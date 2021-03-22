Image: Marigold mine - Komatsu 930E-4 truck. The Komatsu trucks can haul 320 tons of ore rock per load. Source: SSR Mining

Investment Thesis

The Denver-based SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results on Feb. 17, 2021. The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.50 per share below analysts' expectations due to ounces sold significantly below ounces produced. The timing of gold pours at year-end forced higher carryover of finished goods inventory at the company's gold assets.

Concentrates in Argentina are generally smelted in Europe or Asia. So shipment cycles are long, said CFO Greg Martin. This could be considered a blessing looking at the silver price.

Despite this minor technicality, it was a stark contrast compared to the preceding quarter, with adjusted income up significantly from the $0.19 per share indicated last year.

The better results were due to higher gold equivalents sold, solid average realized prices for gold and silver, and lower costs were fueling a revenue increase this quarter.

Below are the production per mine 3Q versus 4Q:

A reminder: On September 16, 2020, SSRM completed an at-market merger with Alacer Gold. The transaction resulted in the issuance of 95,699,911 SSR Mining common shares to the former shareholders of Alacer Gold.

This company is a new one for me, and the initial investment thesis is to accumulate the stock long-term at or below $15. CEO Rod Antal said in the press release:

In 2021, we remain focused on execution and delivery with the goal of demonstrating our organic ability to sustain 700,000 to 800,000 gold-equivalent ounces of production for the next 5+ years.

However, it's crucial to trade short-term a minimum of >50% of your SSRM position to take advantage of the prevailing volatility. I call it "trading your long-term position." While offering an extra profit, it allows investors to limit the risks of sharp corrections that always occur along the way. Technical analysis is a great tool for that.

CEO Rod Antal said in the conference call:

2020 was truly a transformational year for SSR Mining, as we completed the merger and integrated Alacer Gold. We delivered a number of value-enhancing catalysts across our portfolio and successfully navigated the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. During this period of unprecedented change, we met our 2020 objectives with all four of our operating sites, exiting 2020 with momentum and clearly defined growth initiatives which we’ll touch on later in the presentation.

SSR Mining - Financial snapshot 4Q'20: The raw numbers

SSRM 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 Total Revenues $ million 177.60 164.46 92.49 225.41 370.73 Quarterly Earnings $ million 19.48 23.98 -6.28 26.75 89.04 EBITDA $ million 64.01 65.75 7.79 87.98 166.15 EPS (diluted) $ per share 0.16 0.19 -0.05 0.19 0.45 Operating Cash Flow $ million 40.27 58.67 21.77 44.1 217.38 CapEx in $ million 25.03 53.9 27.19 27.87 60.38 Free Cash Flow 15.24 4.77 -5.42 16.23 157.01 Total Cash in $ million 570.10 448.73 471.13 747.42 887.39 Total LT Debt in $ million 284.05 171.72 173.64 405.22 390.68 Shares Outstanding (diluted) 124.3 124.5 123.3 151.7 220.0 Dividend $/ share 0 0 0 0 0.05

Source: Company press release

SSR Mining - Gold production and balance sheet details.

1 - Revenues and Trend. Revenues were $370.73 million in 4Q'20

The company posted record revenues of $370.73 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Mine operations' income increased 76% sequentially to $146.5 million, and net income jumped to $89.05 million from $26.75 million in the third quarter.

The adjusted net income increased 61% to $109 million or $0.50 per share in this quarter, up from $68 million in the third quarter.

Source: Presentation

2 - Free cash flow was $157.01 million in 4Q'20

2020 free cash flow was $172.59 million with a fourth-quarter free cash flow of $157.01 million. In the conference call:

Our balance sheet is in exceptional shape with $897 million of consolidated cash and $457 million of net cash. We will continue to manage our capital structure in a responsible manner to ensure the ability to efficiently fund and grow our asset base.

The company initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share or a dividend yield of 1.22%.

3 - SSR Mining is net-debt free

On Dec 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents and others were $887.39 million, significantly up from the $570.10 million as of Dec 30, 2019. No net-debt.

4 - Gold production details. The company produced 220,432 Au Oz in 4Q'20.

Gold equivalent produced increased 107.5% year over year to 220,432 ounces in the fourth quarter. Also, gold equivalents sold jumped 70.5% to 194,862 ounces. The chart above is showing historical production.

Note: Puna mine in Argentina is a silver mine.

The average realized gold price increased 27% to $1,880 per ounce from the year-ago quarter. The average realized silver price was $24.78 per ounce in the quarter, jumping year-over-year by 43%.

5 - All-in Sustaining costs and cash cost

Cash cost per gold equivalent ounce fell 3.2% year over year to $693 in the fourth quarter, and AISC per gold equivalent ounce sold dipped 10.3% to $976 in Q4 from $1,088 the same quarter a year ago.

6 - 2021 Guidance

For 2021, the company anticipates producing 720K to 800K GEOs from its four operating mines (see below). Consolidated AISC are projected between $1,050 and $1,110 per gold equivalent ounce. CapEx is expected to be $87 million, with exploration representing $33 million.

Source: Presentation

Conclusion and technical analysis (short term)

SSR Mining is an interesting gold and silver miner, especially after the merger-acquisition with Alacer Gold that provided another dimension to the company outlook. The balance sheet is pristine with no net debt, and I agree with the CFO Greg Martin here:

These strong results support our inaugural quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share announced today. The maturing of SSR to a business that can sustain and grow a quarterly dividend has been a goal of mine since I joined the company. So it is satisfying to see this achievement.

Technical analysis

SSRM formed a descending wedge pattern (in blue) with a failed breakout in early January followed by a quick drop (in green) with a rapid breakdown and a new base at $14 in early March.

SSRM is trending up and should retest the old descending wedge pattern's support now a new resistance at around $16.25 to $16.35.

Technically, it is essential to take partial profits (20%) at above $16.30 and see if SSRM can cross the new resistance or not.

If the stock cannot break out, it will drop and potentially retest the $14 low, describing a new descending triangle pattern $14/$16.35, which is generally bullish when entered from the resistance, as is the case here. The mid-term sell target is $19, depending on the gold and silver prices.

Do not forget to update your TA analysis often; today's TA may not be valid a few days from now. What you see above is only a snapshot of a constantly moving puzzle.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!