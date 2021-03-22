Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Asian Investor as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) is severely undervalued relative to rivals and offers 50% upside over the next 12 months. Ladder Capital has the best recovery potential in the CRE sector as it is lagging competitors. A dividend reset in 2021 is likely since the company has lowered its debt and problems in a small part of its business are overstated.

This article makes a case for an investment in Ladder Capital (disclosure: I am long). It discusses COVID-19-related problems that affected Ladder Capital's business in 2020 and concludes with why I think LADR is a great investment in 2021.

Problem area: Securities

Ladder Capital is a commercial real estate company with investments in CRE loans, securities and equity. Commercial real estate as a whole was dealt a heavy blow on the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Ladder Capital to this day has not yet recovered from the pandemic shock.

Market conditions forced Ladder Capital to sell some of its securities at a loss in 2020 so that it could reduce its debt and restructure its business. Unfortunately for shareholders, Ladder Capital also cut its dividend 41% to support this deleveraging process. The depressed share price represents a chance for those of us who want to speculate on a dividend reset in 2021.

There are signs the market has stabilized

There are a few indicators that point to a stabilization in the securities market.

LADR sold $258 million of securities in 1Q2021 through 02/19/2021 at a weighted-average price of 100.1% of par, showing that market prices have recovered and that the company is no longer forced to sell loans at a loss (Ladder Capital sold securities below par throughout FY2020). LADR's securities portfolio is 99% investment-grade, meaning price volatility is quite limited for such secure assets. Asset prices from stocks to real estate to cryptos have recovered since March 2020.

Despite being highly rated, short-dated assets can be subject to high price volatility in the short-term. Ladder Capital's securities portfolio is now valued at just $814 million. All data and charts in this article have been extracted from Ladder Capital's earnings supplement reports which you can find right here.

Source: Company

Securities portfolio not really significant

Ladder Capital's securities portfolio is really not that big, at least when compared against its actual loan book, and received undue attention during the crisis. Mortgage loans created 73% of earnings in FY2020, up from 62% before COVID-19, and securities only a negative 6%, down from +9% before COVID-19.

Source: Company

Deleveraging success

Ladder Capital cut its dividend and sold securities because it wanted to divert cash to lower its leverage ratios at a time of price volatility in the securities market. In FY2020, Ladder Capital rushed to sell securities totaling $932 million at a weighted-average sale price of 98.3% of par, recognizing a small loss.

Over the last year, Ladder Capital threw money at its liabilities. The adjusted leverage ratio dropped from 3.0x to 2.3x, in less than a year, with the money coming from regularly scheduled cash inflows (loans, securities, real estate), loan and securities sales, and strategic financings. Ladder Capital also saves about $17 million each quarter because it lowered its dividend.

Source: Company

Ladder Capital has made progress lowering its debt, as shown by the adjusted leverage ratio above. But a better ratio than the adjusted leverage ratio is the adjusted ratio net of cash because it accounts for Ladder Capital's improved liquidity position. This ratio is more important and has declined even quicker than the adjusted leverage ratio (0.6x improvement versus 0.4x improvement):

12/31/2019 12/31/2020 2/19/2021 Debt / Equity (Adjusted Leverage Ratio): 3.0x 2.5x 2.3x Net Adjusted Debt (excluding Cash) / Equity Ratio 2.7x 1.7x 1.4x Net Adjusted Debt (excluding Cash) & Excluding Securities / Equity Ratio 1.7x 1.0x 0.8x

Source: Company, Author

Ladder Capital is more than just a securities business as I have just shown, and the portfolio also includes a large block of commercial real estate loans and commercial real estate. The $2.3bn commercial loan book is the largest block of investments in the portfolio and I am dumbstruck it does not get more attention.

Inside this block of investments are first mortgage loans that are floating-rate, which are highly secured mortgage assets. The emphasis should be on floating-rate: Borrowers pay a variable rate depending on a base interest rate and risk adjustment factors.

Approximately 81% of Ladder Capital's loans are floating, which means, as just explained, they carry variable interest rates. This feature is appealing when interest rates in the market are rising because commercial loans pay higher interest income.

Source: Company

With this large presence of floating-rate loans, Ladder Capital can be a reopening winner, under the presumption that interest rates will increase. The 10-year Treasury yield gives us a good look about the future path of interest rates: Up.

Rising treasury yields support a shift into rate-sensitive assets, like LADR. Rising yields are a reflection of growing inflation expectations and higher interest rates in the short to medium term. With yields rising, pointing to higher interest rates for mortgages, LADR is set to profit.

Ladder Capital versus rivals

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) has fully recovered to its pre-COVID-19 valuation. Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) has almost recovered, but is still about 10% below its pre-COVID-19 valuation.

Ladder Capital is far behind and, possibly, has the biggest turnaround potential: The share price could increase approximately 56% and the valuation would have just returned to its pre-COVID-19 valuation. A reset in the dividend rate might be that catalyst.

Ladder Capital saves about $17 million each quarter as a result of the dividend cut, and since rivals have not lowered their dividends, pressure will only mount for management to reset the dividend rate. We are probably not going to see a full reinstatement at $.34-share in 2021, but a 25-50% increase in the dividend to $.25-$.30-share is entirely possible given the interest upside from Ladder Capital's CRE loan portfolio.

LADR STWD BXMT Market Cap bn $1.5 $6.9 $4.7 Market Price $12.03 $24.72 $31.97 P/E 15.2x 12.0x 13.0x Book-share $12.97 $15.87 $26.48 Dividend-share $0.20 qtr $0.48 qtr $0.62 qtr Yield 6.65% 7.81% 7.74%

Source: Author

LADR has so far logged a 24% YTD gain in 2021, beating the S&P 500's more modest 6% gain. Despite that strong start, Ladder Capital has failed to catch up to its primary competitors, Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Starwood Property Trust.

Source: Yahoo

The reason for Ladder Capital's poor showing in 2021 is the dividend cut in 2020, which has served, and it still serving as an anchor for LADR. Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Starwood Property Trust both kept their payouts stable. One valuation methodology to use is the price-to-book ratio to see how the market values the business. Ladder Capital lags its rivals and the price-to-book ratio today is nowhere near the 1.5x ratio it had before COVID-19.

Normalization of earnings moving forward

In 2019, the last year Ladder Capital's business was unaffected by COVID-19, Ladder Capital earned $190.6 million and Core EPS of $1.60, and a normalization of earnings should occur this year as the economy reopens. I think it is possible for Ladder Capital to return to this earnings level and once again earn $40-$50 million per quarter by 2022 since I expect strong loan performance in 2021 and rising interest rates. The surging 10-year Treasury yield is the cue that this could happen.

Company-specific risks and challenges

Ladder Capital has certain risks and challenges that you need to weigh against the benefits and potential capital and dividend upside discussed in this article. The main risk factor is a recession in the CRE market with potentially decreasing collection rates and lower earnings. Moreover, low interest rates in the future could restrict Ladder Capital's potential to reap higher interest income from its loan portfolio.

Closing thoughts

Ladder Capital cut its dividend last year, out of caution, and it cleaned up its balance sheet, lowered its leverage ratios and improved its liquidity position, which makes LADR the perfect recovery investment.

It could really grow its dividend again in 2021, in part to make up for its cautious dividend policy last year. LADR can and should reprice to its pre-COVID-19 valuation of $18 after it aggressively lowered its debt ratios. A higher dividend obviously could function to drive the stock price higher again.