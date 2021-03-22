Photo by ScottOrr/E+ via Getty Images

After a massive rally in copper, Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) investors have to decide whether to take profits here or let the gains ride. While the pricing scenario for the red metal appears very bullish, the easy money already has been made in the trade. My investment thesis is more tepid on the copper miner stock with the recent struggles to top $35.

Balanced Risk/Return Scenario

One can easily make a very bullish case for copper prices due to strong global demand and a lack of new supply. One can also look at a long-term chart of FCX and see what happens when copper prices collapse.

With copper over $4/lb, Freeport-McMoRan could easily reach $60 again similar to back before and after the financial crisis. At the same time, the stock traded down below $10 in the early 2000s, 2008, 2015 and again 2020. The end game always appears before the market expects with Freeport-McMoRan collapsing. In essence, the stock likely has $20 upside and $20 downside making for a balanced risk/return scenario.

Data by YCharts

Bullish Case

The bullish case for Freeport-McMoRan is based on the lack of new copper supply while demand jumps due to strong Chinese growth and increased demand in the electric vehicle and renewable space. The International Copper Association estimates that EVs use up to 4x more copper than internal combustion engines. When combined with renewables, which are used in a lot of cases to provide electricity to EVs, the forecast is for the total copper consumption from this group to nearly triple by adding ~1.0 million metric tons of use by 2025.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q4'20 presentation

When combined with a lack of new supplies, the copper market is in an attractive position. Freeport-McMoRan now forecasts $12 billion in adjusted EBITDA with copper at $4/lb. Copper currently trades close to $4.15/lb.

The copper miner now has annual operating cash flow topping $8 billion while Freeport-McMoRan only forecasts spending $2.0 billion in capex. The company could generate $6 billion in free cash flow and every $0.10 change in copper prices adds another $425 million in EBITDA and $325 million in operating cash flows. The company will clearly mint cash with copper prices above $4/lb.

The market cap now tops $50 billion while net debt has shrunk to $6 billion. The stock only trades at an EV of less than 5x EBITDA.

Bearish Case

The bearish case always is that high commodity prices tend to find a path to lower prices. Higher copper prices lead to more recycling and salvage that increases supply. Also, higher prices lead to solutions to find alternative commodities or ways of bypassing the use of copper.

CRU analyst Vanessa Davidson sees some risk for aluminum being substituted for copper in electric projects. The risk is for 250,000 tons shifting to aluminum which quickly swifts the demand/supply equation back into balance.

Besides, the COVID-19 shutdowns in 2020 are perfect examples of what can happen to copper when the bullish investment thesis seems all but certain. The price of copper plunged to nearly $2/lb and Freeport-McMoRan fell to a 52-week low of just above $5.

The point on the bearish case is that the market normally doesn't see it coming. What leads up into the stock collapse is high copper prices and a high stock price as copper demands remains strong into the future.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Freeport-McMoRan appears poised to rally past the recent double top of $38, though investors need to understand the risk/return scenario is very balanced on the stock providing limited reasons to hold onto the copper miner, if prices don't break higher here.