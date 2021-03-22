For quite a while my thesis on Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) has been that it's a really good industrial gas infrastructure company with meaningful operational upside from cleaner energy opportunities like LNG and green hydrogen.

That perception has definitely shifted in the last six months, with the company aggressively pursuing opportunities in green hydrogen and carbon capture, as well as emerging industrial growth opportunities and ongoing LNG opportunities. With Chart Industries now seen as a clean energy play (or "cleaner" at least), the shares have more than doubled since my last update and now trade like an industrial growth stock.

Valuation here is challenging, just as it is in other industrial growth areas like automation - the operational upside is certainly there, but a lot of growth is already baked into the share price. I do still see okay long-term upside potential, but I would caution investors that volatility is likely to remain high given energy tech's growth darling status at the moment.

Pushing Hard On Hydrogen

In a relatively short period of time, hydrogen has gone from a possible source of upside for Chart Industries given its historical strengths in liquefaction, storage, transport, and distribution/regassification of industrial gasses to a core growth focus.

In addition to some acquisitions meant to bulk up its capabilities in areas like liquefaction and storage/transport, Chart has also pushed on with the development of on-board vehicle systems for hydrogen, particularly tanks. Further supporting that effort, Chart has signed agreements (including some strategic investments) with multiple entities in hydrogen power, most recently Ballard Power (BLDP), a specialist in PEM fuel cells for a variety of vehicles.

This recent surge in hydrogen has a great deal to do with the rise of "green hydrogen". While hydrogen has never been particularly hard to produce, past production was based on hydrocarbons, and using oil or gas to generate hydrogen wasn't much of a net benefit to the environment. Now, though, the idea is to harness renewable energy sources and improved electrolyzers to generate hydrogen from water with far less greenhouse gas emission.

Time will tell if this time is different - I've been following fuel cell development and commercialization efforts for about 30 years now, and this is not the first time it looked like a new age was just around the corner. Still, hydrogen fuel cells do offer attractive options for lower-emission powertrains were battery-based electric powertrains may be more challenging, and other well-regarded companies like Cummins (CMI) have been investing considerable resources into the space.

Chart Industries has sized its addressable market opportunity in hydrogen at over $2 billion, and it made up just around 2% of revenue in 2020. I could easily see hydrogen becoming 10% of Chart's business in 2022 and possibly over 15% of the business in 2023.

Carbon Capture Still More Of A Wildcard

In some respects, carbon capture (or carbon capture, utilization, and storage, or CCUS) reminds me of where hydrogen was a couple of years ago for Chart. The company has some relevant technology to apply to the area (heat exchangers, storage tanks, etc.), but it's still unclear how real the opportunity will become or what the timeline will look like

In principle, there is real potential here. Chilling emissions, separating out the carbon dioxide (and other pollutants), purifying, and it repurposing it seems like a win-win solution. Carbon dioxide is used in a range of industrial applications (including water treatment, another area where Chart is active) and food/beverage markets, so finding uses for captured CO2 should be manageable. The big issue, not surprisingly, is cost. CCUS has usually been seen as too expensive (at least in the U.S.) to be worth the trouble, and it's easier to just invest in renewables. Perhaps, though, with renewable energy power sources, the liquefaction process could be more cost-competitive, and/or there could be government mandates (tax credits, etc.) that alter the equation.

LNG More Of A "Nice To Have", And Other Opportunities Emerging

Once a key to the upside case for Chart Industries, LNG has definitely moved down the priority list for many investors. While it's probably reasonable not to regard these opportunities as key, the company could still see significant orders over the next couple of years, with several hundreds of millions of dollars in small-to-large-scale LNG projects progressing toward final investment decisions (or FIDs).

Beyond that are a host of industrial-type market opportunities, many of which I've discussed in past articles and will only summarize here. Liquid oxygen and carbon dioxide are both options for water treatment, and Chart just booked its first such orders in Brazil in the fourth quarter. Other markets include lasers, commercial space, and cannabis, where liquid gasses offer safer extraction options than chemical solvents. Food/beverage markets still offer growth opportunities as well, with increased use of "nitrogen dosing" allowing for meaningful reductions in PET and energy for beverages bottled in plastic.

The Outlook

With the strong upswing in interest for hydrogen (over a dozen companies are evaluating Chart's tanks) and carbon capture (Chart is quoting on over 50 projects), I've increased my long-term revenue assumptions, while a stronger economic recovery is driving higher near-term assumptions for the industrial gas business. While I didn't discuss it in detail, I'd note there are still meaningful growth opportunities in areas like LNG-fueled trucks and ocean-going ships, all of which can drive demand for Chart's equipment and systems.

The net impact of all of that is to boost my long-term revenue growth estimate from around 5% to 6.5%, while my long-term FCF growth rate moves from the low double-digits to mid-teens on improved scale leverage and profitable opportunities in areas like hydrogen and carbon capture.

Of course there is a strong speculative element to this story now. We're a long way removed from the point where this was a good industrial gas company with "some growth upside" in areas like LNG and hydrogen. Now opportunities like hydrogen, LNG, and carbon capture pretty much need to come through to drive the stock to attractive returns over the long haul. I think they will, but that's an inherently speculative call.

The Bottom Line

Opportunities like hydrogen and carbon capture are only just emerging, so obviously the risk of modeling error is high. That's how it goes with growth stock investing - you often have to invest based on what isn't there yet. I believe opportunities in LNG, hydrogen, and carbon capture will materialize, as well as smaller niche opportunities like nitrogen dosing, but that's a debatable call today.

As far as valuation goes, you don't look to growth stories to find stocks that work well today by value or even GARP standards. In the case of Chart Industries, I don't think my assumptions are necessarily conservative, but time will tell. As is, I see an "okay" long-term annualized return potential based on those numbers, and with many growth stories trading at higher valuations (and lower implied returns), this looks a bit to me like a "GARPy" growth story - it's not a value call, but I don't think the valuation is totally unhinged from plausible fundamentals.