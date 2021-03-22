Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Right now the explosive sports betting sector offers investors a literal buffet of tasty choices. For those who see the value of “single wallet” marketing, there are companies like MGM Resorts International’s (MGM) BetMGM site complementing its powerhouse asset base in brick and mortar casinos in Las Vegas and other key markets. Or, Caesars Entertainment (CZR), the nation’s biggest casino operator with 55 properties, which is about to close on acquiring legacy William Hill UK, the betting giant that would bring its massive Vegas sports book footprint plus regional mobile businesses across the spectrum of presently 20 legal states.

And of course there's hot as a pistol Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) with its brick and mortar base of 41 casino properties blended with its investment in Barstool Sports that has been punching above its weight in sports betting. And last but certain to come on fast, Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) with the recent debut of its WynnBET platform in selected states.

But clearly the sub-sector that has enchanted investors more than any other is DraftKings (DKNG) which, as of now, stands as the single pure play leader in the US sports wagering space. We have pointed out global platform operators like PointsBet (Australia) and 888 Holdings plc (OTCPK:EIHDF) (UK: 888) as two viable second-tier competitors that still trade at tremendous discounts compared with DKNG and Penn. The sector leaders have become overvalued by what we believe are overheated CAGR projections by some members of the analyst community preaching to the converted.

The bullish focus is entirely understandable. DKNG for example, as a pure US play, presumably implies that a good deal of its valuation has sprung from its status as a kind of moat in a sense that no other company out there is riding totally on the growth arc of the US sports betting business alone. Competitors are either casino operators or global footprint digital gaming platforms.

Data by YCharts

(Above: Our view, a possible FanDuel IPO is likely to debut much lower to attract bullish sentiment fast.)

At the moment, the US sector is expected to move higher complements of the NCAA college basketball tournament. DKNG stock already has seen a spike in anticipation of the March Madness bracket craze, trading at writing at $71.83. The American Gaming Association has forecast that as many as 30.6m Americans will bet on the tournament, up from 17.8 million in pre-pandemic 2019. Further to this, Oppenheimer has projected a range of gross gaming win for the tourney in the range of $101 to $189m with a base case of $142m.

These are numbers pulled out of the air, and while they may well be achieved, or perhaps even exceeded, there's also a case to be made that this year’s event lacks the “water cooler” chat camaraderie. That element has been a crucial factor each year in the popularity of the event. COVID-19 has crushed the water cooler.

Who can resist the office pool bracket fun fest? But when there's no “office” camaraderie to bolster participation, the revenue flow should come from all the 20 states now legalized plus the usual suspects: Illegal bookmakers and offshore sites.

In matching the fan interest propelled by college alumni in states where betting is legal, with the massive contests and promotions being offered, we have calculated a more modest base case that drives betting volume more than any NCAA promotion, giveaway or marketing gimmick. It's the allure of a major, one, only betting event that's the draw. The tournament of course is one such event. But what lies after? We’re setting a GGR base case of ~$119m, lower than consensus, due to the possible tamed frenzy of less office bracketology participation.

Our decades as a senior executive in gaming has informed our view that past the final four, the betting events in baseball’s early schedules, the NBA and NHL playoffs are fine but never match the power of the NFL or Final Four. Our caution light blinks on the sector for that reason. Also there are no imminent new legalizations around the corner. There has been good progress in Maryland and Louisiana toward a real possibility of them going live before the end of this year. Beyond that we are still in what if territory.

Connecticut has just managed to seal a deal with its two tribal casinos, but has delivered the mobile business to its State Lottery. Good luck with that. So that leaves us with a sector facing a decent, but not wildly potential series of sports events going forward.

That could mean that given the overheated trading on sports betting stocks since before the Super Bowl, we could see something of a softening of prices and profit taking ahead. In the process, DKNG holders for example will need to consider whether its exclusive pure play in the sector faces a direct challenge from a FanDuel IPO late this year with a revenue base bigger, access to deep pockets similar to DKNG, if not greater in terms of what an IPO could yield in proceeds.

It comes down to this. You would have DKNG as a pure play sharing that status. You have the entry of FanDuel, already the leader in an IPO price range that won’t be dirt cheap as was DKNG’s SPAC deal, but one likely to arrive under the entire sector’s current pricing:

(Above: FanDuel DFS origins mirror DraftKings and so did sports betting rollout across the country since 2018. Source: Flutter archives).

At writing:

Flutter (OTCPK:PDYPY) $115.03 Market cap: $39.8b

Penn National Gaming $117.38

DraftKings: $71.83

We have calculated what we believe to be a realistic valuation for a possible FanDuel IPO. We would be looking at a valuation of something in the range of $14b to $15b as a come out roll as it were. DKNG’s current market cap is ~$28b. Any IPO will have to consider the Fox July option to acquire up to 18.5% of the company as it now stands. Going forward we assume that Fox will exercise that option paying $2.8b into the deal and then converting that to 20% of the IPO shares. (It already owns 2.5%.)

There's little question that the hungry, salivating bankers who will be running the book on the deal see an IPO both in total size and a price calculated to draw a huge oversubscription that eventually will send the shares materially higher in short order. But the opening price should be tempting for investors already long as well as those not yet in the sector.

The considerations are clear for DKNG and the rest of the high performing stocks in the space

The “pure play” monopoly on investor minds will be broken by a formidable leadership stock. There's an isostasy element that will be created in the sector. With the acknowledged leader in the space pre IPO, the relative values of competitors will be more closely scrutinized and perhaps experience some decline due to profit taking or a sense that the upside could slow down. Why sit with highly-valued DKNG or Penn that has already had major run ups when you can buy the market leader stock from jump street for considerably less money, with a fair certainty that a powerful upside move would not be far distant? A FanDuel IPO settling into a trading pattern would pose the question to investors: If the sector leader, and probable first platform to reach $1b or more in US revenue this year is selling for X, why should I not thin down my positions in the other leaders and buy FD? Clearly, FanDuel would quickly become the chalk bet in the sector.

The isostasy theory I apply here I hope isn’t too esoteric for readers to see the analogy. If so, apologies, but I believe, no matter its scientific meaning, analogized to the tiny world of stock sectors it will apply.

Here’s the scientific concept:

Isostasy:

“The equilibrium that exists between parts of the earth’s crust, which behaves as if it consists of blocks floating on the underlying mantle, rising if material (such as the ice cap) is removed and sinking if material is deposited.”

Source: Google definitions

My point here is that the sports betting sector is in fact a collection of blocks floating above an ocean of rip roaring expectations for growth. One of those blocks is pure play DraftKings — afloat to an extent on its own because of its being perceived as the only true pure play in US sports betting. Its sales growth is its raison d'etre for many investors unconcerned about losses. That's a strategy common to many tech stocks today.

Now at some point the FD IPO debuts, pushing that DKNG lone pure play status down as it emerges up to the surface. The total dollars pumped into the sector by investors might not change, but the logic of owning two pure plays with the exact business models, with the same appeal will trigger investor food for thought.

Here you will have DKNG, at the very least, fully or near fully valued and a new pure FD play at an IPO price that could be floated at a nice discount to the DKNG trade. Thus a case for big winners to take profits on DKNG and plow all or part into FD which presumably has a much more attractive runway to reach DKNG levels in a relatively short time.

In other words, the vaunted position of DKNG as a solid performing pure play is challenged by a new stock appealing to the same investor base. One will go up propelled by the IPO, the other down, a possible downside triggered by profit taking.

The key:

Why own both? The companies are so similar in their business models, financial resource access and continuing losses except that DKNG already had a great run, and presumably FD’s is yet to come when an IPO appears and is gobbled up.

It would appear to be the epitome of idiocy triggered by greed for the bankers on such a possible deal to use the current range of top performing sports betting stocks as a guide to pricing the deal.

Of course, we all know that bankers many times squeeze every penny squeezable from slam dunk deals like this.

Yet, the temptation here to create a quick upside winner seems to me to present a game changing moment for the entire sports betting sector.