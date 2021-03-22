Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News via Getty Images

The COVID-19 vaccine wars are upon us with Moderna (MRNA), Pfizer (PFE) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) jockeying for position to provide more supply to governments. Last week Germany temporarily suspended use of AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) vaccine due to potential links to blood clots:

On Monday, Germany raised a red flag, temporarily suspending use of the AstraZeneca vaccine so that it could investigate possible links to blood clots after seven cases of thrombosis occurred in the 1.6 million patients inoculated with that vaccine in Germany; three cases proved fatal. In response, another dozen European countries marched behind Berlin, dropping that vaccine to further investigate and effectively halting already anemic COVID immunization programs.

The temporary suspension came at a sensitive time for COVID-19 vaccines. Millions of Americans already are nervous about taking the vaccine, and may take a "wait and see" approach before getting vaccinated. It may be too early to tell the side effects of the vaccination programs around the globe. Secondly, a few months ago the German media flagged AstraZeneca's vaccine due to questions over its efficacy, particularly among seniors. The company and the German Health Ministry rejected the reports.

I assumed the recent scrutiny could cause Germans as well as people across Europe to become reticent to take AstraZeneca's vaccine. Vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer already have been approved in Europe, and have shown efficacy in the 94% to 95% range. Why not wait for one of those vaccines to be distributed? Global vaccinations are in the beginning stages and there remains more questions than answers, in my opinion.

Public Trust Is At Stake

Combined with potential links to blood clots, AstraZeneca's vaccine could potentially cause additional consternation. That said, JNJ's vaccine demonstrated 66% efficacy in clinical trials. It also proved 85% effective in preventing severe diseases in the U.S., Latin America and South Africa. JNJ is rapidly securing supply deals in the U.S. to help fill any voids left by Moderna or Pfizer. In March the European Commission approved JNJ's vaccine, making it the first one-dose option to be approved in its member countries.

JNJ plans to deliver 200 million doses to Europe this year, but the deliveries likely will not start until April. At the end of the day, JNJ gives Europeans another option outside of AstraZeneca. They may have to wait a few more months to receive it. After investigating reports of blood clots, Europe's drug regulator concluded AstraZeneca's vaccine was safe:

Europe’s drug regulator has concluded that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is “safe and effective,” following its investigation into reports of blood clots in people that had received the shot. European Medicines Agency executive director Emer Cooke said the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the possible risks, in a press briefing on Thursday. The watchdog said the vaccine is “not associated with an increase in the overall risk of blood clots,” in a separate statement.

The question remains, "Does the public in Europe trust AstraZeneca's vaccine?" The safety and efficacy of the Company's vaccine has been called into question. If AstraZeneca had the only vaccine approved by regulators then the public may not have had a choice. With three other vaccines approved by the regulators, who could blame Europeans if they decided to wait for other vaccines to become available? For now, certain Nordic countries have not agreed to resume use of the vaccine.

European Economy May Not Be Derailed By Potential AstraZeneca Delay

The quicker Europe can distribute large doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the quicker they can vaccinate the public and the quicker their economies can reopen. Millions of workers have been displaced in sectors of the economy like restaurants, hotels and live events amid the pandemic. Several countries in the EU began the year with curfews, stay-at-home orders and other austerity measures in response to coronavirus.

One would think there could be a risk to the European economy if AstraZeneca's vaccine was put on pause. Per Goldman Sachs (GS), vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna could potentially be rolled out to the EU in a speedy manner:

Goldman analysts noted that in this “very severe and very unlikely” scenario, European countries would pause use of the AstraZeneca vaccine indefinitely. However, that would only delay Europe’s vaccine rollout by around a month, with 50% of the European Union population receiving a first dose in the first week of August rather than the baseline of the beginning of July. They cited a number of reasons, including the AstraZeneca shot only accounting for 25% of expected EU vaccine supply in the second quarter. They also expected supply after the second quarter to be “plentiful.” The speed of vaccinations in the U.S. also suggested that the shots from drug company Pfizer and biotech Moderna could be rapidly rolled out by the EU in the coming months.

In my opinion, it would behoove Pfizer and Moderna to provide as much supply to the EU or other regions as quickly as possible. Both companies have advanced purchase agreements ("APA") in place representing tens of billions of dollars. That's the good news. The bad news for Moderna and other suppliers is that the market for COVID-19 vaccines is expected to fall sharply in 2022.

It would behoove suppliers to grab as much share of the 2021 market as possible. By 2022, the market will likely be a lot smaller and a lot more competitive if Novavax (NVAX) or others receive regulatory approval for a vaccine. That could be bad for AstraZeneca, but good for Europeans and the European economy.

Conclusion

AstraZeneca's revenue stream is diversified and the company is not dependent upon vaccine sales to improve its financial results. I rate AZN a hold.