Photo by SimonSkafar/iStock via Getty Images

US oil inventories are among the most widely watched supply and demand fundamentals in the global energy industry.

And that's with good reason: The US is both the world's largest consumer of oil and the world's largest producer. Moreover, the Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) releases data on US inventories, demand and production weekly, making it some of the timeliest data released anywhere in the world.

Normally, a big surge in US oil inventories such as we've seen over the past few weeks would be a cause for serious concern:

Source: US Energy Information Administration Weekly Petroleum Status Report

This chart shows the path of US oil inventories so far this year (yellow line) compared to the 5-year average level in orange and the 5-year maximum and minimum levels in grey and blue, respectively.

As you can see, US inventories fell from above the high end of their 5-year range at the beginning of January to just below the 5-year average range in mid-February. After that, however, inventories have soared well above the 5-year average range.

The 2017 Experience

Indeed, there's only been one year out of the past 20 where US commercial oil inventories were higher on a seasonal basis than is the case right now. And, in that year (2017), oil prices fell sharply from early-March through late June:

Source: Bloomberg

This chart shows the price of front-month West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures from late 2016 to mid-2017. In the final months of 2016, crude oil experienced a significant move higher before and following the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) November 30, 2016 meeting where the cartel agreed to cut production meaningfully for the first time in 8 years in an effort to bring down global oil inventories and support prices.

While OPEC did go on to limit production in 2017, inventories early that year remained elevated due to OPEC's strong production growth from the end of 2014 through the autumn of 2016. According to Bloomberg data, OPEC total production jumped from just over 30.3 million bbl/day in December 2014 to reach a high of more than 34.1 million bbl/day in November 2016.

As you can see in my chart above, the lagged effect of all that OPEC production on oil inventories, coupled with some concerns about compliance with new production quotas within the cartel, helped to catalyze a roughly 20% decline in oil prices between early March and late June 2017.

So, with US oil inventories at the highest levels since 2017, why won't oil prices and The United States Oil (NYSEARCA:USO), an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the price of oil, fall just as they did back in 2017?

What's Driving Rising Oil Inventories this Year?

In this case, the build in US oil inventories is transitory, catalyzed by refinery outages in Texas last month amid record-setting cold weather.

Take a look:

Source: Bloomberg

As consumers, we don't use crude oil directly; instead, we use gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products. US refiners are, therefore, a key step in the energy supply chain since they process crude oil as a raw material to produce refined products.

This chart shows total US refinery capacity utilization - the percent of total US refinery capacity that's currently operating - over the past 10 years.

As you can see, refinery outages aren't uncommon. Some of that is seasonal - US refinery utilization tends to rise into the summer months as refiners process crude to meet summer driving demand. Similarly, utilization typically drops in the autumn and spring amid weak seasonal demand; refiners use this period to perform maintenance work on their facilities.

There are also some big, unplanned refinery outages apparent and labeled on my chart. For instance, during heavy flooding along the Texas Gulf Coast caused by Hurricane Harvey back in August-September 2017, utilization dropped as low as 77.7%. And, just last year, amid record-setting collapse in fuel demand due to coronavirus lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders, utilization tumbled below 68%.

However, nothing compares to the outages experienced due to extreme cold winter weather last month - US refinery utilization plummeted from over 83% in early February to a low of 56% late in the month. Just as important - while some refineries have been restarted, utilization has only climbed marginally to a still-depressed reading of 76.1% as of the most recent data.

Let's put that another way. In the week ended February 12th, US refineries processed just under 15.3 million barrels per day, dropping to 12.615 million bbl/day in the week ended February 19th and a paltry 10.3 million bbl/day in the week ended February 26th.

If we assume refineries had just held their throughput at 15.3 million bbl/day between February 12 to February 26th, that would imply an additional 53.8 million barrels of oil consumed in US refineries over just that two week period. Thus, it's hardly a big surprise US oil inventories increased by around 23 million barrels over the same two-week period.

The result of all this is plummeting inventories of both gasoline and distillate fuels (diesel and heating oil). Let's take a look at gasoline inventories compared to their 5-year range:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see on my chart, US inventories of gasoline have plummeted from a 5-year seasonal high just three weeks ago to the lowest levels for this time of year in the past six years. With US refineries offline due to extreme cold and subsequent maintenance work, these companies are selling down their inventories of gasoline to meet demand.

In addition, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, the US imported 910,000 bbl/day of gasoline in the most recent week, the highest level of gasoline imports for this time of year in more than a decade. That too was necessary to meet rising demand.

Rising Mobility Means Rising Oil Demand

Refiners just aren't processing much crude into gasoline, even though US mobility is clearly on the rise as evidenced by national statistics such as the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Mobility and Engagement Index:

Source: Bloomberg, Dallas Federal Reserve

This chart shows the raw data for the Dallas Federal Reserve's Mobility and Engagement Index for the US as a whole as well as the 7-day moving average of the index.

The Dallas Fed data monitors seven basic variables derived from geolocation data collected from US smartphones and mobile devices. Here are the seven variables in this index:

Fraction of devices leaving home in a day.

Fraction of devices away from home for three to six hours at a fixed location.

Fraction of devices away from home longer than six hours at a fixed location.

An adjusted average of daytime hours spent at home.

Fraction of devices taking trips longer than 10 miles.

Fraction of devices taking trips less than 1.2 miles.

Average time spent at locations far from home.

Simply put, when this index is rising, consumers are commuting to work, going out on shopping trips and taking weekend trips.

Thus, this index represents a good, high-frequency indicator of consumers' mobility and, by extension, demand for transportation fuel. In 2019, the most recent year for which we have data, petroleum products accounted for about 91% of US transportation energy use followed by biofuels (ethanol and biodiesel) at 5% and natural gas at 3% (mainly used to run pipeline compressors for the transportation of the gas itself). Electricity accounted for less than 1% of US transportation demand.

Thus, rising mobility as you can see in this chart, means more demand for gasoline and diesel fuel.

Commodity markets communicate to market participants - in this case consumers, refiners and oil producers - through the language of prices. And, right now, the energy markets are essentially screaming at refiners for more gasoline and diesel supply.

Take a look:

Source: Bloomberg

The 3-2-1 Crack Spread offers a good indicator of a refiner's profitability.

As I noted earlier, refiners are really manufacturers in the business of converting a raw material (crude oil) into manufactured products like gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Thus, unlike most other segments of the energy business, refiners don't profit from rising oil prices; in fact, oil represents a raw material cost for a refinery.

Using the NYMEX futures traded prices for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, reformulated gasoline and ultra-low sulfur diesel we can estimate the theoretical profitability of converting 3 barrels of WTI crude oil (126 gallons) into 2 barrels of gasoline (84 gallons) and 1 barrel of diesel (42 gallons). The 3-2-1 Crack spread shows the per barrel profitability of refining WTI oil on this basis.

Of course, there are plenty of additional factors that play into refinery profitability including maintenance costs, the costs of obtaining biofuel credits, other costs apart from WTI feedstock like labor and electricity as well as the type of feedstock used. Since crude oil from different parts of the US trades at vastly different prices, a refinery can have very different profit margins depending on what feedstock they're able to access and process.

However, from a directional perspective, the 3-2-1 Crack spread is a good indicator of the profitability of refining oil right now.

As you can see, refining profit margins entered 2021 at more than 5-year seasonal lows, reflecting the gasoline and diesel oversupply I noted earlier in this article, coupled with rising oil prices (rising costs), reflecting, in part, OPEC's machinations to control supply.

However, Texas' Arctic blast has changed all that - plummeting inventories of refined products caused by outages have tightened the markets for both gasoline and diesel relative to oil. That's prompted a spike in US refining crack spreads to the highest levels on a seasonal basis in years.

At this time, that's not a huge concern because US refined product demand is seasonally low in the spring months. However, as we approach summer driving season - a period of seasonally high demand for gasoline - and with US mobility recovering to more normal levels, high US refining margins (crack spreads) will encourage US refiners to run their facilities more aggressively. Consistently high utilization into and through summer driving season would, in turn, result in seasonally strong crude oil inventory drawdowns, which support prices.

In short, the cause of rising oil inventories in the US is very different in 2021 than was the case in 2017 and the implications for oil prices this time around are bullish.

How to Play It

One of the most direct plays on rising oil prices into summer would be The United States Oil, an ETF that's designed to track the price of WTI crude oil.

Last year's unprecedented oil market disruptions including the fact US front-month oil futures plummeted to as low as negative $37.63/bbl played havoc with USO's ability to track WTI crude oil. Specifically, historically, the ETF has owned the front-month oil futures contract, rolling into the next month's contract over a few pre-specified trading days each month. The methodology was similar to that used by the US Natural Gas Fund (UNG), which I wrote about in a recent Seeking Alpha piece U.S. Natural Gas Fund: Spring for Gas.

However, due to liquidity constraints, restrictions imposed by the NYMEX and ICE futures exchanges and the fund's futures commission merchant, RBC Capital Markets, at the height of the oil market turmoil a year ago, that strategy became impractical to execute.

Thus, USO has switched to a strategy of owning a mix of WTI oil futures contracts expiring over the next few months. For example, at the current time, USO's target allocation is to hold 20% of assets each in the May 2021 futures and June 2021 futures, 15% in each of the July and August 2021 futures with the remaining 30% invested in the September 2021, October 2021 and December 2021 futures.

While the strategy for tracking oil has changed, USO continues to offer solid exposure to oil prices. For example, at the end of 2020, the front-month WTI oil futures contract stood at $48.52/bbl, rising to close at $61.42/bbl at the end of last week (March 19th) for a gain of about 26.6%. Over the same holding period, USO is up 26.54%.

Amid a likely surge in demand for crude in the US this summer and OPEC+ efforts to restrain global oil, supply growth WTI oil prices could re-test their 5-year highs above $76/bbl later this year. That would imply an additional 25% upside in oil prices which, if USO continues to track the performance of oil as it has in recent months, would imply a rally in USO towards $52 from under $42 presently.