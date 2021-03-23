Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) have been range-bound for months now. Looking at the tensions in the world, I currently do not see how Northrop Grumman could not be benefiting in the future. Last month, Northrop Grumman raked in a multi-billion contract but more interesting to me was that the company received a contract for the tracking of hypersonic missiles. It's a clear answer to Chinese and Russian hypersonic missile capabilities. So, Northrop Grumman plays an incredibly important role in developing the future needs of the US when it comes to Defense.

Generally, I'm bullish on the defense industry despite spending fears. While monthly contract analyses are unlikely to change my sentiment, I believe monthly contract overviews do provide a solid base to detect trends and show where the backlog is coming from. It provides a lot of color that normally is missing from the picture. In this report, I have a look at the contract awards in February 2021.

Northrop Grumman sells JCREWs and radar systems

Figure 1: Northrop Grumman contracts in February 2021 (Source: TAF Defense Contracts Monitor)

In February 2021, Northrop Grumman received four contract awards. The potential value of all these awards is $630.1 million with $416.7 million or 66% of the contract value being obligated at the time of the award. Month over month, the contract value declined from $3.8B to $0.63B, but the fund obligated at the time of award increased from $78.4 million to $630.1 million. So, there was a strong month-over-month decline in contract awards, but the funds obligated moved in the opposite direction. That can be explained by a big indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract that Northrop Grumman won last month.

An IDIQ - or indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract - provides a negotiated framework between two parties with pre-determined pricing and terms against which task and delivery orders can be placed. That means that in order for the contract to start being of any value, orders need to be placed. There's also a chance that the full value of the contract is not rendered. We are still including these IDIQs in our overviews as it gives insight into the prospective contract awards, and some delivery and tasks orders do not meet the DoD threshold value for being disclosed, and in those cases, it's nice to know that there has been a framework present where we do recognize that this does not mean that the full dollar amount is added to the backlog.

Northrop Grumman started the month with a $7.8 million contract which was fully funded at the time of award for upgrades to the Minuteman III Launch Control Center.

The biggest contract that Northrop Grumman received during the month was a $329.9 million contract with $116.5 million obligated at the time of award. The contract granted by Australia exercises options for the JCREW. JCREW or Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device (RCIED) Electronic Warfare systems are jammers to protect against improvised explosive devices.

Northrop Grumman also received a $236.9 million contract to procure eight Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar Gallium Nitride systems. The AN/TPS-80 is a multi-mission air surveillance system that is able to detect, identify and track airborne threats such as cruise missiles, aircraft and UAVs and rocket, artillery and mortar fire.

The final contract that Northrop Grumman received was a $55.5 million contract, fully funded at the time of award, to exercise an option to procure 18 Lot 15 full rate production GQM-163A Coyote Supersonic Sea Skimming Targets in support of developmental, operational test and evaluation of major combat weapon systems. Additionally, this contract procures associated technical and administrative data in support of full rate production Lot 15 deliveries. The GQM-163A is used to simulate supersonic sea-skimming and other emerging supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles for training and research purposes.

In February, Northrop Grumman received $630 million in contract awards and $416.7 million was funded at the time of award. Compared to a year ago, the contract awards increased by $143.1 million but funds obligated fell from $482.5 million to $416.7 million. Year-to-date figures show that the contracts went from $762.3 million and $758.1 million excluding IDIQs to $4.4B and $838.5 million excluding IDIQs. So the contract value went up but funds obligated decreased from $561 million to $495 million.

Conclusion

February was not a multi-billion month like January, but for February, the contract awards increased over 50% year-over-year. So, share prices are mostly flattish but we are seeing some nice moves with contract awards. Year-to-date, the contract awards excluding IDIQs increased by 11%.

I believe that going forward, Northrop Grumman is a nice name to have in your portfolio as the company continues booking wins in a challenging geopolitical playing field. There are concerns on plateauing budgets, but what remains is that continued sizable investments in Defense are needed by the US and its allies as China and Russia continue developing their capabilities.

While monthly contract analyses are unlikely to change my sentiment, I believe monthly contract tracking and visualization do provide a solid base to detect trends and show where the backlog is coming from providing detailed insights on where Northrop Grumman is winning (or not), and we can detect trends or trend reversals in appetite for weapon system orders earlier, which, ultimately, the informed investor can benefit from.