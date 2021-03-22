Mostly Borrowed Ideas Discusses Autodesk

Summary

  • Autodesk is at the tail end of their switch to a full subscription model.
  • With the change behind them, Mostly Borrowed Ideas sees big upside given the company's enormous moat.
  • He thinks Autodesk can generate half their market cap in Free Cash Flow by 2030.

Abdullah Al-Rezwan from Mostly Borrowed Ideas returns to the podcast to discuss his latest research pick, Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK).

The company successfully did the transition from a licensed to subscription business model, and with that transition behind them, Abdullah discusses why the future is brighter than ever and why Autodesk will benefit from an infrastructure boom.

Chapters

0:00 Intro

2:00 Being a generalist versus expert

7:15 Autodesk overview

17:30 Breaking down Autodesk's different segments

26:10 Discussing some more Autodesk bear points

35:50 Can Autodesk use their distribution to launch new products?

40:45 Analyzing ADSK's CEO and their LT targets

53:35 Noncompliant user opportunity

1:02:20 Valuation discussion

Andrew Walker is a portfolio manager at Rangeley Capital LLC with a focus on small cap special situations investments. He's also the founder of https://yetanothervalueblog.substack.com/ and the Yet Another Value podcast
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

