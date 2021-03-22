I like a lot of what Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) management has been doing, including the acquisition of Inphi (IPHI) and the company’s push into custom silicon for data center/hyperscale customers. Supply constraints and uncertain timing on 5G base station deployments are headwinds, but at least relatively well-understood ones at this point.

What I haven’t liked so much has been the valuation, as the semiconductor sector has been hot on strong demand growth across multiple end-markets. Marvell provided a blink-and-you-missed-it dip around earnings, but has since filled that gap. Still, while the shares are up a strong 30% since my last update, that’s actually lagging performance relative to the SOX, as well as Broadcom (AVGO), one of Marvell’s largest competitors.

I know growth investors are fully in the driver’s seat now, and I do like the growth opportunities across Marvell’s business, including base station silicon, data center silicon, and auto Ethernet. I just don’t like the extent to which all of the good news is already in the share price. Moreover, I’d note that buying into peaking lead times for chip stocks doesn’t usually end well – it doesn’t preview a crash, but it does suggest there will be another chance to buy in at better valuations.

Waiting For 5G Deployments

With strong content at Samsung and growing content at Nokia (NOK), including new CPU and baseband content in a couple of years, Marvell is well-leveraged to ongoing growth in 5G base stations. At least some third-party research sources believe there will be 1.5M 5G base stations put into place, and with over $3,000 in content in some circumstances, it’s a big opportunity for Marvell.

Of course there are “buts”. For starters, Marvell’s highest content is with Samsung, where it supplies the processor, baseband, and Ethernet silicon. That’s great, but Samsung has small legacy share in the market and the upside here is predicated on Samsung shoving aside Huawei in markets that have banned Huawei and competing effectively with Nokia and Ericsson (ERIC) for that business.

It’s not an all-or-nothing proposition. Great success for Samsung would be the best-case outcome for Marvell, but the company’s content is growing with Nokia, and while that company has had more than its share of internal challenges, it still enjoys strong mid-20%s legacy market share. Beyond that, Marvell has also logged wins with smaller customers like Fujitsu, while also winning some other content outside of the “big three” (processor, baseband, and Ethernet).

Data Center Good And Getting Better

Marvell has multiple plays on the growing enterprise and hyperscale data center markets, including switch silicon, processors, custom ASICs, storage, and physical layer components. Assuming that Inphi deal closes, Marvell will also be adding significant leverage to the fast-growing interconnect market, including the market-leading platforms for PAM4 and ZR technology.

How much growth Marvell can realistically expect in 2021 is an open question. Broadcom saw excellent bookings growth in its recent quarter (up 80% yoy and 62% qoq in Networking), with strong demand across the board for switching, routing, interconnect, and custom ASIC.

The “but” comes from supply constraints. While almost every chip company has pointed to supply issues, Marvell’s guidance suggested a little more stress; many of Marvell’s peers have guided to supply challenges in the first half of 2021 (calendar 2021) but easing in the second half, while Marvell’s guidance was for ongoing constraints through the remainder of t he year.

Beyond the near term, though I continue to like Marvell’s opportunities in this market, and particularly in custom silicon. This has been an underappreciated “secret weapon” for Broadcom for some time, but Marvell appears to be gaining traction as well, with management talking about ongoing discussions with multiple hyperscale customers, including Microsoft (MSFT). ARM-based designs may likewise prove to be an underappreciated opportunity for Marvell here, as ARM chips have been gaining meaningful share within Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS business, roughly doubling over the past year.

The Outlook

I do include Inphi in my model now, and that obviously inflates my expected revenue growth rate. On its own, I was looking for double-digit growth in revenue from Marvell, with significant leverage from both the 5G and data center opportunities. I also expect meaningful improvements in profitability in the coming years, with pre-Inphi operating margin improving from the mid-20%s to the mid-30%s over the next three years, as these growth markets offer meaningfully higher margins for Marvell.

The Bottom Line

Strong growth and higher margins is the perfect combo for a semiconductor stock, and I’m not surprised to see that Marvell still trades at such healthy multiples. The question is how much upside it really leaves for long-term shareholders, and that’s where I have an issue. I just don’t see enough upside in the shares now to want to own them, and that’s true for both discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA. None of this will matter so long as the markets are focused on growth, but that’s a game of musical chairs that doesn’t interest me right now.