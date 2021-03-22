Photo by Reptile8488/E+ via Getty Images

Invest in inflation. It's the only thing going up. — Will Rogers

We don't usually do much research in stocks that trade for less than $1.00 a share. However, we decided to make an exception today as we have a few comments/questions around this small developmental concern so far in 2021. In addition, the company just received its first new analyst rating I can find in the last year. Finally, there has not been an article on this name here on Seeking Alpha since this piece ran on it in January 2017. A full analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Synthetic Biologics (NYSE:SYN) is a "Tier 4" developmental company leveraging the microbiome to develop therapeutics designed to prevent and treat gastrointestinal diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company is based out of Rockville, MD. The stock sports just north of a $100 million market capitalization and trades for just less than a buck a share.

The company has a couple of drug candidates in its pipeline currently. The first is SYN-004 or ribaxamase. This compound is designed to degrade certain commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics within the GI tract to prevent microbiome damage. SYN-004 is an oral tablet meant to be co-administered with IV beta-lactam antibiotics. This combination is designed to prevent several afflictions including acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant [HCT] recipients and Clostridioides difficile infection or CDI. CDI affects some 450,000 Americans a year and causes just under 30,000 deaths annually. Estimates of in-hospital cost for allogeneic HCT recipients in the US range from $180,000 to more than $300,000, according to company management.

The company is working with the University of Washington to screen patients for a Phase 1b/2a clinical program to evaluation SYN004 for allogenic HCT recipients. This study will have three sequential cohorts with initial top-line results scheduled to be out sometime in the fourth quarter of this year. As for CDI, the company had an end of Phase 2 trial meeting with the FDA and believes that a single Phase 3 clinical trial maybe sufficient for approval for the prevention of antibiotic-mediated CDI. That said, I can find no plans for this late stage study at this time.

The company has several other compounds in very early stage development. The most advance of these is SYN-020. This is a recombinant version of bovine Intestinal Alkaline Phosphatase (IAP) an endogenous enzyme expressed in the upper small intestine. Preclinical studies have shown several benefits including reduction of inflammation and to promoting recovery of the gut microbiome after damage by antibiotics or other interventions. IAP has been very expensive to manufacture. Synthetic believes it's able to generate a high yield production cell line that at commercial scale is anticipated to enable cost effective manufacturing and greatly reduce the cost per gram of producing IAP.

Currently, the company is ready to start dosing patients in the first antibiotic cohort of a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial. Topline data readout of this cohort is expected during by the fourth quarter of this year. Synthetic also expects to commence first Phase 1 single-ascending-dose study ("SAD") of SYN-020 during the second quarter of this year. Topline data is anticipated the following quarter. Finally, a second Phase 1 multiple-ascending-dose ("MAD") study of SYN-020 is calendared to kick off in the third quarter of this year. Topline data is anticipated during the second quarter of next year. Positive trial results could enable mid-stage trials for a variety of indications.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

The analyst community seems to pay Synthetics no notice. Last week Maxim Group upgraded the name from a Hold to a Buy with a $2.50 price target. It's the only analyst commentary I can find on SYN over the past year. Insider activity in the stock is sparse as well. The last insider transaction in SYN was a purchase of just over $20,000 of stock in August of 2019.

The company ended the fourth quarter with just $6.2 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after posting a net loss of approximately $10 million in the quarter. Since then Synthetic has raised $63.8 million from its At-The-Market ("ATM") facility and received another $8 million from the exercise of warrants from a 2018 offering.

Leadership stated on its fourth quarter press release that accompanied fourth quarter results that its:

Current cash runway provides funding into 2023 and ability to fully fund Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of SYN-004 and Phase 1 safety studies of SYN-020 intestinal alkaline phosphatase ("IAP") program'.

Verdict

After doing this research, I can understand why this company gets so little coverage. Its pipeline seems to advancing at a slow pace, and management mentioned several times on its last conference call that the continuing impacts from COVID-19 could potentially push back scheduled trial milestones.

Synthetic seems years and at least one more dilutive capital raise from potential commercialization. The concern has not been able to get anything across the "finish line" so far with the FDA. Finally, the stock has done little but destroy shareholder value since coming public. Given this, we are passing on making any investment recommendation on SYN at this time.

Inflation is the one form of taxation that can be imposed without legislation. Milton Friedman

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum