March 2021: Natural Gas Supply-Demand Balance Overview And Forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) recently released natural gas monthly statistics for December 2020. In this article, we will briefly review their consumption and export figures, then look at our estimates for January and February, and conclude with our latest forecast for March, April, and May.

December Overview

Aggregate natural gas demand (consumption + exports) in the contiguous United States increased by 2.2% y-o-y from 3,620 Bcf (or 116.77 Bcf/d) in December 2019 to 3,699 Bcf (or 119.33 Bcf/d) in December 2020. Total natural gas consumption edged up by 0.3% despite relatively warm weather (the number of total degree days in December was 8.4% below 30-year norm). Exports jumped by 14.7% from 480.8 Bcf (or 15.51 Bcf/d) in December 2019 to 551.7 Bcf (or 17.80 Bcf/d) in December 2020.

Overall, the year-over-year average daily rate of consumption of dry natural gas in December 2020 increased in two of the four consuming sectors and decreased in the other two. Deliveries of natural gas by consuming sector in December 2020 were as follows:

Residential deliveries : 792 Bcf for the month, or 25.5 Bcf/d. Up 5.3% compared with 24.3 Bcf/d in December 2019. Residential deliveries were the highest for the month since 2017.

: 792 Bcf for the month, or 25.5 Bcf/d. Up 5.3% compared with 24.3 Bcf/d in December 2019. Residential deliveries were the highest for the month since 2017. Commercial deliveries : 448 Bcf for the month, or 14.5 Bcf/d. Down 2.0% compared with 14.7 Bcf/d in December 2019. Commercial deliveries were the lowest for the month since 2015.

: 448 Bcf for the month, or 14.5 Bcf/d. Down 2.0% compared with 14.7 Bcf/d in December 2019. Commercial deliveries were the lowest for the month since 2015. Industrial deliveries : 787 Bcf for the month, or 25.4 Bcf/d. Up 1.0% compared with 25.1 Bcf/d in December 2019. Industrial deliveries were the highest for the month since EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors in 2001.

: 787 Bcf for the month, or 25.4 Bcf/d. Up 1.0% compared with 25.1 Bcf/d in December 2019. Industrial deliveries were the highest for the month since EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors in 2001. Electric power deliveries: 873 Bcf for the month, or 28.2 Bcf/d. Down 2.7% compared with 28.9 Bcf/d in December 2019. Despite this decrease, electric power deliveries were the second highest for the month since EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors in 2001.

Please note that the above figures include Alaska.

Net natural gas imports (imports minus exports) were -285 Bcf, or -9.2 Bcf/d, in December 2020, making the United States a net exporter. Natural gas imports and exports in December 2020 were as follows:

Total imports : 267 Bcf for the month, or 8.6 Bcf/d. Up 4.3% compared with 8.3 Bcf/d in December 2019.

: 267 Bcf for the month, or 8.6 Bcf/d. Up 4.3% compared with 8.3 Bcf/d in December 2019. Total exports: 552 Bcf for the month, or 17.8 Bcf/d. Up 14.8% compared with 15.5 Bcf/d in December 2019. The average daily rate of natural gas exports was the highest for any month since EIA began tracking monthly exports in 1973. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports in December 2020 were also the highest for any month on record, up 38.2% compared with December 2019. In December 2020, the United States exported 9.8 Bcf/d of LNG to 25 countries.

Overall, the volume of total exports in December was equivalent to 17.50% of national natural gas consumption on a monthly basis. On a 12-month average basis, exports now equate to around 14.80% of total demand - a new all-time record (see the charts below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Estimates And Forecast

After edging up by 0.3% y-o-y in December, we estimate that total natural gas consumption (in lower 48 states) then increased by 2.50% y-o-y in January (to 108.68 Bcf/d) and jumped by 9.30% y-o-y in February (to 113.95 Bcf/d).

Currently, we expect natural gas consumption in the contiguous United States to decrease (in annual terms) over the next three months. However, frequent changes in the short-range weather models will obviously generate some volatility. Under the latest weather forecasts, we project that total natural gas consumption in the contiguous United States will drop by 1.97% y-o-y (on average) over the next three months (March to May).

However, the actual growth rate will vary significantly for each month. At this moment in time, our consumption forecasting models generate the following results:

March: 85.44 Bcf/d (-1.92% y-o-y or -1.67 Bcf/d y-o-y);

(-1.92% y-o-y or -1.67 Bcf/d y-o-y); April: 72.71 Bcf/d (-2.65% y-o-y or -1.98 Bcf/d y-o-y); and

(-2.65% y-o-y or -1.98 Bcf/d y-o-y); and May: 65.82 Bcf/d (-1.33% y-o-y or -0.88 Bcf/d y-o-y).

Please note that there is a large degree of uncertainty to that forecast, as weather models can generate sporadic changes in the number of cooling degree days (CDDs). It's also important to remember that changes in HDDs have 3x stronger effect on natural gas consumption than changes in CDDs.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

We currently expect total exports to average 18.78 Bcf/d in the March to May period (+32.87% y-o-y).

Total Balance

What about the supply? After all, it's not the demand which is driving the price, but the interaction between demand and supply.

In December 2020, for the eighth consecutive month, dry natural gas production decreased year over year for the month. The preliminary level for dry natural gas production in December 2020 was 2,865 bcf, or 92.4 bcf/d. This level was 4.6 Bcf/d (-4.7%) lower than the December 2019 level of 97.0 Bcf/d. Despite this year-over-year decrease, the average daily rate of dry production was the second highest for the month since EIA began tracking monthly dry production in 1973.

We currently expect total supply (production + imports) in the contiguous United States to average 99.04 bcf/d over the next three months (March-April-May), +1.77 Bcf/d y-o-y.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, we believe that over the next two months (March to April), total supply will be declining (on an annualized basis), while total demand will mostly increase, which will ensure that total supply-demand balance will be tighter relative to 2020. However, total supply-demand balance is currently projected to loosen up in May. As of this moment, we project a supply-demand deficit (vs. 2020) in March and April, but we also envisage a small supply-demand surplus in May:

March: -2.13 Bcf/d

April: -1.89 Bcf/d

May: +0.33 Bcf/d

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage deficit vs. five-year average is projected to shrink by 119 Bcf by April 23 (from -67 bcf to +52 bcf).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations