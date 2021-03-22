Photo by Orthosie/iStock via Getty Images

Sometimes you can be right on a thesis and wrong about the timing. In the example we are about to describe, we were bullish on a stock and actually expected a distribution hike. But we were still surprised by how soon it happened and that actually caused us to leave some returns on the table. We go over the stock and where the thesis stands today.

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) is a K1-issuing limited partnership that occupies a niche area. The closest analogy is perhaps that of an extremely low leverage mortgage REIT. ATAX has about $1.2B in assets which are comprised of the following investments:

Source: ATAX Supplementary

You can see that the bulk of the assets are made up of Mortgage Revenue Bonds and functionally equivalent Government Issuer Loans. These comprise about three fourth of the total asset base and generate tax free income. These non-recourse bonds are issued by public housing authorities to finance low income apartments. In the event of default, ATAX would gain possession of the underlying apartment building. The apartments are for low income households who generally receive some sort of rental support. Default rates are exceptionally low and the underlying building collateral makes large losses unlikely, even in case of a default. ATAX also has affordable apartments, student housing properties and 10 properties that they are building for future rentals.

The Story As We Saw It January 2021

ATAX has had a few apartment buildings that went through forbearance agreements in 2020 and it also had significant delays with its properties under construction. This led to a 50% distribution cut. The good part was that ATAX kept paying out only the underlying cash flow rather than destroy equity to pay more. We have always thought of ATAX's tangible book value as a fair representation of its NAV. When we looked at it January 2021 (chart below from Jan 22, 2021) it traded at a big discount and had not recovered from the COVID-19 drubbing.

Data by YCharts

ATAX had also lagged other apartment REITs in the last 12 months and we felt it was a compelling relative value.

Data by YCharts

Now some of this lag was deserved as ATAX had cut its distribution by 50%. But as we looked at the economic data and the stimulus under consideration, we felt that a distribution increase was highly likely in the latter half of 2021. ATAX's distributions are predominantly Federal Tax Exempt and that added to its allure.

How We Played It

ATAX was trading at $4.33 at the time and we took the opportunity to buy it and sell covered calls for August expiration.

Source: Interactive Brokers January 22, 2021

We modeled 12 cents of distributions in our calculator.

Source: Author's App

This got us to a sweet 18.16% annualized return, if the price did not move. We tend to model our covered call returns based on a flat price. We also use a composite of four factors to come up with an option risk rating. This includes two option metrics, relative valuation of the stock and the stock's beta. This one was far less risky than some other REITs that we had the pleasure of assessing.

Q4-2020 And The Hike We Did Not See Coming

ATAX's Q4-2020 results were pretty much in line with what we expected.

Total revenues of $13.5 million Net income, basic and diluted, of $0.00 per Beneficial Unit Certificate (“BUC”) Cash Available for Distribution of $0.06 per BUC.

Source: ATAX Press Release

Cash available for distribution matched the distribution perfectly and that is about in line with our expectations. But what was surprising was ATAX's hike a month later to 9 cents a quarter.

“The Board’s approval of a 50 percent increase to the quarterly distribution demonstrates its confidence in our strategy and ability to execute,” said Kenneth C. Rogozinski, Chief Executive Officer of ATAX. “We have been pleased with the performance of the Partnership’s core multifamily mortgage revenue bond portfolio during the past year and believe that this is the appropriate time to take action to increase the BUC holder distribution based on the wider availability of COVID-19 vaccines and the resulting positive impact we expect that to have on our nation’s economy and, by extension, the Partnership’s investment portfolio.”

Source: ATAX Press Release

Of course that created a massive spike in the shares and they are now well past our $5.00 strike price as we write this. The stock has also closed the gap to tangible book value rather rapidly.

Data by YCharts

Since we expected the hike further down the line, we were ready to sell covered calls at the $5.00 strike. Of course with perfect hindsight we should have anticipated it earlier. At present we think the fair value is close to $6.00 per share. Investors are obviously excited with the dividend hike and that changes the whole narrative. But to a some extent, investors must remember that there is an interest rate sensitivity here in the portfolio. ATAX's revenue bonds are rather sensitive to interest rates in pricing and we may see some impact in Q1-2021 results. While ATAX has fixed and variable rate investments and debt, the overall impact from rising rates is also negative.

Source: ATAX 10-K

Based on this information we think the $6.00-$6.25 fair value still stands but we would caution that investors don't get overenthusiastic.

Conclusion

We missed some solid upside here thanks to the cautious setup we used in our trade. But often that works for us as well. In another recent investment, we lost only 0.7% compared to the 15.2% drop in the underlying shares by choosing a defensive covered call. So although prudent setups can sometimes rob you of some upside, they allow a lower beta portfolio and that is something we constantly strive for. It still allows a very high level of income generation. We were still exceptionally glad that the thesis on ATAX worked out and we will get paid even more distributions that what we envisioned when we set up the trade. Assuming it is called away at $5.00 in August 2021, we will make a $1.15 on a $4.03 investment (net of 30 cents premium) for a healthy annualized return.

That $1.15 is made up of 97 cents of price appreciation between $5.00 and $4.03. It also consists of 18 cents of distributions. That works out to $1.15 in 210 days ($2,070 on 18 contracts), or about 49.6% annualized. That is a victory for sure.