coeur is a solid way to play the sector and get leverage to metals prices with most of its production in Tier-1 jurisdictions, I don't see any reason to pay more than $10.00 for the stock. Therefore, for investors looking to play the silver space, I think there are better opportunities elsewhere.