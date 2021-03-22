These days, value is a true rare find in the tech sector. Even after the late February/early March correction across the space, most stocks are still sitting at all-time highs and touting incredibly rich valuation multiples.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) is a strong exception to this trend, which is also surprising given that it is a recent IPO. Since going public last October at $27 per share, Datto stock has gone virtually nowhere. I continue to maintain my view that Datto's lack of share price appreciation is more a function of lack of discovery, as this is a small-cap software stock that isn't involved in any big "buzz" spaces (fellow recent IPO C3.ai (AI) is an even smaller company than Datto by revenue scale, but its attachment to the corporate AI trend has made it a red-hot stock). In my view, however, the lack of frenzied trading in such a stock with strong and reliable fundamentals creates a great opening for patient investors to still get in on the ground floor.

Data by YCharts

For those who are unfamiliar, Datto is a data backup and disaster recovery company. The company's technology acts as a failsafe for data residing in corporate data centers. The company sells primarily through managed service providers (MSPs, which also form the letters of its ticker) - which are basically outsourced IT service providers that help smaller and mid-sized businesses access enterprise-grade IT services on a shared basis.

There's somewhat of a misconception that Datto is "behind the times" because it's not a cloud business. This isn't entirely true: I associate Datto with the "hybrid cloud" trend. In a nutshell, this means that for most companies, not every piece of data will be able to be migrated to the cloud. It's true that cloud applications like CRM and HCM systems will have their own data backup services that don't require Datto - but there will always be some workloads that will reside in on-prem data centers that require protection and backup. That's where Datto comes in - and while this seems like a niche market, Datto has identified its TAM at $28 billion, suggesting less than 2% current penetration.

Figure 1. Datto TAM Source: Datto Q4 investor presentation

We note as well that Datto is starting to roll out public cloud-enabled products, ramping for the first time in 2021. Per CEO Tim Weller's remarks on the most recent earnings call:

In 2021, we will be launching our first continuity product for applications running in the public cloud, specifically Azure, which is the most relevant for our partners who largely run Windows-based servers. This new Azure Cloud Continuity product will follow on the success of SaaS continuity where we protect data in the cloud that is hosted in Microsoft 365 and Google Workspaces. We plan to take Azure in the beta with a group of partners in Q2."

Right now, Datto still sits at a very reasonable valuation. At current share prices near $27, Datto has a $4.40 billion market cap. After netting off the $168.9 million of cash on its most recent balance sheet, the company's enterprise value is $4.23 billion.

Figure 2. Datto guidance Source: Datto Q4 earnings release

For the next fiscal year, Datto has guided to $582-$590 million in revenue, representing a 12-14% y/y revenue growth rate and a -14% to -10% y/y decline in adjusted EBITDA. While Datto's growth forecast is likely appropriate, the expectation of shrinking EBITDA margins (even if Datto plans to ramp sales and marketing efforts back up this year) is likely far too conservative. Regardless, taking the midpoints of Datto's guidance ranges at face value, the stock trades at 7.2x EV/FY21 revenue and 31.9x EV/FY21 EBITDA (the latter multiple seems rich, but I think there's plenty of opportunity on Datto's EBITDA forecast).

In my view, especially given the fact that Datto is one of the rare recent software IPOs that pumps out generous profits (including full-year GAAP profitability in 2020), I think there's plenty of room for upside in Datto.

Q4 download

Let's now cover Datto's most recent fourth-quarter earnings results, which the company announced in early March, in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 3. Datto Q4 results Source: Datto Q4 earnings release

Datto's total revenue grew 10% y/y to $139.0 million, beating Wall Street's $134.0 million (+6% y/y) consensus by a wide four-point margin. The company also managed a much stronger subscription revenue growth rate at 16% y/y to $129.0 million, essentially matching last quarter's 17% y/y growth pace.

Consistency has been key to Datto's success. While the pandemic did hamper Datto's ability to sign up new MSP partners (in all of 2020, the company added only 400 MSP partners, versus more than 2k in 2019). At the same time, however, the company has been able to expand its reach within its existing install base, with ARR per MSP growing ~10% y/y to $32, and with the company adding $68 million of total ARR to $543 million by the end of 2020 (+14% y/y).

It's important to note that Datto's $543 million of ARR already covers 93% of Datto's guidance midpoint for FY21. Any additional ARR expansion or new partners that Datto adds in the new year will be almost purely incremental.

Figure 4. Datto key go-to-market metrics Source: Datto Q4 investor presentation

The company did report some churn from smaller MSPs in Q4; but net/net ARR expansions from existing MSPs was able to cover the shortfall. Per CEO Weller's remarks on the earnings call:

We ended the fourth quarter with more than 17,000 MSP partners, a net increase of 400 year-over-year, but slightly down sequentially. The small sequential decrease was driven by higher than normal churn of smaller MSPs that we believe were challenged more than most by the economic fallout of the pandemic. These churned MSPs averaged less than $9,000 of ARR [...] Importantly, we added a strong cohort of new MSPs with more than 3,000 gross MSP additions in 2020, which was not far off from the levels we were adding prior to the pandemic. These new MSP partners typically start small and expand over time, helping to fuel future growth. We also grew the number of MSPs contributing over $100,000 in ARR to more than 1,100, up from 950 at year-end 2019. On another positive note, year-to-date in 2021, we've seen several hundred net new MSP additions."

Datto has also continued to maintain a very healthy margin profile. You can see from the chart below that greater scale has helped Datto to boost its pro forma gross margins by 6 points to 63% in 2020, while its adjusted EBITDA margins in 2020 also rose by eleven points to 29%. From a dollars perspective, Datto's adjusted EBITDA grew by 78% y/y to $150.5 million in Q2.

Figure 5. Datto margins Source: Datto Q4 investor presentation

If Datto were able to hold onto its adjusted EBITDA margin in FY21 versus its $586 million revenue midpoint (the company hasn't named any specific drivers that would contribute to a margin crunch, outside of temporary headwinds from the integration of the company's minor $46 million acquisition of a company called BitDam), its adjusted EBITDA would be $169.9 million in FY21 (+13% y/y) and its valuation multiple would sit at ~24.9x FY21 EBITDA.

Key takeaways

There's a lot of unsung potential in Datto. Key drivers to lift the stock higher include continued ARR expansion/a "beat and raise" cadence versus fairly modest guidance targets in 2021, continued profitability expansion, and the first major rollout of cloud products that are Microsoft Azure compatible in 2021. Look for a buying opportunity in this stock.