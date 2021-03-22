Introduction

What a difference one year makes; whereas 2020 saw oil prices plunging to record lows, thankfully 2021 has thus far started off very strongly with Brent oil prices even briefly touching $70 per barrel recently. Whilst the rally has since moderated slightly during the last few weeks, Brent crude oil is still trading for $64 per barrel, and given the talk of a supercycle, this rally could very well at least hold, if not rally even further. If this transpires, then the shareholders of the Italian oil and gas major Eni (NYSE:E) appear set to receive a 10% shareholder yield that includes a high 8% dividend yield from their new shareholder returns policy that was covered in my previous article.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author

*There are significant short- and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

The severe impact of the Covid-19 inspired downturn was not hard to miss nor even remotely surprising, which ultimately saw their operating cash flow plunge 61.09% year on year to only €4.822b versus €12.392b from 2019. They were unable to sufficiently reduce their capital expenditure in tandem and thus their free cash flow plunged to negative €724m and as subsequently discussed, brought about a whole new shareholder returns policy.

Even after removing the impacts of working capital movements, their operating cash flow for 2020 remained essentially unchanged as the various moving parts netted out. It may be noticed that this differs from those numbers provided by management that state their operating cash flow excluding working capital movements was €6.726b. The difference largely stems from their numbers being based upon replacement cost, whereas mine utilized the numbers provided within their official cash flow statement. Each investor is naturally entitled to take whatever approach they feel most suitable; however, my approach is kept as consistent as possible to increase comparability across my library of analysis because not all management teams provide the same numbers based on the same methodology.

Whilst this marked a terrible start to the new decade, their future outlook is far more important for investors since this now sits in the rear-view mirror. At the end of the day, this will obviously be heavily determined by future oil and gas prices that act as a rising or receding tide and will continue remaining outside of their control. If nothing else, it was positive to see that they believe their current four-year strategy will be capable of generating upwards of €10b of operating cash flow as soon as 2022 before climbing even higher by 2024 with oil prices at only $50 per barrel, as the slide included below displays. This would be reasonably close to their operating cash flow of €12.392b from 2019 when Brent oil averaged materially higher at $64.30 per barrel.

Image Source: Eni Fourth Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation.

Whilst this does not necessarily represent headline-grabbing growth, it should be remembered that since they are a very large and mature company, arguably one of their primary attractions has been their ability to pay shareholders an income through dividends. Sadly this latest downturn saw their old steady shareholder returns policy replaced by a new variable policy, as the slide included below displays.

Image Source: Eni Fourth Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation (previously linked).

They recently updated their shareholder returns policy again but my main previous criticism remains that it seems unnecessarily complicated and that the inclusion of progressively increasing share buybacks with higher oil prices is a poor choice since they will be conducted at higher prices. Please refer to my previously linked article if interested in further discussion regarding their shareholder returns policy because the core structure and approach remain unchanged.

If Brent crude oil prices average around their current level in the mid-$60 per barrel range, then their shareholder returns policy sees them declaring €0.86 per share of annual dividends, which ADR holders would receive €1.72 per share since each ADR represents two normal shares. After converting this to USD at the current exchange rate of $1.19, the ADR shareholders would receive $2.05 per share and thus a nice high yield on current cost of slightly over 8%. Not to mention that this could also be supplemented with a further €800m or $952m of share buybacks, which equals 2.20% of their current market capitalization of $43.28b. Once these two separate shareholder return elements are combined, it equals a shareholder yield in excess of 10% on current cost and whilst I personally disregard any attractiveness of their share buybacks, other investors may be of different views.

The main benefit of their new shareholder return policy is that their dividend coverage should always at least be adequate going forwards since it varies along with their free cash flow. Whilst this theoretically keeps their dividends very safe, given the severe impact that this downturn had on their cash flow performance, it remains important to review their financial position to ensure that they can still safely provide these returns.

On a side note, despite trying to position their public image as more of an energy company with their investments in renewable energy, they are definitely still an oil and gas company given their dividend policy still centers on oil prices and not, say, solar capacity targets. This should not be taken as criticism, more so only a reminder to investors not to lose sight of the fact that they primarily remain an oil and gas company for the foreseeable future, despite the increasing renewable energy investments.

Image Source: Author

Following their year of negative free cash flow, it could be surprising to see their net debt actually decreasing 6.75% during 2020 with it falling to €17.273b from €18.524b at the end of 2019. This primarily resulted because they issued €2.975b of perpetual subordinated bonds, which are treated as equity from an accounting perspective and thus helped reduce their net debt in a similar piece of financial engineering as conducted by their British peer BP (BP) as per my previous article. The remainder of their capital structure performed largely as would be expected following the turmoil of 2020 with their equity decreasing modestly due to impairments, whilst their cash balance soared to help boost their liquidity.

Image Source: Author

The turbulence of 2020 has translated over to their financial metrics that tell significantly differing stories regarding their leverage. Whilst their net debt-to-operating cash flow of 3.58 and gearing ratio of 31.50% both indicate high leverage, their net debt-to-EBITDA of 2.84 only indicates moderate leverage with their interest coverage of negative 1.61 indicating extremely severe financial distress.

Their leverage was ultimately judged on the lower side of this range as moderate since their leverage was only low during 2019 with net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.08 and as previously discussed, their net debt has decreased during 2020. Since operating conditions have improved materially during early 2021 and have very real prospects to continue along this path, all of their financial metrics should improve and thus at least align with moderate leverage, if not even low leverage if this rally is sustained long enough. This means that they can easily afford to provide their shareholder returns providing that they have retained at least adequate liquidity.

Image Source: Author

Thankfully they have ended 2020 with record strong liquidity with current and cash ratios of 1.39 and 0.40 respectively. Due to their very large operational size, solid financial position and supportive central bank policy, there are still no reasons to be concerned that they cannot find support in the debt markets to provide liquidity and refinance any upcoming debt maturities when required. This means that they should be easily capable of providing their intended shareholder returns since they do not require the free cash flow to strengthen their financial position.

Conclusion

Thankfully 2021 has started off much brighter than 2020 and gives hope that the associated pain from this latest downturn will remain in the rear-view mirror, although no one knows for certain but at least they still retain a solid financial position. Whilst I am not necessarily a fan of their new shareholder returns policy, I am nevertheless a fan of potentially collecting an 8% dividend yield even if oil prices only average sideways from this point and thus my bullish rating is being maintained.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Eni’s Fourth Quarter 2020, Fourth Quarter 2019 and Fourth Quarter 2017 reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.