Summary
- Autodesk is at the tail end of their switch to a full subscription model.
- With the change behind them, Mostly Borrowed Ideas sees big upside given the company's enormous moat.
- He thinks Autodesk can generate half their market cap in Free Cash Flow by 2030.
Abdullah Al-Rezwan from Mostly Borrowed Ideas returns to the podcast to discuss his latest research pick, Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK).
The company successfully did the transition from a licensed to subscription business model, and with that transition behind them, Abdullah discusses why the future is brighter than ever and why Autodesk will benefit from an infrastructure boom.
Chapters
0:00 Intro
2:00 Being a generalist versus expert
7:15 Autodesk overview
17:30 Breaking down Autodesk's different segments
26:10 Discussing some more Autodesk bear points
35:50 Can Autodesk use their distribution to launch new products?
40:45 Analyzing ADSK's CEO and their LT targets
53:35 Noncompliant user opportunity
1:02:20 Valuation discussion
