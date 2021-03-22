Foreign Property Shares Led Markets By Wide Margin Last Week

Summary

  • Amid flat-to-negative performances for most of the major asset classes, last week's strong rally in real estate stocks ex-US stands out.
  • This corner of global markets led by a wide margin, based on a set of ETFs through the close of the trading week on Friday, Mar. 19.
  • Looking at global markets through a drawdown lens, foreign stocks in developed markets are currently posting the smallest drawdown for the major asset classes.

Amid flat-to-negative performances for most of the major asset classes, last week's strong rally in real estate stocks ex-US stands out. This corner of global markets led by a wide margin, based on a set of ETFs through the close of the trading week on Friday, Mar. 19.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate (VNQI) rallied 1.2%. That's the second straight weekly advance for the fund, which closed near its highest level in more than a year, as shown in the weekly performance chart below.


Losses dominated in the major asset classes last week. The only exceptions (other than VNQI): small gains for foreign stocks in developed-market countries (VEA) and foreign junk bonds (IHY), along with a flat performance for emerging markets bonds (EMLC). Otherwise, losses swept across most asset buckets.

The biggest setback: broadly defined commodities. For the first time in eight weeks, WisdomTree Continuous Commodity (GCC) - a broad, equally weighted mix of commodities - posted a weekly loss, falling 1.8%.

The Global Markets Index (GMI.F) took a modest hit last week, falling 0.5%. The setback marks the first weekly decline in three weeks for this unmanaged benchmark that holds all the major asset classes (except cash) in market-value weights via ETF proxies.


Turning to trailing one-year returns, stocks in emerging markets are currently posting the highest performance. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets (VWO) is up a sharp 74.3% vs. the year-ago price (252 trading days) on a total return basis. The dramatic gain is slightly ahead of one-year performances for US stocks (VTI) and foreign shares in developed markets (VEA).

Note that one-year returns for global markets generally are unusually high at the moment because year-ago prices were dramatically depressed due to the coronavirus crash. Accordingly, trailing one-year results will remain temporarily elevated due to extreme year-over-year comparisons until last year's markets collapse washes out of the annual comparisons.

All the major asset classes are posting one-year gains at the moment. The softest increase: investment-grade bonds in the US via Vanguard Total Bond Market (BND), which closed with a 6.9% total return on Friday vs. its year-ago price.

GMI.F is up 51.4% for the past year.


Looking at global markets through a drawdown lens, foreign stocks in developed markets are currently posting the smallest drawdown for the major asset classes. VEA closed on Friday with a slight 0.6% peak-to-trough decline.

The deepest drawdown is still found in broadly defined commodities via GCC. The ETF is down 35.6% from its previous high.

GMI.F's current drawdown is a modest 1.4% slide from the previous peak.

Original Post

James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)
1 Comment
