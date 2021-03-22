Photo by Velishchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Through the past ten years, the asset management industry has undergone major changes and shifts in strategies, business models, and investment focuses. Everything from fee changes, sector allocations, a shift towards alternatives, global shifts, and technological advancements have impacted the industry heavily. Many firms have had trouble making the adjustment which has caused their growth to go stagnant, impaired their efficiency, and sometimes even led to bankruptcy. AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) is an exception and has adapted and thrived in this ever-changing environment. The firm has continued to maintain a strong business model by expanding to new and emerging sectors, outperforming benchmarks, increasing sales, retaining customers all while consistently growing AUM. At a 7% yield, SWC remains bullish on AB and expects the company to capitalize on its growing segments.

Business Model

AB is a publicly owned investment manager that provides research services to investment companies, pension plans, banks, trusts, businesses, individuals, and others. It is on the younger side of many asset management firms having been established in 1987 and merged in 2000 between Alliance Capital and Sanford Bernstein. Nevertheless, the company has been able to make a name for itself within the financial services industry over the last decade. The firm currently has about $600 billion in AUM and operates in 51 locations across 25 different countries.

The company manages funds focused on growth equity, value equity, corporate & tax-exempt bonds, mutual funds, and private wealth management. It is no secret that active managers have been under great scrutiny in recent years as the majority continue to underperform benchmarks, leading more investors into passive management. However, AB has continued to sustain and differentiate its investment performance during volatile periods.

As you can see, AB has sustained an impressive performance through its equity and fixed-income strategies with international tech and small-cap growth leading the equity portfolio, while the European and American income sectors lead the fixed-income portfolio. This above-average performance has allowed AB to grow AUM significantly over the last 5 years. Key product growth includes select growth equity products growing from $18B to $85B from 2016-2020 and high-yield fixed-income grew from $40B to $61B over the same period. This has led to overall AUM growing organically and at a significantly fast pace, especially when compared to its peers.

AB has also realized the importance of ESG investing, growing from 2 to 8 responsible investing strategies with AUM for these strategies growing from $4B to $16B from 2016 to 2020. The AB team has a global analyst team that partners closely with ESG experts from its Responsible Investing team, as well as a collaboration with Columbia University on critical issues such as climate change.

Another growth area for AB has been in Asia markets, as shown by its top-performing sector of international tech. AB has grown its Asia pacific annualized fee by 14% CAGR since 2016 and represents about a quarter of the firm's revenue. The company has over $100B in exposure to Asian markets, with an attractive market growth rate of 9%. Specifically, AB has built a strong retail share in Hong Kong and Taiwan as well as an institutional share in Japan. The company has established a growing presence in China, Singapore, Korea, and Australia with an established equity brand in Japan and Korea. With the growth of the Chinese market and growing appetite for ESG investing, this exposure has served AB well and will look to continue to do so.

AB's alternative platform has also grown at an 8% CAGR over the last 5 years, with just under $160B in AUM and increasing fees for active equities and alternatives. Private wealth management also thrives for AB, with $105B in AUM, an average client relationship tenure of 12 years, and a mix shift to ultra-high net worth clients. Based on AB's business model, I would say it has made a name for itself in the asset management industry. Don't believe me? Here is what others are saying:

Financial Performance

As one would expect, growing AUM and consistent fund outperformance point directly to healthy financial performance. Nearly every US firm took financial hits in Q2 of 2020, and AB was no exception.

Since then, asset flows from each segment of AB's business have increased while maintaining strong performance. Since retail continues to be the biggest driver of revenue, below are some recent highlights of AB's retail segment:

Retail full-year gross sales of $79B, up 5% YoY (highest ever)

Full-year active equity sales of $36B, up 64% YoY

2020 fixed income redemption rate of 42% vs. 39% in 2019

Active equity net inflows of $5.5B or 7% organic growth (4th year in a row with organic growth)

Similar to its retail business segment, AB's remaining segments continue to post strong numbers as well. Institutional gross sales came in at $9.9B, up 83% YoY and with 16% organic equity growth. AB continued to diversify this business segment by adding notable pipelines such as global credit, European value, and global healthcare. The private wealth management sector posted gross sales of $14B, up 27% YoY which was the highest since 2007. Within private wealth management, approximately $850M was invested in alternative assets in 2020 and a year-over-year "advisor productivity" (i.e.: Gross Sales per Advisor) gain of 16%. Safe to say, AB's advisors are getting the job done. In terms of AB's research service segment, full-year revenues came in at $460M, up 13% YoY with significant growth in Asia, specifically driven by strategic Hong Kong and India investments. As mentioned, the ESG implementation within the research team helped contribute to the success of the research segment, with analysts authoring nearly 200 notes exploring ESG issues and hosting ESG webinar series covering issues such as climate change.

While all of AB's segments continued to generate eye-opening revenue figures, the most notable 4th quarter measure for the company was the operating cost control and margins. Operating income increased 14% to $301M and margins were up 32% for the year. The fact the company was able to control costs so aggressively while at the same time building out new offerings, such as a recent headquarters relocation to Nashville is nothing short of impressive.

On top of operational cost-cutting and fund outperformance, AB has remained friendly to investors with consistent dividends, most recently a February dividend of $0.97 per share, up from October 2020's dividend of $0.69 per share. With a P/E ratio of 13.59 (industry average of 15.75) and a dividend yield of 7.4%, AB looks to be undervalued compared to its peers. As the shift from growth to value continues to emerge, SWC believes AB will fit into that trend nicely.

What's next for AB?

So, the company has outperformed within its business verticals, controlled costs, expanded locations, and has taken good care of its shareholders. What now?

First and foremost, AB will continue to do right by its shareholders. But in addition, new products, and ideas are on the horizon that will look to further enhance the business. Aside from a shift towards responsible investing, the recent implementation of European commercial real estate and CLO businesses are segmented through the company's partnership with "Equitable" that AB executives are excited about. When asked about the partnership, here's what Seth Bernstein, AB CEO, had to say about it:

"Look, they've been absolutely critical, as you know, and before them AXA, in helping us facilitate the development of our new businesses. So, the CLO business that we just launched in October, was a $405 million dollar deal. And then the European Commercial Real Estate Group, which we have just formed last year, recruited, they're really the cornerstone investor in both of those transactions. So they continue to be critical to our growth plans and have really been a very easy partner to work with. Just to give you some background, at the end of last year, we had just shy of $130 billion with them, which is about 19% of our assets. The majority of that's institutional, which is really fixed income, high grade fixed income for the most part, not entirely, but as you know, that's really for the general account. They are looking to increase the yield on that portfolio. And in that, there is an opportunity for us to further penetrate and build. You need to talk to them specifically about what their plans are, but we see the opportunity in terms of AUM for us more than several billion dollars in terms of incremental AUM that will flow over time and hopefully more than that, that would arise from that. But we really look to them principally to help us as the cornerstone investor to get the services launched and as continuing investors for those that make sense for them, like PCI, which is our middle market lending business, U.S. Commercial Real Estate Debt, both of which they're quite significantly invested in. I hope that answers your question." - Seth Bernstein, AB CEO, Q4 Earnings Call

On top of continuing to add specialized sectors within its retail and alternative strategy, the penetration opportunities within the CLO and European commercial real estate sectors look to be the next big thing for AB. While this is the newest implementation, we expect AB to expand into more and more sectors as the company has done in the past, adding value wherever it can be found in order to hold its competitive advantage. AB is on the hunt for growth and more yield.

Conclusion

Overall, AllianceBernstein has all the parts in place to continue to outperform in the asset management sector. Fund performance, cost-control, strategic expansions will look to lead the company to another strong fiscal year. An asset management company with these kinds of standout attributes along with a high dividend yield makes this stock hard to pass up for income and value investors alike. Southern Waters Capital remains bullish on AB and is excited for what's to come for the company in 2021.

We would also like to thank Dean Myerow, Managing Director, for contributing to this article.