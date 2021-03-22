Photo by Ildo Frazao/iStock via Getty Images

Gold & Silver Miners With Recent Insider Buying and Selling

This is my latest update on insider buying in the gold and silver mining sector, with my last update coming in February 2021. I track insider buying (and selling) closely to see which insiders are taking advantage of this latest dip in the metals, or shedding positions.

Insider buying refers to when insiders, such as the management team, directors, or 10%+ shareholders, buy or sell company shares in the public market. It's often seen as a bullish sign.

As Peter Lynch states in his classic investment book, One Up on Wall Street: "Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise."

In my last update, I discussed insider buying at Orezone Gold insider buying update on Dec. 2, I discussed recent insider buying at First Mining Gold (OTCQX:FFMGF), Orezone Gold (OTCQX:ORZCF), and Mirasol Resources (OTCPK:MRZLF), as well as selling at Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) and Almaden (AAU).

While it has only been a month, the three stocks with insider buying are outperforming the two with selling. You'll see that Northern Dynasty's stock is down more than 21% and Almaden shares are down 35%. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has ruled against permitting Northern Dynasty's Pebble project, and the company has filed an appeal; Almaden has had permitting challenges of its own and recently announced unfavorable equity financing terms at a discount to its prior stock price.

Here are some notable insider buying and selling transactions over the past two weeks in the gold and silver sector. Data was pulled from SEDAR (the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval) and MarketBeat.com.

Please note that charts are priced in US dollars, while insider transactions may be priced in Canadian dollars unless stated otherwise.

Gold & Silver Stocks Insider Buying

1. Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines is a senior gold miner that has guided for gold production between 2.05 to 2.1 million ounces for 2021, aiming for all-in sustaining costs between $950 - $1,000/oz. The company has 24.1 million ounces of gold in reserves, up 12% from the prior year. It has a strong balance sheet, with approximately $406 million in cash and short-term investments, compared to $1.56 billion in long-term debt.

The other thing going in Agnico's favor is its country risk, as Agnico operates several mines in Canada and Finland, which are considered top-tier jurisdictions.

Finally, Agnico has one of the highest dividend yields in the mining sector at 2.36%, and its strong cash flows and financial position support the dividend.

Agnico has had the most notable insider buying of the past month or so in the gold mining sector. One insider in particular has been buying heavily.

- Jean Robitaille, senior officer, purchased 13,861 shares at prices ranging from C$69.90 - C$78.25 (US$56.03 - US$62.73.) He now holds 73,000 shares of Agnico. Robitaille also purchased 2,000 shares of stock back in February of 2020.

Agnico Eagle Mines is a strong senior gold miner that trades at a fair valuation, as its shares carry a forward P/E of 17.24 (sector median 16.70), and an EV/EBITDA of 10.09 (median of 12.08). This is a strong dividend stock for investors seeking yield given the stock's juicy 2.36% yield, which trails only Newmont Corporation (NEM) at 3.56%.

2. SSR Mining (SSRM)

SSR Mining is a "free cash flow focused gold producer" with operations in North and South America, and Turkey following its at-the-market merger with Alacer Gold. The miner has guided for 2021 production between 720,000 to 800,000 gold ounces at all-in sustaining costs ranging from $1,050 to $1,110/oz.

SSR has one of the stronger balance sheets in the sector, with approximately $897 million in cash and $440 million in debt, giving it the firepower to pursue M&A opportunities. It is also producing approximately $600 million in annual free cash flow at spot gold prices, which easily supports the current $.05 per share quarterly dividend (shares yield 1.32%, as of writing).

- Mike Anglin, a director of the company, made a C$167,000 investment on March 2 when he purchased 9000 shares at C$18.60, bringing his total stake to 44,000 shares. This is the first insider transaction in the company since December 2020, when a senior officer sold some shares. The transaction is nice to see given the company's past history of insider selling.

SSR Mining's valuation here is compelling, with shares trading at a forward P/E of 8.19 (sector median of 16.70) and an EV/EBITDA of 4.04 (median of 8.62). The one knock on the company is its Marigold mine in Nevada, which has guided for cash costs to fall between $1,250-$1,290/oz this year.

Costs have been impacted by higher royalty expenses due to higher gold prices, as Franco-Nevada (FNV) has various royalties on the operation (1.75-5% NSR and 0.5-4% GR). It would be wise for SSR to re-negotiate the royalties with Franco-Nevada, but there's no guarantee Franco will even want to change the royalty structure as it's bringing in upwards of $10 million in revenue annually.

Despite the higher costs at Marigold, and the poor performance in its shares over the past year or so, I think SSR shares offer compelling value here.

3. Vizsla Silver (VIZSF)

Vizsla Silver (formerly Vizsla Resources) is a junior silver development company focused on advancing its Panuco project in Mexico, which is at the pre-resource stage. The project is located in an active district, close to First Majestic's (AG) San Dimas mine, and Americas Gold & Silver's Cosala mine.

Less than 20 of its 150 identified exploration targets have been drilled to date, and early drill results have been very positive, with multiple high-grade discoveries including its most recent release of 1,607 g/t silver equivalent over 7.55 meters.

Seven drills are turning at Panuco, and 40,000 meters of drilling is planned for H1 2021, which should provide quite a bit of positive news flow over the next 3-6 months or so. The company is well funded, with $25 million in working capital (as of January 2021), and a $12 million exploration budget for this year. It last raised money in July of 2020, closing a C$30 million financing at C$1.87.

Insiders have been buying recently:

- On March 5, Simon Cmrlec, director, bought 38,500 shares at C$1.34 in the public market.

- On March 8, Craig Andrew Parry, chairman of the company, bought 100,000 shares at C$1.38 in the public market.

- However, investors should also be aware of insider selling in February. CEO Michael Konnert sold 529,500 shares at C$1.65, while director Charles Funk sold 1.176 million shares at a price of C$1.26. Funk was previously Vice President of Exploration and was promoted to technical director on Feb. 1, 2021.

- Insiders (management, directors and advisors) own 26% of the company, while prominent gold and silver investor Eric Sprott also has a 12% stake, according to Vizsla's March corporate presentation.

Besides the high-grade silver and gold discovery potential, and heavy insider ownership (along with Sprott's investment), Vizsla stands out as a special silver developer due to its option to acquire a 500 tons per day, fully permitting flotation plant. This streamlines Vizsla towards production at a reasonable cost of $23 million.

One concern investors may have is Vizsla's operations are focused in Mexico, a country which has been in the news lately, and not for good reasons. Mexico and First Majestic are battling over a tax bill, while McEwen Mining (MUX) has been dealing with an illegal blockage at its El Gallo project.

Insider Selling

1. Seabridge Gold (SA)

Seabridge Gold owns one of the world's largest gold-copper projects in KSM, which contains 38.8 million ounces of gold and 10.2 billion pounds of copper. The stock offers exceptional leverage to metals prices, but the one big knock is the project's $5 billion price tag (according to the pre-feasibility study, completed in 2016).

If the mine ever gets into production, it's expected to produce 1+ million ounces of gold per year, over a five-decade period and at industry-leading all-in cash costs of $673/oz.

- Insiders most recently sold C$1.35 million worth of stock in Q1 2021. Christopher Justin Reynolds sold 54,107 shares at C$21.60 and 7,070 shares at C$21.90, reducing his stake to 147,696 shares, according to filings.

- However, according to the company's corporate presentation which was updated in March 2021, its management, board and insiders still own over 30% of the company.

Seabridge needs to incorporate its newly acquired Snowfield project into the kSM mineplan to improve the project economics, if it can postpone some of the higher capex development costs, then KSM might be more attractive as a takeover target.

2. Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX)

Tanzanian Gold is a $200 million junior gold developer focused on advancing its 2+ million ounce Buckreef project in Tanzania to production. Its plan is to run an oxide plant to produce up to 20,000 ounces of gold per year, before ramping up sulfide production to 50,000+ ounces per year.

- Recently, chairman James Sinclair sold 17,589 shares at prices of C$.88 and C$.93, reducing his stake to 3.41 million shares.

- To his credit, Sinclair previously purchased 200,00 shares at C$.61 on Dec. 11, 2020, so he may just be taking profits on gains.

- Management and insiders still own 15% of the company, according to its corporate presentation.

Tanzania is not considered a strong mining jurisdiction. When considering both policy and mineral potential in the Investment Attractiveness Index, the Fraser Institute's 2020 Annual Mining Survey ranked Venezuela as the least attractive jurisdiction in the world for investment followed by Argentina: Chubut, and Tanzania.

"The new mining code is completely hostile to foreign investment." -A producer company with less than US$50M, Company president, page 33 of the report.

The government of Tanzania owns a 45% ownership stake in the mine through its State Mining Company (STAMICO). This is one of the highest gov't ownership stakes in a gold project that I've seen in Africa. They also receive 30% income tax, a 18% value added tax on capex, and a 7.3% royalty on gold sales. I believe investors should avoid shares.