Mixed Market To Open The Week (Technically Speaking For 3/22)

To start the week, let's check on the year-to-date index performance: Small-caps have already posted great numbers for an entire year: micros increased 30.37%, small-caps rallied 15.75%, and mid-caps advanced 13.52%. Larger-caps are also up, but their respective gains are more subdued. The long end of the treasury market has sold off. As for sector performance, first note that three of the four sectors at the bottom of the table are defensive. Second, tech - which helped to drive the market higher last year - is down marginally for the year. At the top of the list are cyclical plays: energy, financials, and industrials.

This week, we'll get new data on the housing market. The National Association of Realtors will issue the existing home sales report on Monday while the Census will release new home sales on Tuesday. Thanks to low rates, both statistics are doing well: New homes sales (in blue; left scale) have risen strongly since the summer, as have existing home sales (red line; right scale).

The BEA will release the third estimate of 4Q GDP on Thursday: The current GDP level places it near the 3Q18 rate. It's currently about $370 billion below its peak in 4Q19.

The BEA will also release the monthly personal income and spending data on Friday. Thanks to federal support, disposable personal income is at very high levels, which should support additional retail spending.

The personal income release will also contain an update on the PCE price index, which is gaining importance: Both core (in red) and overall (in blue) are around the 1.5% Y/Y rate.

Richmond President Barkin argues the economy is near a complete recovery (emphasis added):

The U.S. economy is recovering from the Covid-19 recession, but some economic "scarring" may take a long time to heal, said Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin. Economic scarring refers to damage left behind by crises that will suppress growth prospects over the medium or long term. "I'm hopeful we're on the brink of completing this recovery," Barkin said Monday at the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference that's being held virtually this year. "Vaccines are rolling out, case rates and hospitalizations are falling, excess savings and fiscal stimulus should help fund pent-up demand from consumers who're exhausted by isolation and freed up by vaccines and warmer weather," he added.

This is a pretty good assessment of the macroeconomic situation. As I noted over the weekend, most economic data is positive. The biggest scar is in the labor market, which will take some time to recover.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

This is a table we're not used to seeing. The QQQ was the top performer, gaining nearly 2%. Larger-caps had modest gains. Smaller-caps were lower on profit-taking.

While a majority of indexes were higher, that's deception. Two of the top sectors were defensive. Five sectors were either lower or up marginally.

Let's take stock of the shorter, 6-month charts to see where the major indexes are. QQQ 6-Month

As I noted last week, the QQQ's short-term drop is over. Prices are now consolidating around the 50-day EMA. Also note that the 10, 20, and 50-day EMA are in a "barbed-wire" formation - they're entangled with each other, indicating a directionless situation.

SPY 6-Month

The SPY is in an upward channel that's about 4% wide from high to low. IWM 6-Month

The IWM broke its trend line at the beginning of the month. It has continued to trend higher, but broke the trend again last week.

As I noted in my weekend wrap, it feels like the markets are wanting to consolidate or at least take a small break from the rally to catch its breath. Let's see how the rest of the week plays out.