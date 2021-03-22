My first coverage of Semler Scientific in June of 2020 spotlighted the company as a rapidly growing, highly profitable and well managed enterprise that faced little competition and a significant market opportunity. In the months since the initial writeup, OTC:SMLR has continued to execute and its share price is up over 130% since the article. Although this price appreciation is significant, major opportunities continue to lie ahead for the company and a bullish investment case can be made for at least the next 18-24 months given current market conditions.

Company Overview

For a detailed overview of SMLR, I recommend briefly reading my June 2020 primer on the company. As a quick intro, Semler Scientific is a medical technology and med-SaaS company that develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products which healthcare providers use to diagnose and treat patients facing chronic conditions. The company primarily specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of peripheral arterial disease (PAD), via its QuantaFlo product. PAD is a narrowing of the peripheral arteries serving the legs, stomach, arms and head. It's estimated that 10-20 million Americans are directly impacted by the disease. SMLR's QuantaFlo solution provides a 5 minute in-office test that greatly simplifies the process of measuring blood flow when examining a patient's vascular condition. Competing solutions often require 15-20 minutes to implement, must be administered by a vascular technician and generally require some manual analysis to interpret results. QuantaFlo has a significant edge in that the company believes its solution is easier to administer and provides detailed results in minutes via a software-based application.

Updated Investment Outlook

After a small pullback in growth during the heart of the Q2 COVID Pandemic shutdown in the US, Semler’s sales, margins and earnings roared back to record levels in Q4 2020. Revenue hit an all-time high of $39M for the year and $12M in Q4, while Q4 EBITDA margins were 51%. Coming off these results, there are ample reasons to believe that growth is here for the long term and that SMLR would be a quality addition to investors’ portfolios.

Data by YCharts



As a starting point for the bull thesis, an evaluation of the market opportunity for PAD solution helps frame SMLR’s growth prospects. Industry analysts estimate that the market for PAD diagnosis and treatment in the US is worth over $1 billion annually. In 2020, SMLR had total revenue of $39M, up from a base of $7M in 2015. At the moment, this seems to indicate that the company has a roughly 4% share of the market. With a solution (QuantaFlo) that is technologically superior to the traditional approach and that also continues to receive positive feedback from healthcare providers, SMLR looks poised to grab additional market share in the coming years.

Wall Street analysts are also supportive of the growth outlook and SMLR’s ability to continue taking market share. The consensus estimate calls for SMLR to hit $58M of revenue in 2021 and continue growing to over $75M of revenue in 2022. Management has historically been very tight lipped and does not provide forward looking guidance, but there’s reason to believe the company will outperform these expectations, as SMLR has beaten consensus revenue estimates in 8 straight quarters.

The 18 - 24 month picture for QuantaFlo looks positive as well, as SMLR’s solution remains the only Digital ABI device on the market in the US. To be fair, management has consistently noted that new competitors are expected to enter the market over time, but the near-term horizon continues to provide significant and mostly uncontested opportunities. On the Q4 earnings call, leadership again mentioned that they haven’t observed any direct competitors offering digital ABI products/services. For the time being, it continues to be a QuantaFlo vs. Traditional ABI Test story in the US market for PAD diagnostics.

Additionally, growth drivers are likely to expand as the company is evaluating multiple new product possibilities and add-ons for the QuantaFlo solution. Management is also very conservative in this area and has kept details largely out of public view, but has been making continued references to such opportunities in recent earnings calls and investor documents. From the 2020 annual report, management offered the following guidance.

“We are also exploring potential new product and service offerings through our research and development programs. These product and service offerings are designed to provide cost-effective wellness solutions for our growing, established customer base. Our goal is to achieve a reputation for outstanding service and the provision of cost-effective wellness solutions, while leveraging our gains in the marketplace for such product and service offerings. Further exploring additional product and service offerings through arrangements or potential acquisitions.” Source: 2020 10-k

In addition, on the Q4 earnings call management discussed recent inorganic initiatives and developments -

“We invested in these three private companies as they are developing products that may allow us to expand our current product offering beyond QuantaFlo® for PAD, in addition to our internal research and development efforts. Their products deal with better chronic disease management and may be used by primary care practitioners, are FDA-cleared or equivalent, produced positive clinical data and two of the three new products seek to improve aspects or sequelae of the metabolic syndrome.”

The last statement is particularly telling and yields valuable takeaways. FDA cleared products showing positive clinical data could meaningfully expand the total addressable market opportunity for SMLR.

Management is funding these new product efforts and R&D while continuing to grow the business. While it’s great to see that revenue increased 18% during a global pandemic, it’s even more encouraging that gross profit and EBITDA margins expanded during this time. As a result, SMLR’s total cash pile virtually Tripled from $7.7 million in 2019 to $22.1M at YE 2020. This amount of cash provides plenty of runway to fund both internal and external growth initiatives, while the company continues to capitalize on the success of QuantaFlo. Furthermore, the business remains debt free, while generating $15.4M of operating cash flow in 2020. With SMLR generating this much cash, R&D efforts, M&A possibilities and other capital initiatives all remain in great shape.

Looking towards the company’s operations, SMLR’s capital light and efficient business model is here to stay. On the Q4 earnings call management noted that the company has been operating virtually for over 10 years and doesn’t expect to make significant “physical” investments. All of this appears to be helping the company’s margins, which are really something to admire. For Q4, SMLR registered gross margins of 92% and an EBITDA margin of 51%.

Meanwhile, SMLR’s hybrid revenue model continues to encourage further adoption of QuantaFlo. Instead of requiring customers to make large upfront capital purchases, the company employ’s either a software license model or a usage model based on number of QuantaFlo tests administered. Licensing typically represents around two-thirds of revenue while usage based is the remainder. The licensing model held up well during the global pandemic and suffered only an 8% drop in Q2. Usage based revenue dropped to virtually zero during the pandemic, but quickly recovered in Q3 and Q4. This leads to a situation where the company benefits from having a growing recurring revenue stream, but also takes advantage from the upside of additional usage as other customers ramp up testing. The company’s approach appears to be vastly superior to the traditional medical device model which required customers to make large upfront purchases. Instead, customers can quickly gain access to and implement QuantaFlo without having to make a significant cash outlay (such outlays traditionally require layers of management approval, so there’s reduced administrated overhead), SMLR’s growth and strong margins to date appear to validate their approach.

Finally, the company continues to move toward a future Nasdaq uplisting. Although no timetable has been set, leadership and the company’s board continue to signal a full commitment to listing on the NASDAQ. With SMLR steadily moving toward a $1 billion market cap and having remedied material defects in internal controls, there’s a very good chance this uplisting could happen over the next 12-18 months. The NASDAQ uplisting would likely significantly increase visibility of SMLR.

Investment Risks

For a full overview of investment risks, I would again point back to the initial article on SMLR from June 2020. In my opinion, significant new investment risks have not emerged for the company over the last 10 months. However, I’m continuing to keep a watchful eye on a few key areas.

SMLR continues to have meaningful customer concentration risk. In 2020, their two largest customers comprised 47.2% and 22.8% of annual revenues. Known to be 2 large healthcare organizations/insurers, this concentration risk will likely remain for some time. That said, the efficiency gains that end users are experiencing appear to be significant and it seems unlikely that a customer would completely pull away from SMLR given the clear benefits to all parties involved in the ecosystem (Doctors, Patients, Providers, Insurers, etc.).

The other major lingering risk would be significant reform to the US healthcare system. There won’t be an attempt to analyze the current government/political outlook on the state of US healthcare in this article, but it should be noted that changes could pose risks to the company’s monetization strategies. New political and governmental developments potentially impacting the healthcare sector should be closely watched for current and possible future SMLR investors.

Valuation

At a market cap of just above $700M and a TTM P/E of 62.5x, SMLR is not exactly a screaming buy today. That said, we believe there continues to be a bull case for investing in the stock. The consensus analyst estimate is for EPS of $2.30 in 2021. However, given the company’s history of beating estimates in 10 of the last 12 quarters, there seems to be a good chance that SMLR will outperform overall projections this year. With the company continuing to execute on its business plan and broader inflationary pressures pushing up average multiples, expansion to a forward-looking P/E in the low 40s is possible for SMLR. Modeling in earnings per share closer to $2.50 this year yields a price per share of $100.

Overall, by 2023, SMLR is on pace to hit $100M of revenue and $35M of net income assuming the company maintains current margins. With 8M shares currently outstanding, the company would clock in with EPS of about $4.31. Applying a P/E of 35-40x would imply a share price in the $150-$170 range. This case represents continued growth of QuantaFlo, but not all of the growth initiatives above. If the company hits on those efforts, it’s possible the share price could approach closer to $200 per share.

Conclusion

SMLR has continued to grow rapidly while maintaining virtually pristine financials and executing on its operating plan. The company is the dominant Digital ABI player with multiple avenues for future expansion. Although it wasn’t a major topic of focus for this article, the continued reopening of the US economy will likely provide further tailwinds to the growth drivers discussed above. While SMLR appears to be close to fully valued at the moment, patient long-term investors are still likely to experience appreciation of their investment, given the company’s growth outlook and proven ability to execute.