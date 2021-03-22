Revisiting Syros Pharmaceuticals
Summary
- It has been 10 months since we last looked at a developmental concern named Syros Pharmaceuticals and we promised we would keep an eye on developments.
- Today, we revisit Syros as it has been advancing its pipeline and has some trial milestones on the horizon.
- We update our investment thesis on this small-cap concern in the paragraphs below.
Ten months ago we took an in-depth look at a biotech company called Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS). We noted at the time that its pipeline has several shots on goal and some upcoming catalysts by year-end 2020. We also projected it would probably do a capital raise sometime during the year and promised to peak back in on Syros in 2021 as it advanced its pipeline. Today, we do just that. A full analysis and update to our investment thesis around Syros follows below.
Company Overview
Syros Pharmaceuticals is based in Massachusetts and is focused on treating diseases by controlling the expression of both abnormal and normal genes. The stock currently trades just $9 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $530 million.
Source: March Company Presentation
From the company's website, Syros develops its candidates from its
Platform dedicated to the regulatory genome to systematically identify disease-causing alterations in gene expression and create medicines that control the expression of genes with the aim of providing a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have largely eluded other genomics-based approaches. Our unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome allows us to home in on which genes to control, in which cells, for which patients, and how best to modulate the expression of those genes to maximize the chances of providing a profound benefit for patients.
Source: March Company Presentation
Syros has a diverse pipeline. The company's lead product candidate is SY-1425. This compound is an oral first-in-class selective retinoic acid receptor alpha (RARα) agonist that Syros is developing for genomically-defined subsets of patients whose disease is characterized by the over-expression of the RARA gene.
Source: March Company Presentation
The firm is targeting two indications with the compound. First, the company is evaluating SY-1425 in combination with azacitidine and venetoclax. It plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial using this combination in the second half of 2021 in RARA-positive newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia - AML - patients who are not suitable candidates for standard intensive chemotherapy. Initial data from this study will be out sometime in 2022.
Source: March Company Presentation
Second, Syros is advancing SY-1425 into a planned Phase 3 trial in newly diagnosed higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS) since that population shares attributes with the AML subset Syros is targeting. The trial was initiated this quarter and if all goes well the company is hopeful of a NDA for this indication in 2024.
Source: March Company Presentation
Next up is SY-2101 which the company acquired from Orsenix for $12 million upfront and some small additional potential milestone payouts in early December of last year. SY-2101 is an oral form of arsenic trioxide that's a candidate for treating acute promyelocytic leukemia, or APL, an indication it has Orphan Drug status on. Syros plans to initiate a dose confirmation study of SY-2101 in the second half of 2021. The company believes the compound could have good long term potential for this indication. If all goes well, Syros will initiate a pivotal Phase 3 study sometime in 2022, with a hopeful NDA submission sometime in 2024.
Source: March Company Presentation
Finally, we have SY-5609 which is a highly selective and potent oral inhibitor of the cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) which the company will eventually become a transformative therapy for difficult to treat cancers. Syros plans to initiate the expansion portion of a Phase 1 trial in the second half of 2021
Source: March Company Presentation
Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet
Since late January, Brookline Capital Markets ($16 price target), Alliance Global Partners ($14 price target, down from $18 previously) and H.C. Wainwright ($15 price target) have reissued Buy ratings on Syros. This Tuesday, Oppenheimer assigned a new Buy rating with $13 price target. There has been no insider buying in the stock since May of last year, when our original article ran.
The company ended FY2020 with just under $175 million in cash and marketable securities on hand, after raising some $90.5 million the company raised via private placement, which partially was used for the $12 million for the for the acquisition of SY-2101 from Orsenix. The company posted a net loss of $30.1 million for the quarter. In January Syros raised just over $75 million from a secondary offering. Management stated on its fourth quarter earnings press release that's now well funded into 2023.
Verdict
Source: March Company Presentation
The company has several traits going for it. It still has the multiple "shots on goa" within its pipeline in May and has recently addressed its funding needs for the time being as well.
Source: March Company Presentation
The company is targeting potentially lucrative niches in its market and has seen solid analyst support so far here in 2021. In addition, it has a calendar packed with milestones and potential catalysts through 2021 and beyond.
Source: March Company Presentation
That all said, Syros is still quite a few years and most likely one or more capital raises away from commercialization. Therefore, it's still too early for large stake in this company. A small "watch item" holding within a well-diversified biotech portfolio does seem warranted given the company's progress advancing its pipeline. I would loved to have established a position in SYRS using covered calls. Unfortunately, liquidity is very poor around the options on this stock. So, I just picked up a few shares in this equity to take an initial stake in Syros this morning.
