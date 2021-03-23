Photo by bee32/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Fast Retailing (OTCPK:FRCOY) has high growth potential in Greater China with its large addressable market and high level of profitability. Online sales make up a low 15% of total sales, highlighting potential to improve the sales mix over time. The company's outlook is positive but we feel the shares are fairly priced on PER FY8/2022 42.0x. We are neutral on the shares.

Quick primer

Fast Retailing is the third largest global apparel manufacturer and retailer with its core brands UNIQLO, GU and Theory. The company focuses on apparel that are high quality and functional with reasonable pricing, such as the HEATTECH and AIRism clothing lines. Its two key geographical markets are Japan and Greater China which make up nearly 75% of total sales. The company makes up around 12% of the Nikkei 225 index in Japan. Fast Retailing is also listed as a Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (6288 HK) on the Hong Kong Exchange.

Our objectives

We want to assess Fast Retailing from the following angles:

Opportunities for growth in overseas markets, as the largest domestic Japanese market shows signs of maturing.

Impact of increasing direct online sales on the overall sales mix and its impact on profitability and free cash flow generation.

We will take each one in turn.

Overseas expansion

When we look at Fast Retailing's sales split, we see sales in Japan making up over half of total when combining contribution from both UNIQLO Japan and GU (which is sold predominantly in Japan) brands at 52% of total.

FY8/2020 sales split by business segment

Source: Company, created by author

UNIQLO Japan sales has been growing at low single digits since FY8/2015. In order to generate domestic growth, the company has been building out its GU low price fun fashion brand which may introduce an element of sales cannibalization. However, under normalized conditions in FY8/2019 we see that UNIQLO International is the highest margin business for the company - FY8/2020 saw a deterioration YoY due to shop closures during the pandemic, as well as recording impairment costs of ¥15.8 billion for operations in South Korea and the United States.

Business segment sales and operating profit

Source: Company, created by author

It therefore makes sense for Fast Retailing to target overseas growth for a larger addressable market and improvement in the sales mix.

A closer look reveals that UNIQLO Greater China is the most profitable disclosed geography, making up around half of total international sales.

Greater China segment sales and operating profit

Source: Company, created by author

With UNIQLO Greater China growing at 13% CAGR 2014-2019 versus UNIQLO Japan on 3% CAGR, it will only be another five years or so for both markets to be of a similar size. We believe the Greater China market has the potential to be over double the size of Japan in the longer term.

UNIQLO Japan sales volume versus Greater China

Source: Company, created by author

China's high level of profitability does highlight the relative weakness in other international markets. Southeast Asia and Oceania are a strong region for the business, but there are issues in South Korea and there were operating losses in the United States during FY8/2020. Europe is a less profitable region but the company is continuing to expand into new markets such as Russia as well as into India.

Overall, we surmise that Fast Retailing has a positive outlook for growth in international markets, with the key driver being the Greater China region.

Next we look at the scope and impact of online sales.

Impact Of Online Business Growth

Compared to global apparel market leader Inditex SA (OTCPK:IDEXY) with online making up 32% of total FY1/2021 sales, Fast Retailing is significantly lower at only 15% in FY8/2020 with an objective to raise this to 30%.

Whilst the company's gross margins are dictated more by the level of discounting, we believe that increasing online sales will be beneficial to profitability in the long run. As the company must invest in distribution center and automated warehouses, there will be investment costs and increase in depreciation.

Although there are no disclosed figures over the difference in online versus physical store profitability, it is the online business which is generating faster growth and driving sales volume. In FY8/2020 for UNIQLO Japan, total physical and online same-store sales declined 9.6% YoY but online sales grew 29.3% YoY. A similar situation was seen in Greater China, with online sales growing 20% YoY. UNIQLO was the first brand to cross the 100 million RMB mark on Single's Day 2020 in less than a minute, utilizing a online-by to-offline strategy that increased foot traffic to stores by ten times YoY.

With increasing online sales, margin improvements via profitability is not evident at gross margin or operating margin levels over the last 10 years.

Gross and operating margin trend

Source: Company, created by author

However, if we take into account increasing capex for online distribution resulting in higher depreciation costs and what the resultant improvements in inventory management, we see that EBITDA and free cash flow margins are on the increase. Despite capex costs increasing for the online business, capex remains relatively low averaging 3% of sales volume over the last 10 years.

EBITDA margin and free cash flow margin trend

Source: Company, created by author

We believe that increasing online business will be positive for Fast Retailing's outlook. The impact is best seen in free cash flow margins improving and remaining in the 10% plus level as the sales mix improves.

Balance sheet analysis

Fast Retailing has been generating positive free cash flow since FY8/2003 for 18 consecutive financial years. This partly explains the net cash position of ¥192 billion in FY8/2020 - it is well capitalized and business investments are primarily internally financed. There were long term debt obligations of ¥369 billion at year end, but the interest cover was 78x and Standard & Poor's has a long term rating of A with a stable outlook.

The company has an asset-heavy balance sheet with property, plant and equipment valued at ¥536 billion in FY8/2020. There is also a large level of inventory of finished good at ¥417 billion, equal to 44% of shareholder's equity. However, working capital is managed well enough to generate free cash flow on a sustainable basis.

Valuation

On consensus forecasts the shares are trading on PER FY8/2022 42.0x and a free cash flow yield of 3.1%. This is against a 10-year average PER of 39x, and free cash flow yield of 3.5%. The prospective dividend yield is 0.6%.

Despite the longer term tailwinds from Greater China growth and online sales, we believe that the shares are looking fairly priced. One could argue that the China growth story has been known for some time and is priced in. Online sales is still low enough to make a material impact, but management's aim to increase online sales to 30% of total shows that the core business still remains in physical storefronts.

Risks

The upside risk scenarios for the business include a major increase in profitability in regions such as the US, South Korea and Europe. A very cold snap positively impacting forthcoming autumn and winter seasons can be highly beneficial to customer demand and the need for limited discounting. Although difficult to quantify, as Fast Retailing makes up 12% of the Nikkei index, fund flows to Japanese equities can have a positive influence on the stock.

Downside risks that is often touted is key man risk with Chairman, President and CEO Tadashi Yanai. At 71 years of age, he appointed two of his sons to the board of directors in 2019 which raised some investor concerns regarding succession planning. As the person who built the business up to a global clothing empire, his sons in their early 40s are not yet seen to be viable replacements.

Conclusion

Fast Retailing is a competitive apparel business on the global stage, but has very strong positioning in Greater China which will be the core driver of the business for the medium to long term. Online sales remains a material driver to improve the sales mix for higher returns. These factors are positive and explains the relatively high valuations the shares trade at, but are not exactly new news. With valuations at PER FY8/2022 42.0x and a free cash flow yield of 3.1%, we are neutral on the shares.